Move Over, Sit-ups - a World-Renowned PT Confirms These 4 Standing Exercises Are Unrivalled at Building Deep Core Muscle

Move over, sit-ups and crunches - there’s a new way to really work your core, and it doesn’t involve lying on a mat. Standing exercises are quietly taking over as the go-to for anyone who wants to strengthen their deep core muscles while also improving posture, balance, and everyday functionality. And yes, they’re just as challenging - if not more - than your traditional crunch.

Why standing? When you’re upright, your core isn’t just flexing - it’s stabilising your spine, supporting your movements, and engaging muscles you probably didn’t even know existed. As such, the best standing exercises for deep core translate directly into real-life strength: think lifting your groceries, twisting to reach something on a high shelf, or holding good posture at your desk all day.

If you've been looking to try standing core workouts, at home or in the gym, you're in the right place. We spoke to a top personal trainer and a Pilates instructor to pinpoint the exercises that give your core the kind of activation sit-ups can only dream of.

And as we head into the colder months, we've got workout inspiration aplenty to keep you motivated. Check out our round-up of the most effective core exercises and the best standing workouts for beginners - low-fuss ways to get your abs burning.

Why try the best standing exercises for deep core?

Turns out, we're not short on reasons to give the best standing exercises for deep core a go.

"Standing core exercises are all about building the deep muscles we often neglect, like the transverse abdominals, obliques, and pelvic floor - while upright," personal trainer and founder of EmpowerMeHQ, Jade Millner says. "Unlike traditional crunches, they strengthen your core in ways that actually matter for day-to-day life: lifting, bending, picking up your children, even standing tall at your desk."

Of course, crunches and sit-ups will always have their place, but if you want to activate areas of your core that mat-based exercises can't reach, standing exercises are the way to go.

Milner points out that the benefits of standing core exercises will trickle into everyday life. "Whether you’re chasing toddlers, carrying shopping, or simply standing tall - the best standing exercises for deep core can help."

The proof is in the pudding: this study found that building deep core strength improved the quality of life in postpartum women. That's pretty compelling evidence, in our books.

Who are standing exercises for deep core best for?

Anyone, really - research has proven time and time again that having a strong core is essential for pretty much everyone, and not just for aesthetic reasons, either.

Strengthening your core has been scientifically proven to improve your posture, performance, and prevent injuries, too.

Speaking to MC UK previously, personal trainer Michael Baah shared: “Whether it's through Pilates sessions or targeted exercises, strengthening your core can help you stand taller and with greater stability.”

“A strong core isn't just about aesthetics; it's the cornerstone of a healthy, functional body,” he goes on. “By prioritising core training, you'll not only build muscle and improve posture but also enhance overall performance and resilience, supporting muscle gains over the entire body.”

“Last but by no means least, having a strong core absolutely reduces the risk of injury during physical activity,” advises Wong Outram. “Strengthening the abdominal muscles improves the body’s overall stability, so when we’re bending, rotating or twisting while working out, we’re less likely to injure ourselves if we have a stable centre of gravity.”

The list goes on and on...

4 Best standing exercises for deep core to try at home

1. Standing Anti-Rotation Press

What? You'll need one of the best resistance bands for this one, but the results will be worth it. Use a door to anchor the resistance band at chest height, then press the band straight out in front of you without letting your torso rotate. Slowly return.

Why? "This teaches your core to resist twisting, protecting your back and supporting functional strength," Milner advocates.

How long? 2–3 sets of 12–15 per side.

Standing Anti Rotation Press - YouTube Watch On

2. Standing Windmill

What? Stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart and your arms extended out to the sides at shoulder level. Shift your weight slightly to your right leg. Bend at the hip joint and turn your torso to bring your left hand to your right ankle. Keep your gaze on your raised right hand and your back straight. Tense your torso muscles as you return to the starting position.

Why? "This rotational movement strengthens the waist and improves mobility in the spine and hips," Pilates instructor and founder of BetterMe, Victoria Repa, says. "It also gently stretches the hamstrings and helps with coordination."

How much? 10-12 reps on each side, 2-3 reps.

3. Warrior Balance

What? Start with your feet hip-width apart and your arms extended in front of you. Shift your weight to your left leg and slowly bend forward from the hips. Extend your right leg straight behind you, forming a “T” shape with your body. Hold this position for 20–30 seconds, tensing your glutes and core muscles. Return to the starting position and switch legs.

Why? "This is a great move that activates your entire core while improving your balance on one leg - a key skill that naturally deteriorates with age if not regularly trained," Repa says.

How long? 2-3 reps per leg.

TUTORIAL WARRIOR 3 BALANCE EXERCISE - YouTube Watch On

4. Standing Oblique Crunches

What? Standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, place your right hand behind your ear and keep your shoulders back and down. Engage your core and slowly lower your hand down the side of your left leg, drawing your ribs towards your hips and feeling a stretch in your right obliques. Repeat on the other side.

Why? These are perfect if you're looking to target your obliques, but they'll also help you work on your balance, too.

How long? 10-15 reps per side.

How to Do：STANDING OBLIQUE CRUNCHES - YouTube Watch On

