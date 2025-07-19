Standing Ab Workouts For Beginners Are Being Hailed As the Way To Turbocharge Your Core Strength – 6 To Try

If you've never come across standing abs workouts, it's easy to dismiss them as too easy or ineffectual. But we're here to tell you that you shouldn't underestimate the efficacy of a simple standing core move, especially if you're a beginner, or returning to working out after a break.

In fact, standing ab workouts for beginners are a fantastic place to start working on your core strength and stability, even if you're not yet doing any other form of exercise: a strong core will, quite literally, stand you in good stead for all your everyday movements, as well as any kind of strength or fitness training you may progress to.

So much so, that research (such as this study, published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology) shows that standing ab moves engage and activate the core muscles more effectively than the same exercises performed sitting down. More importantly, however, standing core work is a much more functional way to challenge our abs, as it reflects and challenges how we move in everyday life.

"Standing ab workouts are a fantastic option, moving your ab routine off the floor and into a functional, upright position," agrees personal trainer Emma McCaffrey. "They are highly effective - many argue that they may even be more effective than more traditional core moves performed lying down."

With this in mind, we take a look at the beset standing abs workouts that top coaches recommend - you're welcome! And for more core content, check out our guides to the best core activations, the best home core workouts in under 30 minutes, the best deep core exercises and read up on the many benefits of a strong core, here.

Standing ab workouts for beginners are the uktimate way to boost your core strength - here are the ones the pros recommend you try

What are standing ab workouts for beginners?

Standing ab workouts for beginners are exactly what they say on the tin: ab exercises performed standing, rather than (more traditionally) lying supine on the floor (on your back).

"Standing ab workouts are simply core exercises performed while you're on your feet," explains McCaffrey. "Instead of traditional crunches or planks, you engage your abs, obliques, and deep core muscles through movements like twists, side bends, and knee raises, all while maintaining balance and stability."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Standing ab workouts for beginners are exactly what they say on the tin: ab exercises performed standing, rather than (more traditionally) lying supine on the floor (on your back).

"Standing ab workouts are simply core exercises performed while you're on your feet," explains McCaffrey. "Instead of traditional crunches or planks, you engage your abs, obliques, and deep core muscles through movements like twists, side bends, and knee raises, all while maintaining balance and stability."

What are the benefits of standing ab workouts for beginners?

While ab exercises generally score pretty highly on the benefits scale (we're talking improved posture, better athletic performance, better balance and more), standing ab work has it's own unique advantages, too.

1. They improve functional fitness

As benefits go, this is the one you really want to bank. While it may not feature highly in trending TikTok routines, trust us when we say that as you age, you'll be grateful to have it.

"Standing ab workouts train your core for real-life movements, like lifting or reaching, where you're standing," notes McCaffrey.

In a nutshell, they'll help future-proof your independence, enhancing longevity.

2. They'll activate the whole body

Unlike traditional core moves which are heavily ab-focused, standing ab work will engage the whole body.

"The great thing about standing ab workouts is that they involve your whole body, not just your abs," says personal trainer Emma Bord. "You'll feel the effects in your legs, glutes, back and arms as well as your core."

3. They're accessible and versatile

No equipment? No problem! Limited experience? Standing abs are perfect. They couldn't be any more accessible, and they're easy to scale up once your strength and fitness builds.

"Beginners will find them accessible, as many exercises can be easily modified," agrees Bord. "They also suit athletes for functional strength, seniors for balance, and anyone seeking variety or who has difficulty getting to the floor.

"They can be done at any point, anywhere - you don’t even need a mat or much space at all - and they can be modified to suit a wide range of levels."

4. They improve balance and posture

Core exercises are fantastic for strengthening and supporting balance and posture, as they work into the tiny stabilising muscles that wrap around our spine.

"Engaging core muscles in an upright position helps align your spine and enhances overall stability," notes McCaffrey.

Additionally, many of the moves are (or can be) performed on one leg, challenging balance and co-ordination.

5. They're neck-friendly

There's no doubt that even the most seasoned gym pros can struggle with neck pain while doing repetitive crunches. Standing abs are the most neck-friendly variation around, meaning you'll be free to focus on your form rather than how uncomfortable you are!

Who are standing ab workouts for beginners best for?

You may assume the clue is in the name (and, to an extent, it is) but standing ab workouts aren't just good for beginners.

"These exercises are suitable for everyone, whether you are a beginner or returning to exercise after having a break," notes Bord. "They are also great for anyone with lower back issues who may struggle with traditional crunches, and older adults looking to improve their balance and mobility.

"Standing core exercises are also effective for women in their postnatal period and not ready to lie flat on their back just yet, or find themselves standing at all times with a baby, but want to get some core training into their routine."

6 best standing ab workouts for beginners, chosen by pros

1. 5-minute Pilates standing ab workout

What? A five minute, Pilates-based standing ab workout with internet sensation Move With Nicole.

Why? It's no secret that Pilates is incredible for core strength, so you're in good hands with one of the internet's favourite Pilates instructors here.

How long for? Literally just five minutes.

5 MIN STANDING ABS WORKOUT || No Equipment - YouTube Watch On

2. 10-minute standing ab workout with Heather Robertson

What? A quick 10-minute standing abs workout with Heather Robertson.

Why? McCaffrey loves this workout for its simplicity, brevity (just ten minutes!) and easy to follow instructions, perfect for beginners.

How long for? Just ten minutes.

10MIN Standing Abs Workout - YouTube Watch On

3. 10-minute standing abs with Kayleigh Cohen Strength

What? A 10-minute classic standing ab workout, designed with beginners in mind. Trust us - your balance will be challenged!

Why? "I like this workout as it is quick, no equipment and no repeats which everyone loves," says McCaffrey.

How long for? Another ten minute session.

10-minute FULL STANDING Abs | No Equipment & No Repeat - YouTube Watch On

4. 12-minute standing abs with weights

What? A 12-minute weighted standing abs workout.

Why? Sometimes it's good to up the ante on a workout, and keep things interesting. The addition of weights here will add a level of challenge without being overly strenuous for beginners.

How long for? Twelve minutes.

12 Minute Standing Ab Workout (with weights) - YouTube Watch On

5. 15-minute standing ab workout with Caroline Girvan

What? A short and sweet 15-minute standing abs workout with Caroline Girvan.

Why? "You can never go far wrong with Caroline Girvan," shares personal trainer Edwina Jenner. "This is a great ab session with a lot of variety of moves, including rotation and reaching, which will leave your core feeling tight and engaged."

How long for? 15 minutes.

15 Min STANDING ABS WORKOUT | Arms + Core with Dumbbells - YouTube Watch On

6. 20-minute standing arms and abs workout with weights

What? A slightly longer standing workout that will challenge your arm strength as well as those abs, for a well-rounded workout.

Why? Variety really is the spice of life, and never more so than when it comes to workouts. Mix things up with some weights and arm work too - we love a multi-functional move.

How long for? Our longest pick of the day at (still only) 20 minutes.

20 min STANDING ARMS AND ABS WORKOUT | With Dumbbells | No Crunches or Planks | No Repeats - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's favourite core training kit now:

Alo Yoga Warrior Mat £148 at Alo Yoga While standing ab workouts don't strictly need a mat, it's always a good idea to have one for stretching or even to stand on while you're working out. This Alo Yoga one strikes the perfect balance of grippy and soft. BAM Enduro Crop Top £29 at BAM We love a secretly supportive crop top, and this BAM beauty ticks all our boxes. Longer length for improved comfort and butter soft, you won't want to take it off once your workout is done. lululemon Align High-Rise Short £54 at lululemon If we're honest, it's still way too hot for working out in leggings, so you can find us in these lululemon Align shorts until autumn. Love that they're available in different leg lengths, just like their full-length counterparts.