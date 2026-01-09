I've Had This Gymshark Design for 5 Years - and Honestly Think It's The Holy Grail of Sports Bras

I'm sure I'm not alone when I say - finding the perfect sports bra has felt like a lifelong mission. As a Shopping Writer who tests workout gear for a living, I've tried a fair few over the years. But each design with adequate support normally resulted in an uncomfortable underband, and each style that didn’t cut off my circulation wouldn’t provide enough hold for a lengthy workout session.

On a complete whim, I invested in Gymshark’s Ruched Sports Bra - mainly because it was affordable and I'd seen rave reviews. Spoiler alert: five years on, it's still one of my all-time favourites.

It's easily the most worn and reliable sports bra in my fairly extensive collection - but more on that, below. Trust me on this one - it'll be a workout item that you return to time and time again, and can throw on without having to think about whether it'll cut in, chafe, or cause discomfort. Because my checklist for a good bra is simple: it needs to hold me in, feel comfortable, sweatwick, and wash well, too. To my joy, Gymshark’s ruched bra ticks every single box - not to mention, it’s less than £30.

Part of my role as Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK involves testing the best workout kit on the market to recommend which brands can be relied on for all types of exercise, so it’s safe to say I’ve tried a fair few of the best sports bras in my time (plus, having a larger chest means sports bras for big boobs are always on my radar).

So, without further ado - scroll for my Gymshark Ruched Sports Bra review, aka my love letter to the design. The brand might be known for making some of the best workout leggings, best gym layers, and even best yoga flares, but trust me when I say: this is the one product not to be missed if you're yet to find your holy grail sports bra.

Gymshark Ruched Sports Bra: My review

Support

The first thing I have to mention is that this bra is advertised as offering medium support, but I haven’t found that to be quite accurate. I've worn it for countless different activities - running, HIIT, weights, and Reformer - and it's performed equally well for each.

I love that it gives me more than enough hold and support for intense workouts, mainly thanks to the adjustable straps, which mean I can make it as tight as I need to feel comfortable. Not just that, but these also mean that I can loosen it up for Pilates for a more roomy, breathable feel.

The thinner straps made me doubtful, at first - would they offer enough hold without cutting into my shoulders? Or would the bra just look good and not actually perform? Reader: They more than do the job. Combined with the thick under band, it does just what it needs to without any bulkiness over your back. Another brilliant thing about this bra, if you hadn't already guessed - it just looks good.

Style & fit

Plenty of other sports bras I’ve tried perform well, but look... well, awful. And here at MC UK, we're all about finding designs that are both fashionable and functional.

I know that appearance might be low on some people’s priority list, but I always get a better workout in when I feel good, too. With a ruched front, crossover back straps, and a smooth finish throughout, the Gymshark Ruched Sports Bra looks much more elevated than your typical high-performance sports bra.

And in terms of fit, it runs completely true to size according to the brand's measuring guide. However, I would say that there is room to size down if you want a bit more compression and hold. Thanks to the stretch, you can be flexible to get a fit that you're most comfortable with.

Material

The material feels smooth and soft against the skin with a buttery finish, and it's thick enough to keep you held in without being too bulky. I'm a big fan of the bra's material for this reason - it's never caused discomfort or overheating, sweat-wicks well and offers all-important breathability.

Made from 78% polyester and 22% elastane, it's incredibly stretchy too. I have a few other bras in my collection that are a nightmare to get on and off due to how much hold they provide - particularly after a sweaty workout. Gymshark's Ruched Sports Bra is so easy to slip on and off with zero discomfort (a real essential, when you're sweaty post-class and need to strip and shower, stat).

Quality

One of my biggest pros of this bra, though? It hasn't lost its shape over time, which some lower-quality and price-point gym kit can do. There's nothing more discouraging than investing in gym kit that quickly loses its hold, shape, or clean smell - and I can guarantee this Gymshark design doesn't do that.

I've had my Gymshark bra for around five years now, and honestly? It's as good as the day I bought it. I’ve washed it too many times to count, but the logo is still fully intact, the material hasn’t snagged or bobbled, and it has held its shape perfectly. Considering the price point, I'm amazed - hence why it gets such a high rating from me. And if you're still in any doubt, I’ve even been known to wear it in favour of a regular bra on the weekend or even to the office.

Although I can continue to talk at length about what makes this sports bra a cut above the rest, the best thing about it is its simplicity. It’s supportive, comfortable, high quality, and affordable, which is just what a good sports bra should be.

Plus, the adjustable features and versatile support make it a worthwhile investment for pretty much anyone.

