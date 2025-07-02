Love Cloying and Nostalgic Scents? This Unusual Yet Familiar Cool Girl Perfume Note Needs to Be on Your Radar

Although I like to think my taste in fragrances is unique, I know the reality is that I rarely push the boat out when it comes to the notes I experiment with. My most beloved perfumes all feature some sort of flower and pink pepper, which is hardly reinventing the wheel in the olfactory world. However, I've recently discovered an unusual yet strangely appealing note that only seems to be popular with a small set of the perfume-obsessed. Allow me to introduce you to lipstick perfumes.

If you had asked me a few months ago, I would have told you that few things appealed to me less than a cosmetic-scented perfume. However, that all changed earlier this summer. Chappell Roan posted on her Instagram in a bid to track down a fragrance she had tried but couldn't remember the name of—but what she did recall was it smelled just like lipstick. That was enough to get me suitably intrigued, and my TikTok algorithm in the days following proved I wasn't the only one.

I was surprised to learn that several perfumes for women I was already aware of feature lipstick notes, and even more shocked to find out how much I like their finish. Although each lipstick perfume has its own unique blend, the overall scent is that of a vintage lipstick that your mum or grandmother used to own—think old-school Chanel or Revlon. This might not immediately conjure up an image of a cool girl perfume, but trust me when I say these fragrances are so much more complex and inviting than they sound.

Typically combined with sweet, warm and woody notes such as tonka bean, iris, rose, and raspberry, they're distinctly feminine with a comforting and nostalgic feel that reminds me of some of the most important women in my life, all with a modern twist that is truly unique.

If you're someone that favours subversive scents and a lingering accord that will stop people in their tracks, but don't want something totally out of your perfume comfort zone, you need to familiarise yourself with these lipstick scents that will make you reconsider your signature fragrance.

Shop the best lipstick perfumes

1. Frederic Malle Lipstick Rose Eau De Parfum

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Frederic Malle Lipstick Rose Eau De Parfum Best lipstick scent overall Specifications Key notes: Violet, rose, white musk, sandalwood Today's Best Deals From £180 at Selfridges

If you love the sound of a powdery, true lipstick scent, this is the one for you. The raspberry and grapefruit notes make this perfume slightly more modern with a playful edge, but the overall vibe is that of the 'intimate moment when a star, in the quiet comfort of her dressing room, looks in the mirror and glides her lipstick over her lips,' as described by the brand. Ethereal, comforting and endlessly elegant, it's one of my favourites.

2. Chanel Misia Eau De Parfum

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel Misia Eau De Parfum Best floral lipstick scent Specifications Key notes: Rose, violet, iris pallida, benzoin, tonka bean Today's Best Deals From £240 at Chanel

Chanel Misia is very similar to Lipstick Rose, but with more of those floral notes cutting through. It's my top choice for those who want a powdery makeup scent that isn't as heavy or cloying, and it has a true timeless and ageless feel that wouldn't seem out of place on anyone. The benzoin and tonka bean notes provide an earthier base note too, which mellows out the powder if you want more of a blended lipstick finish.

3. Juliette Has A Gun Lipstick Fever Eau De Parfum

(Image credit: Space NK)

Juliette Has A Gun Lipstick Fever Eau De Parfum Best sweet lipstick scent Specifications Key notes: Iris, violet absolute and raspberry Today's Best Deals From £25 at Space NK

If you love a sweet perfume, Lipstick Fever will slot right into your collection. This is a fruity and floral formula that uses notes typically found in lipsticks, and it also combines patchouli and cedar to nod to the leathery smell of the handbag you stash your lipsticks in. This combination means that it has a more gourmand finish than some of the more powdery perfumes in this list, so it's the one to go for if you like the sound of lipstick notes but want something that can be layered with your other frequently worn perfumes or complement their finish.

4. Diptyque Eau Duelle Eau de parfum

(Image credit: Diptyque)

Diptyque Eau Duelle Eau de parfum Best vanilla lipstick perfume Specifications Key notes: Vanilla, pink peppercorn, cypriol, incense Today's Best Deals £160 at Selfridges

This Diptyque scent isn't listed as having lipstick notes, but I immediately picked up on similarities between this perfume and other lipstick fragrances in my collection. It is overwhelmingly vanilla, but with woody and spicy hints of smokiness. The sweetness of the vanilla combined with strong floral notes conjures a distinctive lipstick-y scent that is more modern than powdery finishes, but with the same familiar and timeless appeal. If you love a vanilla perfume but want something more sophisticated and uncommon than the overly sweet scents on the market, this unique gormand-lipstick combination is exactly that.

5. Glossier You Fleur

(Image credit: Glossier)

Glossier You Fleur Most universally appealing lipstick scent Specifications Key notes: Osmanthus, ylang ylang, apricot skin and cashmeran Today's Best Deals £70 at Sephora

If you're still unsure if lipstick scents are for you, Glossier You Fleur is the perfect gateway fragrance. Again, it isn't designed to smell like lipstick, but it can be subtly picked up on thanks to the mix of florals and musks. It is a skin scent, meaning it smells slightly different on everyone, but I find it to be a subtle gourmand with plenty of lightness on me. It's brilliant for layering with powdery fragrances to make them more universal, but worn alone it conjures the warm, safe and tempting notes I associate with lipstick scents—with the addition of apricot and a hint of salt that makes it that bit more modern and appealing to all manner of fragrance wearers.