Core Workouts With Weights Are at Breakout Search - 6 Classes Certified PTs Swear By To Amplify Strength

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: there’s nothing like injecting some newness into your workouts to help spark some motivation. So, if you’re on a mission to build a stronger core, but bodyweight exercises are no longer cutting it, it could be time to tackle the best core workouts with weights.

Core exercises , like planks, crunches, bird dogs and mountain climbers, have always been popular. According to Google, between 10,000 to 100,000 searches take place every month for "core exercises," and after speaking to experts and looking at the research, it’s hardly surprising.

One study found, working out your trunk muscles, which include the likes of your back, abdominal, pelvic floor, diaphragm, hip, and gluteus muscles, can have multiple benefits. For starters, it can help boost your balance and improve your throw, hit and vertical and horizontal jumping performance, which is favourable for any athletes among us. Another study found that in just six weeks, core training can also help increase your dynamic balance and flexibility. While researchers in this 2021 randomised controlled trial found that strengthening your core can help reduce pain for those who suffer from non-specific lower back pain.

But, if you’ve landed on this page, you might be wondering what the benefits are of adding weights to your core sessions? “The main benefit of adding weights to your core workout is that you can basically progress the exercise,” explains personal trainer Monty Simmons , the founder of Move With Monty, “If you’re already used to doing the exercises bodyweight and you want to make them a bit harder without just adding more reps and sets, adding weights is a really great way to do that.”

The best part is that no matter whether you’ve got some of the best home gym equipment to hand, or just something as simple as a water bottle for the time being, experts confirm that you can still tick off an effective core workout with weights. To find out the shedload of benefits of doing so and the free workout classes that are worth trying, keep scrolling.

Psssst! While you’re here, you might also be interested in the best standing ab workouts for beginners , the most effective deep core exercises and the best core activations you can do to fire up your abs, according to top PTs. If you're new to core training and unsure where to start, give these resistance band core workouts for beginners a go. There really is something for all.

6 best core workouts with weights, according to top experts

What is a core workout with weights?

Before we dive into the answer to this, it’s probably best to find out what a core workout is.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“A core workout targets the muscles in your abdominal and posterior chain — including your abs, obliques, lower back, and glutes,” explains Sam Stone , master trainer at Barry’s UK . “When you add weights, you introduce resistance, which helps build strength, improve stability, and enhance muscle definition in these areas," the trainer notes.

According to Rowan Clift, training and nutrition specialist at Freeletics, adding resistance challenges the muscles more deeply, promoting progressive overload, and allowing you to build both strength and stability. "Weighted core exercises like Russian twists with a dumbbell, overhead sit-ups with a plate, or suitcase carries with a kettlebell are brilliant for sculpting and toning the core as well as improving functional strength, which carries over into everyday movement and athletic performance.”

Are core workouts with weights doable from home?

Now for the good news. “Weighted core workouts are highly accessible at home,” Stone confirms. “You typically only need one weight (like a dumbbell or kettlebell), and it doesn’t have to be heavy to be effective. With minimal space and equipment, you can get a full core session that challenges your muscles and builds strength.”

For example, if you're just starting out, you could pick up a couple of the best weights for home gyms , like a kettlebell and a pair of dumbbells or ankle weights and resistance bands . But, as Stone mentions, you could also use medicine balls, weight plates, or household objects such as a filled water bottle, if that’s all you’ve got to hand.

And Clift agrees, adding: “Just make sure you’re incorporating them safely.”

What are the benefits of weighted core workouts?

Weighted core workouts offer several advantages. According to Stone, they build strength. “Resistance helps grow and strengthen core muscles,” she says. Weighted core workouts also improve stability. “A stronger core improves posture and balance, Stone adds.

The latter is particularly important, as this study , published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, indicates that balance is a key indicator of overall health. Researchers in the study found that the all-cause mortality rate is higher for those who can’t balance for ten seconds on one leg.

Weighted core workouts can also enhance functional fitness. “A strong core supports everyday movements and athletic performance,” Stone says.

Plus, having a strong midsection can actually improve your athletic performance. Studies (such as this one , published in the Journal of Behavioural Science) show that core training has a noticeable effect on performance.

According to Simmons, choosing to incorporate some weights into your core workout can also help you make your workouts more efficient as you’re working your muscles harder. "If you’ve only got a short amount of time, then it basically means you can’t do as much volume of training, so you have to increase the intensity," the PT notes. "Generally, if you’re trying to get a workout with a similar overall intensity on the body, if you have less time, you need to stick the intensity up."

Who are weighted core workouts best for?

Weighted core workouts are suitable for almost everyone - from beginners to athletes. “The key is choosing the right weight based on your fitness level,” Stone says. “Start light, focus on form, and gradually increase resistance as your strength improves.”

And Clift agrees, saying: “Weighted core workouts are best suited for individuals who already have a foundation of core strength and body awareness." The PT recommends that if you're a total newbie, you should first build control and stability with bodyweight movements before progressing to resistance. For example, this is a great workout to try if you're new to strength training. The same goes for our guide on strength training for beginners.

"While intermediate and advanced exercisers will find weighted training an effective way to break through plateaus and continue developing strength," Clift adds.

6 of the best weighted core workouts

1. 10 minute Abs Workout with Weights

What? If you're looking for a short and sharp workout that will fire up your core, look no further than this option by Tiff x Dan.

Why? "I really rate this workout because it’s really good - and creative - use of dumbbell floor exercises," Simmons says. "Dan has taken traditional bodyweight exercises and used creative positioning of the dumbbell to add external resistance. This is great if you’re looking for a tough workout designed to build very high core strength and to really challenge your core. I like the mix of floor-based exercises here."

How long? 10 minutes.

10 Min Abs Workout with Weights (Build STRONG + DEFINED Abs) - YouTube Watch On

2. Dumbbell standing abs workout by Mr and Mrs Muscle

What? Prefer a standing core workout? Then this weighted session is just the thing for you.

Why? "Mrs. Muscle does a really good job of considering the core to be more than just your abs and obliques," Simmons notes. "Your core also involves the muscles of your back. There’s a really good mix of back-based exercises where your core has to stabilise and hold your spine. There’s great core-back engagement, and a lot of the time when people look for core workouts, they miss the fact that the back muscles are important for a well-rounded core."

How long? 12 minutes.

Dumbbell STANDING ABS WORKOUT | Core Fat Burn 🔥 - YouTube Watch On

3. 15 Dumbbell Core Exercises

What? Love a Russian twist? Can you do a V-sit overhead hold? Find side bends fun? Incorporating 15 different moves, this workout will challenge your core like never before and perhaps help you try out and find new exercises you love.

Why? “This is a really good functional and aesthetic approach to core training,” Stone says. “It uses all the planes of movement and works all throughout the posterior chain and core.”

How long? 15 minutes.

STRONG SIX PACK | 15 Must-Do Dumbbell Core Exercises for ROCK Hard Abs - YouTube Watch On

4. 15 minute standing core workout with weights

What? If you prefer to be coached through each standing core exercise (and, who can blame you?) Maddie Lymburner is the YouTube PT to do it.

Why? "I really like this workout because it’s a really good mix of movements," Simmons says. "You’ve got some stuff where you’re balancing on a single leg, which is great for additional hip stability. You’ve got movements where you’ve got one arm overhead with the dumbbell, two arms overhead with the dumbbell, and that’s great for challenging shoulder stability and overall posture and body alignment whilst working your core. She’s got a great coaching style, really clear instructions, and the video’s shot nicely, so it’s really easy to follow along."

How long? 15 minutes

15 MIN STANDING ABS (with weights) - YouTube Watch On

5. 20 Minute Abs and Core Workout by Caroline Girvan

What? Organised into a HIIT workout with 40 seconds of work, followed by 5 seconds of rest, this is bound to get your heart rate up and have your core on fire.

Why? “This one is really well structured and mixes bodywork and dumbbell moves really well,” Stone says. “It has a good variation of positions and works all areas of the core.”

How long? 20 minutes.

20 Minute Abs and Core Workout - Dumbbells + Bodyweight | Caroline Girvan - YouTube Watch On

6. 20 minute abs and core workout

What? New to core training with weights? Stone recommends starting here.

Why? “The fitness trainer builds the intensity really progressively and uses a nice light dumbbell for this one," the PT adds. "It is a great starter session."

How long? 20 minutes.

20 MIN INTENSE ABS + CORE WORKOUT (Dumbbell + Bodyweight) - YouTube Watch On

Shop Marie Claire UK's core workout kit:

Bala Bangles 0.45kg/1lb Wrist and Ankle Weights £64 at Free People Featuring in our guide to the best ankle weights, these easy-to-use 'bangles' are high quality, come with a stylish design, and provide a great workout. What's even better is that they can double up as wrist weights should you need them. HAKENO Adjustable Dumbbells £162.98 at Amazon Initially, a pair of adjustable dumbbells might seem pricey. But in the long run, you should actually end up saving yourself money, as, instead of forking out for a new set of weights (which you'll have to find somewhere to store), each time your strength grows, at the turn of a dial, you can level up the resistance. Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell £20.18 at Amazon Ranging from 6kg up to 20kg, this cast iron kettlebell can be used for a wide range of resistance-training exercises, from a farmer's march and plank drag to a wood chop and squat. There is no end to its uses!