Yes, you can build strength from home - thanks to a PT's 7 most effective core exercises of all time

While building strength all over is key to our overall wellbeing, our core muscles are arguably the most vital area to train. Which is why we've asked top experts to share what they believe are the most effective core workouts to do any place, any time.

Don't sit on the benefits, e. The literature on the benefits of a strong core is abundant, from research papers (like this one, published in the journal Physical Therapy Science) on the myriad of performance-related benefits a powerful core offers, to the wide-ranging real-life benefits it confers (such as this study, published in the journal Current Sports Medicine Report). Whether we're hauling grocery shopping at home, doing a Pilates class or simply getting up out of bed in the morning, we're using our core to stabilise and power our every move.

And for women, the importance of training our core ramps up a notch, too. Essentially, it's the foundation of our physical wellness, helping to support postural alignment, flexibility and mobility as well as supporting pelvic health which, as we age, can begin to impact daily activities (as any woman who has had to jump on a trampoline with kids will attest to).

But we have good news: your core is super simple to train from the comfort of your own home, which, let's face it, is pretty appealing at this time of year especially. And home core exercises are super effective not only in strengthening your trunk but also in boosting energy, too.

"Core exercises engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, strengthening not only the abdominal muscles but also the back, hips, and pelvis," explains personal trainer and founder of Owning Your Menopause, Kate Rowe-Ham. "This multi-muscle activation increases your body's energy, helping boost your metabolism, while also increasing power, agility, and endurance."

So, even if your motivation for a hardcore HIIT class or lacing up your running shoes is low right now, it's worth incorporating a few core moves into your day. Don't worry if you hate crunches (us too), because there are loads of ways to train your mid-section without straining your neck.

So, without further ado, keep scrolling for the seven most effective core exercises of all time, according to the experts. And while we have you, do check out our guides to the best core workouts at home , best core exercises , ab toning exercises , and the best standing core exercises , to boot. We've also got guides to the must-try core strengthening exercises and the best home core workouts in under 20 minutes if you're short on time.

Renowned PT's agree: These are the most effective core exercises to try

Why is core strength so important?

We've touched on this above, but let's get into the details here. Core strength is quite literally central to how our bodies move and, as such, vital for everything from athletic performance to preventing lower back pain.

"A strong core will help you not just when exercising but in day-to-day life," notes personal trainer Emma Bord. "It will help you to maintain good balance, posture and stability. Simple tasks like carrying shopping or picking up a child can be triggering on your back with a weak core, whereas if these muscles are strong and engaged you are less likely to cause strain or injury, and they'll feel easier."

"In terms of exercise, a strong core will improve your performance allowing you to train with good posture, lowering the risk of back pain and injuries."

What are the benefits of core exercises?

When it comes to the benefits of core training, we could wax lyrical for hours - but we'll try and be as succinct as we can.

1. Improved posture

Here's the science bit: our core comprises way more than simply our abs. Experts agree that the term encompasses an incredible 29 muscles, from what we traditionally think of as our stomach muscles (abs and obliques) to the glutes, hips, back muscles, pelvic floor and more. Essentially, we're talking about all the muscles that wrap around and support our spine, meaning that core strength is vital for spine health and mobility, and therefore posture and alignment.

"One of the most significant advantages of a strong core is improved posture," agrees personal trainer at Freeletics, Rowan Clift. "By strengthening the muscles that support the spine, core exercises help maintain proper alignment, reducing strain on the neck, shoulders, and lower back. This can lead to a noticeable reduction in pain and discomfort, particularly for people who spend long hours sitting at a desk."

2. Better balance and coordination

A stable mid-section will naturally improve balance - think about standing on one leg. As well as recruiting the leg muscles, you'll need a strong core to stabilise your body - and that's where core exercises come into their own.

"Core exercises are particularly effective for strengthening muscles because they engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, often in a functional and dynamic way," explains Clift. "Unlike isolation exercises, which target a single muscle, core exercises challenge the body to work as a unit. This leads to improved muscle coordination and a more balanced, efficient physique."

3. Enhanced functional movement

As we've mentioned above, we're using our core in every move we make, so strengthening it has quantifiable real-life benefits. These include making everyday movements easier and improving power in sports.

"Core exercises are crucial for improving functional fitness," agrees Clift. "Tasks like bending down to pick something up, twisting to reach an object, or carrying something heavy all become easier with a strong core."

4. Stronger athletic performance

The science is clear: a stronger core equals better athletic performance, whether that's running for the bus or running a 10k and everything in between.

"Whether you’re running, lifting weights, or playing a sport, a strong core provides the foundation for powerful and controlled movements," says Clift. "A weak core can compromise balance and increase the risk of falls or improper movement patterns, hindering performance and increasing the risk of injury."

5. Reduced risk of injury

Better balance, co-ordination, flexibility and mobility all combine to reduce our risk of injury, and lower our risk of aches and pains.

"Core exercises also play a key role in injury prevention," notes Clift. "A stable and strong core protects the spine and pelvis, reducing the likelihood of strains or injuries during physical activity."

What makes a core exercise effective?

Core exercises are the OG full-body move, if you will. Not only will you be working on strengthening your abs and obliques, but you'll also be recruiting and engaging those small stabilising muscles throughout your body, too - making a humble core move a total body burn.

"Many core exercises also recruit stabilising muscles, such as the glutes, hips, and shoulders, creating a compound effect that strengthens not only the core but the entire body," says Clift. "This activation of multiple muscles requires more energy, resulting in a higher calorie burn both during and after the workout. Over time, this consistent engagement of large muscle groups can boost the body’s metabolism, helping to promote lean muscle growth."

Not only this, but your brain will get a boost, too. "In addition to strengthening muscles and boosting metabolism, core exercises improve neuromuscular connections, which enhance the body’s ability to perform more complex movements," notes Clift. Pretty impressive stuff.

7 most effective core exercises to try from home today

1. Plank

What? Love them or loathe them, core moves don't get much better than the humble plank.

Why? "One of my favourite core exercises is the plank, a simple exercise which will target not just the core, but also the shoulders, back and inner thighs," says Bord. "It can be progressed to work the obliques by tilting the hips from side to side, or by taking it into commandos, by going up onto your hands and then back down in a simple movement."

How long for? Aim to hold your plank for 30 seconds to one minute.

Planks for Beginners | Bowflex® - YouTube Watch On

2. Bird dog

What? A classis Pilates-style move, the bird dog is performed on all fours. Extend the opposite arm and leg out, while keeping the back straight and still. The arm and leg are brought in towards each other under the stomach and then extended back out.

Why? "This is a super effective exercise," notes Bord. " Not only does it really focus on core strength, but it will strengthen the muscles in the back as well -which all play their part in core stability."

How long for? Complete 10 reps on each side.

How to Do the Bird Dog Exercise | Abs Workout - YouTube Watch On

3. Hollow body hold

What? Lying on your back, engage your core and make sure there's no space between your lower back and the mat. Raise your arms over your head and lift your legs up until your body is in a crescent shape.

Why? "The hollow body hold is a full-core burner that builds endurance and strengthens the entire midsection," says personal trainer and founder of Dare To Be Fit, Grace Reuben.

How long for? Aim to hold for 30 seconds to one minute as you grow stronger.

How to do a Hollow Hold | The Right Way | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

4. Russian twist

What? Sitting in an upright position with feet on or off the ground, rotate your torso from side to side, engaging your obliques. Feel too easy? Lean further back for more of a challenge.

Why? "A Russian twist is a fantastic rotational exercise for the obliques that also enhances core strength and improves spinal mobility," explains Rowe-Ham. "Adding a weight makes it more challenging and effective for building strength when you're ready to level up!"

How long for? Start with 20 reps on each side.

How To Do A Russian Twist - YouTube Watch On

5. Mountain climbers

What? A dynamic bodyweight exercise, mountain climbers are like running on the spot - but on all fours.

Why? "While not your traditional core exercise, mountain climbers are a great way to strengthen the core as well as boosting metabolism by raising your heart rate," says Bord. "Mountain climbers can be done bringing the legs straight in, or taking the knees to the opposite elbows to further work the waist. You'll also be working yor shoulders and legs."

How long for? Aim for 30 seconds if you're a beginner, and one minute if you're a pro.

How to Do Mountain Climbers | The Right Way | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

6. Hanging leg raises

What? An advance strength move, this is one for the gym, unless you have a bar at home. Essentially, you'll hang from a bar and raise your legs up to 90 degrees and back down. Not for the faint hearted!

Why? "This exercise is particularly effective for targeting the lower abs, which can be challenging to isolate," says Clift. "Hanging leg raises also require a significant amount of grip strength and upper body stability, adding an extra layer of difficulty. They’re great for building visible core definition and enhancing overall core power."

How long for? Try five to 10 raises.

Hanging Leg Raises - YouTube Watch On

7. Bicycle crunch

What? We couldn't finish without some kind of crunch, so here it is - the classic bicycle crunch.

Why? "Bicycle crunches are really effective, not just for working the central region of the core, but also the obliques and legs too," says Bord. "You can speed them up or slow them down for variation. This exercise also works your coordination."

How long for? Start with 20 reps.

How to Do the Bicycle - YouTube Watch On

