Searches for sports skirts are up 2,100% this month - here are the only ones team MC UK actually rate

Sports skirts; tennis skirts; skorts - whatever you choose to call them, they’re all the rage right now. According to LTK , searches for skorts were up 2,100% in the last 60 days, and skort sales were up 90% over the last 7 days when compared to the previous month.

It’s clear to see why - an easy way to add a chic twist to your summer workout outfit, sports skirts are both pretty and practical thanks to the built-in shorts design, making them perfect for every summer activity you can think of. The ideal addition to your favourite sports bra and workout top , if you ask me.

Traditionally worn as part of a tennis outfit , sports skirts most often consist of a pleated skirt, secure waistband, built-in shorts and plenty of pockets. According to Sue Humberstone-Smith, Product Merchandiser at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, tennis skorts will help you achieve the quick, extended movements required for tennis, “with the shorts underneath adding practical comfort.”

Some designs are better suited for the sport than others, she points out, stating “the Performance Skort from the Wimbledon Collection features ‘upside down’ pockets that you can put tennis balls into for easy access - perfect if you want to feel like a pro!” But sports skirts aren’t just for tennis - as our board of testers found.

I’m Valeza, Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I love workouts that don’t actually feel like workouts, so tennis and other outdoor summer activities are right up my street, as is trialling the best fit kit to support them. I also enlisted the help of Ally Head, Grace Lindsay, Zoe Anastasiou and Sammy Nicks. As MC’s Senior Health Editor (and resident marathon runner) and running, tennis and HIIT-loving health contributors, Ally, Grace, Zoe and Sammy are well-placed to review the best sports skirts to shop.

What did we look for when testing the best sports skirts?

Material : did it sweat-wick? Was it lightweight and breathable? Stretchy? Comfortable? All burning questions while we tested.

: did it sweat-wick? Was it lightweight and breathable? Stretchy? Comfortable? All burning questions while we tested. Convenience : could we put it on and take it off easily? Did it have built-in shorts and pockets (the unsung heroes of sports skirts)?

: could we put it on and take it off easily? Did it have built-in shorts and pockets (the unsung heroes of sports skirts)? Support : Did the shorts provide enough coverage? did it hold us in while letting us move freely?

: Did the shorts provide enough coverage? did it hold us in while letting us move freely? Price: would we get our cost per wear?

9 best sports skirts: as tested by team MC UK

1. Most fashion-forward sports skirt

Alo Yoga Aces Tennis Skirt Today's Best Deals £75 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + Chic design can be worn on and off the court + Comfortable and lightweight + Supportive Reasons to avoid - It's quite pricey

"Alo Yoga makes hands down the most stylish workout outfits around, it counts Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid as fans - and it's clear to see why this brand is a celeb favourite, now that I've tried the Aces Tennis Skirt out for myself.

I was genuinely surprised by the quality of this skirt. It's incredibly lightweight, has a great fit (I chose my regular size) and not see-through at all - even if you wear dark underwear underneath. It was supportive enough for a thorough workout and I still felt cute enough to wear it to brunch afterwards.

The beauty is in the details with this skirt, such as the logo waistband and inner shorts. It's a skirt I can see myself wearing on and off the court for years to come." - Grace Lindsay, Health Writer

2. Best adidas sports skirt

adidas Club Tennis Pleated Skirt Today's Best Deals £38 at adidas Reasons to buy + Good length for shorter individuals + Washes well + Sweatwicking. Reasons to avoid - Can stain easily.

"This sports skirt is seriously cute - much cuter than the pictures indicate. It's a great length for us petite girls (I'm 5ft 2) and has inbuilt shorts, making it a great options for hot summer runs, tennis, or strength training. While it does stain fairly easily as it's white, I've worn it on repeat, even pairing it with a silk spaghetti strap vest for Glastonbury last year." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

3. Best sports skirt for tennis

Wimbledon Women's Core Performance Skort Today's Best Deals £55 at Wimbledon Shop Reasons to buy + Sweat-wicking, flexible material + Supportive shorts + Upside down pockets for tennis balls Reasons to avoid - It sits quite low on the waist

"This skirt has a stretchy, lightweight sweat-wicking material - perfect for sweaty matches, it also features built-in shorts and pockets, which are turned downwards with elasticated openings - ideal for holding tennis balls. Everything about this skirt is geared towards optimising your tennis game.

I’m a fan of the classic pleated detail and longer length that gives me enough coverage without feeling at all frumpy - I would expect nothing less from the official merchandiser for Wimbledon. One thing to note though: it’s more mid/low-waisted, so that’s something to keep in mind if you prefer a high waisted design." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

4. Most comfortable sports skirt

Asics Court Skort Today's Best Deals £40 at Asics Reasons to buy + Fashion forward + Sweatwicking + Breathable. Reasons to avoid - Can run slightly long.

"Another of my favourite sports skirts is this 80s-inspired design from ASICS. It's functional, sweat-wicking well and offering a breathable option for all workouts, but also looks fashionable, too. Other need-to-knows: it's a wrap design and has a drawcord waist tie, fitting it to your waist." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

5. Best affordable sports skirt

Artengo Jupe tennis dry soft femme skirt Today's Best Deals £16.99 at Decathlon Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Lightweight and breathable + Versatile style Reasons to avoid - The waistband gapes a little at the back

"Aside from the affordable price point, this skirt feels both comfortable and secure, and I played an intense game of tennis (on a hot summer's day) without it riding up or feeling too tight. The fabric is breathable, so I didn't have any problems with sweat patches, and the skirt is super flattering on.

"I didn't see any visible sweat patches - probably thanks to the breathable fabric. I found it to be super flattering and versatile - I would definitely bring this out for a more casual daytime look, too. One thing to note: the waistband does gape a little at the back, so I'd recommend you try before you buy. But for this affordable price, I think it's pretty great." - Grace Lindsay, Health Writer

6. Best sports skirt for running

Sweaty Betty Swift Running Skort Today's Best Deals £65 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Flattering fit + Supportive Reasons to avoid - Shorter length might be too short on taller frames

"While my tennis skills might not be something to write home about, at least this skirt made me look like a pro. I was a huge fan of the shorter length (perfect on my five-foot frame), and the built-in shorts underneath made me feel confident and secure while running around. This skirt is built for running, after all." - Zoe Anastasiou, Health Writer

7. Best pleated sports skirt

lululemon Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt Today's Best Deals £44 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Drop in pockets + High waist design + Breathable and flattering. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

"lululemon are the best at breathable, sweat wicking styles that also look great, this skirt an example. I've worn it for runs, strength training, and squash matches, too, and like that it's as versatile as it is stylish. I'm also a big fan of the drop-in pockets and silicone grippers on the hem prevent ride-up." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

8. Best straight sports skirt

Vuori Volley Skirt Today's Best Deals £70 at Vuori Reasons to buy + Thick, supportive material + Tennis ball pockets + High rise fit. Reasons to avoid - Not the most breathable.

"This cute design from Vuori is slightly thicker than the other iterations in this roundup and has inbuilt pockets, too. While they're identified as tennis ball pockets on their site, you can use them for all sorts of essentials. It's also one of the best designs for sweaty workouts IMO as it's great at keeping you cool. " - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

9. Best sports dress

lululemon Align™ Dress Today's Best Deals £138 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Buttery soft material + Built-in shorts with pocket + Built-in bra support Reasons to avoid - It's quite expensive

"Sure, not a skirt, but this lululemon Fast and Free dress is one of my favourite workout fits at current. It's super lightweight, comfortable and includes a pair of the brand's popular Fast and Free shorts in-built underneath."

"I love that the shorts have pockets and that the high neck design offers extra support for those with a bigger bust." - Samantha Nicks, Runner

While the Fast and Free dress is sadly no longer available on the lululemon website, we've linked out to a similar design above.