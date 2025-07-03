Summer style spans a wide range of aesthetics, from monochrome minimalists who feel most at home in lightweight linen trousers or a simple slip dress, to those who lean into loud colours and playful prints. Yet, despite these contrasting tastes, there are a select few accessories that effortlessly transcend both camps. The most popular right now? A beaded necklace—and you’ll have likely spotted one gracing the necks of countless chic women this summer.
Red beaded necklaces, in particular, are having a real moment, with shopping platform Like To Know It reporting an impressive 1,500% increase in searches over the past week alone. But the trend doesn’t stop at red.
Monica Vinader has crafted elegant brown beaded designs that pair beautifully with neutral outfits, while Mateo’s rich green malachite necklace is more of a standout piece. And for those who love colour, Martha Calvo’s vibrant beaded necklaces blend multiple shades, perfectly capturing that carefree, sun-soaked spirit.
Ultimately, it’s one of the easiest ways to breathe new life into your summer wardrobe. Below, discover nine of the chicest options to shop now, whether you’re after a dainty neutral piece or a bold statement-maker.
Shop beaded necklaces
ZARA
Stone Bead Necklace
Kicking off with an incredibly popular red beaded necklace, this red beaded necklace seamlessly pairs with neutral looks as well as those bursting with colour.
ANNI LU
18ct Gold-Plated Seaside Bead Necklace
This Anni Lu necklace could be crafted straight from the beach, with sweet shell details, sea glass, and stones that look plucked from the sand. Few accessories feel more summer-ready.
Monica Vinader
18ct Gold-Plated Vermeil Silver Rio Natural Gemstone Beaded Necklace
For the minimalists, Monica Vinader's soft neutral gemstone necklace is sure to catch your eye. Take note of the gold-plated stones that add an extra layer of interest to any outfit.
Martha Calvo
14ct Gold-Plated Enamel Beaded Necklace
Martha Calvo's signature designs are joy-inducing and bursting with colour. This beaded necklace is no exception with enamel smiley faces, hearts and mushrooms.
Jacquie Aiche
Yellow Gold and Opal Beaded Necklace
Combining various shades of opal stones, this Jacquie Aiche beaded necklace is quite the statement-making piece. Perfect for those who love colour, consider it a summertime go-to for elevating any outfit.
Weekend Max Mara
Resin Beaded Necklace
While the current beaded necklace trend is for shorter, choker-like designs, this Weekend Max Mara find is for those who prefer chunky jewellery. Layer over any T-shirt, vest or jumper for easy styling.
Jacquie Aiche
Yellow Gold, Diamond and Opal Graduated Beaded Necklace
Contrasting silver-hued opal stones with 14kt yellow gold diamond rings, this beaded necklace is quite the investment piece. The designer, Jacquie Aiche, recommends layering with diamond-dripping pieces for a glamorous twist.
Completedworks
Red Bead Necklace
Completedworks jewellery pieces feature in many a chic woman's jewellery box. This red bead and recycled brass necklace is a great example of why.
MATEO
14-Karat Gold Malachite Necklace
This semi-precious malachite necklace is a gorgeous shade of green that will effortlessly slot into any wardrobe, whether you're an all-black outfit lover or really go for colours.
