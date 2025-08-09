Advanced Standing Core Workouts are the Easiest Way To Level Up Ab Strength - 6 Experts Do on Repeat

Gone are the days when the only way to achieve a strong core was a neck-ruining sequence of crunch-style moves that left us all begging for mercy. Now, we're all much more aware that working out our core is about so much more than trying to shred our superficial abs (and, for the record, this is a myth).

To prove that times have changed, take a quick scroll online. With barely a sit-up in sight, you'll instead find a plethora of moves designed to work the entire midsection, from abs and obliques to your deep core - so much so that searches for deep core workouts have risen by a whopping 5000% in the past year.

And with good reason. We know that a functional core is at the heart of every move we make, from getting out of bed in the morning, to an effective gym session, right through to lifting and carrying kids or groceries (or both!), standing up from sitting, and even steadying ourselves on a night out.

In fact, studies (like this one, published in the journal Biology of Sport) show that core training is vital for athletic performance, whether this is on the sports field or in everyday life.

While a good many core moves still involve lying supine on the floor, there's a new wave of standing core exercises that will have you feeling strong and stable faster than you can say sit up. Not only are they highly accessible and simple to perform, but they're effective, too, recruiting muscles across all three planes of motion, unlike their mat counterparts.

With this in mind, we've sought out the best advanced standing core moves that are so good, the experts do them on repeat. You're welcome! And if you can't get enough core, do check out our guides to the best home core workouts , the benefits of a strong core , the best core activations, and the core exercises personal trainers swear by. After more specific moves? Don't skip our round-ups of the best static core exercises, the best deep core exercises and the best standing core workouts for beginners here, too.

Stop what you're doing: 6 best expert-approved advanced standing core workouts that coaches do themselves

What are advanced standing core workouts?

In case you've never come across them before, advanced standing core workouts are exactly what they say on the tin: a core workout performed standing up, for experienced exercisers.

"Advanced standing core workouts are core exercises performed upright, often using weights or instability to challenge balance and coordination," explains personal trainer and founder of MADE Wellness, Penny Weston. "They include moves like weighted twists, standing knee-to-elbow raises, side bends and balance-focused variations. Unlike traditional floor-based core work, these exercises engage your core, glutes, hips and upper body simultaneously, all while standing.”

What are the benefits of advanced standing core workouts?

We're not ones to recommend workouts that don't tick a range of boxes, benefits-wise, and advanced standing core workouts are no exception. Offering all the advantages you'd expect from a well-rounded core routine (we're talking improved posture, endurance, functional fitness and balance), advanced standing core workouts also have their own unique USPs.

1. They're efficient

"Unlike traditional floor-based exercises like crunches or sit-ups, advanced standing core workouts challenge your core through a combination of balance, coordination, rotation, and full-body movement," explains Rowan Clift, training and nutrition specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics. "Because you’re upright and moving, you engage multiple muscle groups at once, not just your abdominals, but also your glutes, hip flexors, shoulders, and stabilising muscles. This makes the training more efficient and metabolically demanding."

2. They improve balance and co-ordination

Much like any core work, advanced standing core moves will challenge your balance and coordination, but to a greater degree as you're maintaining balance while standing, which (spoiler) is trickier than when lying down.

"Advanced standing ab work is about building core strength in motion, teaching the body to stay stable and balanced," notes Clift. "They’re particularly effective for improving balance, coordination, and core stability, all of which contribute to better posture and injury prevention."

3. They're gentle on the back and neck

No neck strain, here. "These workouts also offer an accessible, neck-friendly alternative for people who find traditional ab routines uncomfortable," shares Weston. "They particularly appeal to people with neck or back sensitivity who want core engagement without lying on the floor.”

4. They're simple and accessible

While the moves themselves may be more challenging, advanced standing core workouts are still relatively simple, and, because they don't require any equipment, they can be done anywhere, anytime, whether you're at home or away.

5. They build functional fitness

We're not training for aesthetics here; we're working towards building a strong and capable body for life. "These types of core workouts aren’t just about building visible abs, but about training the body to move better in everyday life," agrees Clift. "Advanced standing ab work is about building core strength in motion, teaching the body to stay stable under stress and improving athletic performance in a way that’s practical and sustainable."

Who are advanced standing core workouts best for?

It won't surprise you to hear that these workouts probably aren't the place to start if you're a beginner, or just returning to exercise after a break (the clue is in the name!). That said, the moves are suitable for a wide range of people and abilities.

"Advanced standing ab workouts are ideal for people who have already built a solid foundation in core strength and body control," shares personal trainer Aimee Victoria Long. She advises that they’re especially great for:

Intermediate to advanced exercisers looking to challenge their core in new ways.

Those with wrist or lower back limitations who find floor work uncomfortable.

Athletes and functional fitness enthusiasts who want to mimic real-world movement patterns.

•Anyone seeking variety beyond traditional crunches and planks.

6 best advanced standing core workouts, according to top coaches

1. 10-minute standing abs workout with Lucy Wyndham-Reed

What? A 10-minute, no-equipment, no-repeat standing core workout.

Why? "I love this workout," enthuses Weston. "It’s no-equipment, easy to follow, and ideal for anyone looking to challenge their core without getting down on the floor. The moves are functional, effective, and set at a steady pace, so you’re working your abs and improving your posture at the same time: perfect if you’re short on time but still want to feel the burn.”

How long for? Just ten minutes of your day.

10 min STANDING ABS Workout (No Equipment, No Repeats) - YouTube Watch On

2. 15-minute standing core workout with Caroline Girvan

What? A 15-minute standing core workout with Caroline Girvan - you'll need dumbbells for this one.

Why? "I really rate Caroline Girvan’s standing abs workout on YouTube," says Long. "It’s smart, well-structured, and hits all the right areas while integrating strength and balance, too."

How long for? A quarter of an hour, done and dusted.

15 Min STANDING ABS WORKOUT | Arms + Core with Dumbbells - YouTube Watch On

3. 15-minute standing core workout with Heather Robertson

What? Another 15-minute workout with dumbbells, this time with internet favourite Heather Robertson.

Why? "Heather Robertson has advanced sessions with well-structured progression and intensity," says personal trainer Edwina Jenner. "Like Caroline Girvan, she also combines progressive overload, varied rep ranges, and tempo work to challenge strength, endurance, and coordination."

How long for? 15 minutes.

15MIN Standing Abs Workout - YouTube Watch On

4. 15 minute standing arms and abs with MadFit

What? A 15-minute standing arms and abs session - there are no repeats, but you'll be working hard.

Why? "I really like the Madfit standing core workouts," says James Brady, personal trainer at OriGym. "This one is low-impact, effective, and suitable for beginners to more advanced gym goers."

How long for? Again, just 15 minutes.

15 MIN STANDING ARMS & ABS (No Repeats, No Crunches, No Planks) - YouTube Watch On

5. 20-minute Pilates standing core workout

What? A 20-minute Pilates-focused standing core workout.

Why? Nothing challenges the core quite like Pilates, but the difference here is that the routine is entirely off the floor. You'll work into the deep core via diaphragmatic breathing and pelvic floor work.

How long for? 20 minutes.

20 min Standing Pilates Abs Workout - YouTube Watch On

6. 30 minute standing abs workout with weights

What? An intense 30-minute advanced standing core workout with weights.

Why? If you're looking to boost the efficiency of your workouts (alongside your effort!), then adding weights is a great way to progress. Do note, though, that consistency is more important than intensity: you can't make up for weeks of inactivity with one all-out session. "Consistency is key, and it's better to do simple workouts regularly than to overdo it occasionally," cautions personal trainer Emma McCaffrey. "Listen to your body and adjust intensity based on your recovery needs and overall fitness routine."

How long for? Our longest session at half an hour.

30 MIN STANDING ABS WORKOUT WEIGHTS | Intense Cardio All Standing | Boxing | HIIT | Strong Arms - YouTube Watch On

How will I know when I'm ready for advanced standing core workouts? "If traditional core exercises like planks and crunches feel too easy and your form remains consistent, it’s time to progress," advises Weston. "You should feel stable and controlled, not shaky or compensating, as you add light weights or more dynamic balance elements to your routine.”