Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Wimbledon, eat your heart out.

It’s no secret that tennis skirts have become somewhat of a fashion statement over the years. The likes of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have been spotted out and about them (Kendall’s favourite is the Alo Yoga skirt below) and designer Miu Miu’s tennis-inspired mini skirt was a key part of their AW22 collection.

The proof is in the data, really: searches for tennis skirts increased by 55% during the month of May compared to February this year. Here at Team MC, we’re into it. We’ve been wearing them a lot – because not only do they look cute, but they’re also great for working out in. Tennis is a relatively low-impact cardio workout, meaning it’s the perfect sport to take up this summer.

Keen to invest in a stylish tennis outfit that you can wear on and off the court? Well, you’re in the right place.

We’ve been testing some of the most popular brands out there, from Alo Yoga, to Reformation, to adidas. Lucky for you, we’ve rated the outfits depending on how practical they were for working out plus whether they’d also pass for an everyday outfit when you fancy grabbing brunch with the girls.

Video you may like:

Testing process

Wondering who tested the tennis outfits? We enrolled the help of our Health, Sustainability and Relationships Editor, Ally Head, our Fashion Editor, Zoe Anastasiou, and our Ecommerce Writer, Grace Lindsay.

Between them, they’ve tested a lot of gym kit over the years, from matching gym sets, running shorts, gym leggings and more. Ally, Zoe and Grace tested the outfits on the tennis court, at the gym and even wore some to work (yes, really).

What did we look for when choosing our favourite tennis outfits?

Good question. Keep on scrolling to see exactly what we looked out for when wearing the outfits.

Are they true to size?

Are they non-see-through?

Are they sweat-wicking?

Are they supportive?

Is the product good value for money?

Could they be worn as an everyday outfit?

8 of the best tennis outfits, as tested by team MC

1. Alo Yoga

“When it comes to stylish tennis outfits, you can’t go wrong with Alo Yoga. The brand has been seen on Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and more, and after trying the Aces Tennis Skirt out for myself, I can totally see why the celebs love it.”

“After trying on the skirt, I was surprised by the quality. It’s super lightweight, true to size and not see-through at all (despite the fact that I was wearing black underwear the first time I wore it). I felt supported during my workout and felt cute enough to go and grab a coffee afterwards.”

“Although I didn’t get that sweaty, due to the light colour, I doubt that a lot of sweat would show up. For me, the details are what really made this piece stand out, such as the logo waistband and inner shorts. As you can see from the model below, the skirt can be styled as an everyday piece, and it will definitely be one I wear on and off the court for years to come.” Grace Lindsay, Ecommerce Writer

2. Decathlon

“This tennis skirt by Decathlon’s own brand, Artengo, is a much more affordable option. Aside from the amazing price point, this skirt is super comfortable and secure, and I played an hour of tennis (on one of the hottest days of the year) with no problems whatsoever.

“The fabric is very breathable, so there were no sweat patches in sight. The shape of the skirt was flattering and although it’s not one of the most stylish options, I still felt like you could make it work for a daytime look too.”

The only issue I had with the skirt was that I found the waistband gaped a little bit at the back. I would recommend trying this one on before buying, but for the price, it’s pretty damn good.” Grace Lindsay, Ecommerce Writer

3. Adanola

“If you’re not a skirt kind of gal, Adanola has got you covered. I’m a big fan of this brand, so when I saw that they had released tennis outfits, I knew I had to give one a try.”

“I went for the lime green tennis shorts and matching top, because I fancied a change from the usual all-white look. I took the outfit straight to the tennis court, and again, I was blown away by how breathable it was. No sweaty mess here.”

“Because I was wearing shorts, I felt really comfortable moving around, however they did ride up a little bit during the match. Apart from that, this outfit was a winner, and I would definitely style this up with a pair of New Balance trainers and a blazer to go and get brunch with the girls.” Grace Lindsay, Ecommerce Writer

4. Veronica Beard x L’Etoile Sport

“It’s official: this is one of the most beautiful tennis skirt (or skorts) I’ve ever seen. Part of a new collab between Veronica Beard and luxury sports brand L’Etoile Sport, it’s a higher price point, but it’s certainly a wear to gym-then-gin kind of investment.”

“It could definitely pass as a normal skirt thanks to the pointelle-lace design, which the brand share is for aesthetic but breathability, too. It also features a reflective neon green trim for a pop of colour”

“That said, I wouldn’t say it’s the most practical to workout in. I did find that the undershorts rolled up and it ran on the smaller side (plus it was a little short). A good investment if you’re after a tennis skirt to wear to brunch or for very light exercise, but not my recommendation for more intense sweat sessions.” Ally Head, Health Editor

5. adidas

“I actually can’t really fault adidas’ iconic club tennis skirt – it’s a best-seller for a reason. It’s flattering, fits well, and actually sweat-wicks, all while looking pretty fashionable, too (yes, I wore it to the office and on a date night at The Standard). I liked the supportive waistband – which struck the perfect balance of supporting without digging in – and the logo detail, too.”

“A big win for me was the fact the under shorts actually stayed where they were meant too – so, and I mean so many we tried, rolled up, which is annoying not to mention uncomfortable and distracting when you’re actually wearing to workout in.”

“It’s an affordable price point – you don’t need to break the bank with this one. Do note, though: I’m five foot 2 and it was a good mid-thigh length on me, so many run a little short on other, taller women.” Ally Head, Health Editor

6. Reformation

“Ok, so the entire team loved this skirt. It’s gorgeous – a tight fit, flattering and statement black trim all made it a stand-out from the other designs. We also loved that it’s a two piece, and the spaghetti straps of the bra are very Y2K.”

“That said, it’s definitely more of a fashion-focused design, if you ask me. The bra is very low support and the straps were a little long for my torso (I’m five foot two). If you’re after a set that’ll support you through endless rallies, it isn’t the one – it’s not the most supportive for high-intensity exercise and wasn’t the most breathable. But it is very cute.” – Ally Head, Health Editor