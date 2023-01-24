Women's gym hoodies promise to keep you warm pre-workout - 8 stylist sweatshirts to shop now
As tested by team MC.
When it's as cold outside as it's been this month, going to the gym is most likely the last thing you feel like doing. Fun fact for you: here at team MC UK, we're firm believers in investing in the best gym wear (opens in new tab) to motivate ourselves to workout consistently, whatever the weather. Top of the must-wear list this week? Women's gym hoodies.
In our opinion, hoodies and sweatshirts are massively overlooked when it comes to fit kit. Much like the best oversized gym t-shirts (opens in new tab), matching gym sets (opens in new tab), running shorts (opens in new tab) and running trainers (opens in new tab), a hoodie will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe. Why? Well, they're great for throwing on over your gym leggings (opens in new tab) and sports bra (opens in new tab), plus can also see you go from gym to brunch with ease.
We've all tried our fair share of styles, and we've rounded up the top six women's gym hoodies that you can buy. Wondering who tested them? We enlisted the help of our Health Editor and 8x marathon runner Ally Head (opens in new tab), our Ecommerce Writer Grace Lindsay (opens in new tab), our Fashion Editor Zoe Anastasiou (opens in new tab) (who knows exactly what to look out for in a good hoodie), and our Producer and Pilates lover Sofia Piza.
Keep on scrolling for our top picks. Happy shopping...
Women's gym hoodies and sweatshirts: 6 to buy now
1. Best affordable women's gym hoodie
"I included Gymshark in my roundup of the best activewear brands (opens in new tab) for a reason. Their kit is affordable, practical, and looks good, too. I really like this hoodie as the cropped fit means it can be worn with all of my high waisted gym leggings (opens in new tab), and the fact that it zips up means I'm not constantly messing up my hair pulling it over my head. The material is lightweight enough that it can be worn for working out, but still manages to keep me warm." Grace Lindsay, Ecommerce Writer
2. Best Adanola women's gym hoodie
"If you've read any of my health roundups on site, then you'll know that I'm a huge fan of Adanola. I'm not ashamed to say that I have multiple hoodies and sweatshirts from the brand, as the quality and price are unbeatable. This sweatshirt is thick, warm and comes in a stylish oversized fit. Simply throw over your favourite cycling shorts (opens in new tab) for the perfect off-duty look." Grace Lindsay, Ecommerce Writer
3. Best investment women's gym hoodie
"Part of PE Nation's new ASICS collaboration, this hoodie is my favourite item from the range. It's stylish, soft, and could be worn with cargo pants for a day out or over a matching gym set to your workout, depending on your plans. It looks expensive and like it'll last the long run, too - a great investment." Ally Head, Health Editor
4. Best lululemon women's hoodie
"This is the perfect women's gym hoodie in my opinion. I've had mine for just over a year and it's still a dream. Not only is it still butter soft, but the cropped design means that it looks great worn with both gym leggings and jeans. I love the half-zip style and it also comes with thumb holes to keep your hands extra warm. A key thing that differentiates Lululemon quality from other competitor brands is that it washes really well, which is important if you're wearing it to sweat in." Ally Head, Health Editor
5. Best women's gym sweatshirt
"If you're on the hunt for a workout hoodie that is equally as snug as it is lightweight, look no further. The Accolade Crew Neck Pullover has quickly become my new winter staple both in and out of the gym. It's made of diagonal French terry which makes it extra warm and comfortable. The pullover comes in sizes XXS to 2XL making it easy to find your perfect fit. I personally went for my usual size and found it to be an oversized fit that looks stylish whilst being completely functional." Sofia Piza, Producer
6. Best oversized women's gym hoodie
"Soft cloud seems like a very accurate description when it comes to this Gym+Coffee hoodie as I can personally say this material is one of the softest I've ever worn. Created from brushed organic cotton, this is the perfect wardrobe staple to throw on after a workout... or you know, wear all winter long while binge-watching Netflix on the sofa. The hoodie is unisex so make sure to size down if you're looking for a less oversized fit." Zoe Anastasiou, Fashion Editor
What should I look for in a gym hoodie?
Good question. The first thing to think about is the fit. Do you prefer a more oversized fit, or are you looking for something cropped?
Once you've decided on that, you've then got to think about the fabric. Cotton will be super soft on the skin, but if you're planning to sweat a lot, then you may want to go for another option.
Finally, are you wanting something with a zip, or do you prefer a pullover style? If you plan on changing a lot, we recommend a zip up option so it's easier to take on and off.
So, now that you've read our guide to the best women's gym hoodies, which one will you be trying out for yourself? Trust us, your fit kit is about to get a serious upgrade.
