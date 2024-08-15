I asked health experts and Editors for the best weights for home gyms - these 9 will get you results *and* save you money over time

If you want to level-up your workouts without heading to the gym, then it’s a good idea to pick up some of the best weights for home gyms. As a shopping editor who wants to do just that, I’ve been on the hunt for the best home weights that money can buy. Having reached out to strength training experts and health editors and used my own investigative online shopping skills, below you can find the most highly-rated options to shop - whether you’re a complete beginner or want to up your workouts with a more challenging set of weights.

Now, investing in the best home gym equipment isn’t necessarily essential, but it does make your home workouts far more effective and, let’s be honest, more enjoyable too. While gyms provide a huge variety of weights to use in your training - from kettlebells and dumbbells in every weight imaginable to intimidatingly large strength training machines, some (like myself) simply prefer to workout at home.

Beyond this, investing in your own home weights allows you to really tailor your workout sessions to your personal style. There’s a huge range of chic wrist weights , ankle weights , exercise mats and more conventional strength-training weights on the market which, IMO, are far more aesthetically appealing than the bog-standard ones available at the gym. Because let’s be honest, a cute set of workout clothes and matching weights will motivate you to get onto the mat if all else fails.

Just so you know - if you’re low on space or aren’t able to carry heavy weights, there are plenty of other ways you can increase resistance during at-home workouts. Using the best resistance bands , Pilates bars , Pilates rings and even at-home Reformer machines can also get you impressive strength-building results, so we’ve rounded up the best to shop from each of these categories too. But for the best weights for home gyms, keep scrolling.

What are the benefits of using weights at home as opposed to in a gym?

There are many reasons why you might prefer home workouts to trekking to the gym. According to Victoria Norris , Personal Trainer at GymBox , the main benefit is convenience. “Having weights at home eliminates common barriers to training, such as time constraints or bad weather” says Norris, “this accessibility can greatly improve your consistency, which is essential for achieving long-term fitness results.” Holly Haywood, Lead Personal Trainer at Third Space Soho agrees, stating "working out at home will allow you flexibility on when you want to work out, there's no need for commuting and it'll just be you rather than a busy gym of people". She does, however point out that "Working out at a gym will give you more variation in what you can use, do, and therefore keep your workout interesting." She continues, "a gym also allows for progressive overload as you can keep reps the same and work to improve the weight".

Another benefit of using weights at home, however, is cost-effectiveness. Norris claims: “while the initial investment in home weights might seem significant, it’s a one-time expense that can save you the recurring cost of a gym membership over time.” As a cost-conscious shopping editor, this is music to my ears. And what about those who feel anxious about training in a gym? “Having weights at home can be incredibly empowering” enthuses Norris, “depending on your goal, you can achieve the same results at home as you would in a gym, and building confidence in your own space may even make you feel more comfortable stepping into a gym later on”.

What we looked for in the best weights for home gyms

Aside from doing my own scrupulous research to find the most highly-rated designs, I asked Norris and Haywood alongside MC UK’s Senior Health Editor Ally Head for their top home weights picks. Each of them is no stranger to strength training, so they know exactly what to look out for in the best ones to shop:

Price - were they cost-effective and will the user get their cost per use?

- were they cost-effective and will the user get their cost per use? Design - were they chic enough to proudly display in their homes, or otherwise did they have a clever space-saving design, making them easy to tuck away?

- were they chic enough to proudly display in their homes, or otherwise did they have a clever space-saving design, making them easy to tuck away? Quality - will they stand the test of time?

- will they stand the test of time? Added extras - did these weights have a complimentary rack to store them more safely and efficiently? Did they come with a manual to suggest the best workouts? All burning questions.

The best weights for home gyms to shop now:

Best dumbbells

1. Best affordable dumbbells

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Pair Today's Best Deals From £11.39 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Chic colours + Can buy more as you increase your weight training Reasons to avoid - You have to buy each pair separately

This chic neoprene set was Head's top pick in the dumbbells category. Why? They're affordable, chic and can be tailored to your level of fitness. Ranging from 1-5KG, these are a great option for a style and cost-conscious beginner to weight training.

2. Best adjustable dumbbells

(Image credit: Amazon)

HAKENO Adjustable Dumbbells Today's Best Deals £209.98 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Space saving design + Can be adjusted between 2.5 - 40KG + Come with a stand Reasons to avoid - More expensive than single weight dumbbells

These adjustable weights might be a bit pricier, but they have all you'll need for multiple styles of workout, so will save you money in the long run when compared to going to the gym. Norris claims that if she were setting up to train at home, she'd definitely get a set of adjustable dumbbells like these highly-rated Amazon ones, and this style is Haywood's top choice when it comes to home weights, too. Each dumbbell can be adjusted from 2.5 - 24KG, so you can really tailor your workout, whether you're after lighter weights for your HIIT session or want to try a few heavier, low-rep sets. According to Norris, "these tools are versatile, space-efficient, and great for enhancing your workouts at home", oh, and they have a handy stand to store them in when not in use.





3. Best affordable dumbbells set

(Image credit: Amazon)

SONGMICS Hex Dumbbells Set with Stand Today's Best Deals £39.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Chic design + Don't have to adjust your weights constantly Reasons to avoid - These will take up more space than adjustable weights

If you're not a fan of adjusting your dumbbells multiple times, you could probably do with a set of individual dumbbells like these neoprene ones. They have a chic (and more importantly, non-slip) matte finish and come with a stand for easy access and storage. You'll get 1, 2, and 3 KG weights plus the stand for under £40 - a brilliant bargain for beginners.

4. Best dumbbells set with storage rack

(Image credit: Amazon)

Equipped Gym Weights Dumbbells Set Today's Best Deals £390 at Amazon Reasons to buy + All you'll need for multiple weighted workouts + You don't have to constantly adjust the weights Reasons to avoid - They're more expensive than some options on this list - They'll take up a fair bit of space

If you're after a wider variety of weights (and don't mind spending a little extra), this set of 12 weights, complete with a storage rack, resembles ones you might find at the gym. With weights ranging from 2.5 - 15KG, it's a great option for a variety of workouts - just bare in mind that it'll take up more space than the adjustable weights above.

5. Best pair of dumbbells

(Image credit: Amazon)

PhysKcal Hex Dumbbells Pair Today's Best Deals From £26.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + No-frills design + Features low-odour rubber Reasons to avoid - You're limited to one set of weights

After a simple pair of effective dumbbells? Head owns this set and is a huge fan of the no-frills design. With knurled handles for a secure, firm grip, a no-roll hex design and a low-odour rubber feature, you basically can't go wrong with these ones from PhysKcal. You can choose between 2.5 - 10KG depending on your fitness level.

Best kettlebells

1. Best affordable kettlebell

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell Today's Best Deals From £17.88 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Comes in a few different weights + Durable cast iron design Reasons to avoid - It's not adjustable

Amazon really does make some of the best affordable home weights around, and this kettlebell from the brand's Basics homeware range is no exception. Another of Head's favourites, it's made from cast iron, making it super durable and - to point out the obvious - weighty. The textured wide handle allows for a secure grip, and you can choose between 6 - 20KG.

2. Best adjustable kettlebell

(Image credit: Amazon)

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell Today's Best Deals £221.30 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super easy to adjust + Wide variety of weights + Perfect for fast-paced workouts Reasons to avoid - It's more expensive than a single-weight kettlebell

After an adjustable kettlebell? Norris pointed out how versatile and space-efficient these designs were, so naturally, I now have my eye on this super highly rated one. It might not be the most attractive weight in the home gym, but what it lacks in chic design it more than makes up for in ease of use. You can adjust the weight (between 3.5 - 18KG) at the turn of a dial, making fast-paced workouts a breeze to complete. Yes, it's a bit of an investment, but if kettlebell workouts are your thing, it'll pay for itself in no time.

Best wrap-around weights

1. Chicest ankle weights

(Image credit: Free People)

Bala Bangles 2lb Today's Best Deals £64 at Free People Reasons to buy + Lighter weight for less intense workouts + Offer resistance while walking or doing HIIT or Pilates + Super chic design Reasons to avoid - They're pricier than standard dumbbells or kettlebells

Our Fashion Writer Sofia simply raves about the iconic Bala bangles - and it's no wonder, as they're just about the chicest weights I've ever set eyes on. At only 2lbs, these are a great lighter option if you want to start slow with your weight training. You can use them to increase resistance during Pilates and HIIT workouts, or just pop them on your ankles or wrists while you work from home or go for a walk to add some subtle strength training to your day-to-day life.

2. Best affordable ankle weights

(Image credit: Amazon)

TOPESCT Adjustable Wrist Weights Today's Best Deals £21.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Can be adjusted to fit your wrists or ankles + Chic design Reasons to avoid - They're lighter than some weights in this guide

For an affordable alternative to the iconic Bala bangles, these chic weights can also be worn on your wrists or ankles to add extra weight to your workouts. They're super highly rated and also come in pink and black.

Is it worth having weights at home? "Absolutely!" Says Norris of Gymbox, "especially if you struggle to make it to the gym consistently or don’t have a gym membership. Weights at home offer convenience, allowing you to train whenever it fits your schedule, without the hassle of commuting to the gym. For many, this convenience makes it easier to stick to a routine and achieve fitness goals. Plus, a set of adjustable dumbbells and kettlebells won’t take up much space at all! Don't forget you can also use your bodyweight at home too with exercises such as planks, dips & push ups." "Life is so busy so we want working out to fit around the rest of what is going on in life" agrees Third Space's Haywood, "having weights at home allows us to choose when we workout. Especially for those with kids or even pets it allows us to do so without stepping foot outside the house."