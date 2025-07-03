Summer style spans a wide range of aesthetics, from monochrome minimalists who feel most at home in lightweight linen trousers or a simple slip dress, to those who lean into loud colours and playful prints. Yet, despite these contrasting tastes, there are a select few accessories that effortlessly transcend both camps. The most popular right now? A beaded necklace—and you’ll have likely spotted one gracing the necks of countless chic women this summer.

Red beaded necklaces, in particular, are having a real moment, with shopping platform Like To Know It reporting an impressive 1,500% increase in searches over the past week alone. But the trend doesn’t stop at red.

Monica Vinader has crafted elegant brown beaded designs that pair beautifully with neutral outfits, while Mateo’s rich green malachite necklace is more of a standout piece. And for those who love colour, Martha Calvo’s vibrant beaded necklaces blend multiple shades, perfectly capturing that carefree, sun-soaked spirit.

Ultimately, it’s one of the easiest ways to breathe new life into your summer wardrobe. Below, discover nine of the chicest options to shop now, whether you’re after a dainty neutral piece or a bold statement-maker.