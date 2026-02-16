The Smart, Scandalous and Seriously Hyped Books to Read This February

Packer’s latest is framed by a brutal setup: Claire and Eliot, a long and ostensibly happily married couple, have been living with Claire’s cancer diagnosis for nine years when she is told her illness is terminal. She stops treatment and Eliot readies himself to see her through to the end – only for Claire to inform him that she has asked her two best friends to take on that role and asks Eliot to leave their family home. Ouch. Rather than sensationalise what follows, however, Packer explores Claire’s decision with delicate precision. Against the wishes of their two adult children, former management consultant Eliot initially acquiesces to Claire’s ruling, convinced she will come to her senses, with interactions between friends, family and former colleagues offering insight into the man he is perceived to be. By the time Eliot responds in the only way he can, we as readers have, to some degree, come to understand each party’s motivations. There are no monsters here, just messy, loving humans trying doing the best they can. And it is both all the more beautiful and all the more tragic for that.