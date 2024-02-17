Incorporating a back workout into your weekly workout routine is essential - especially as we spend so much time at our desks. The rounded position means our back muscles get stretched and weak, one of the reasons so many of us struggle with back aches and a rounded posture.

Case in point: Almost a million people in the UK are too sick to work because of back or neck ailments, according to 2024 research from The Guardian. An earlier 2018 study published in the Frontiers in Neuroscience journal found that low back pain in athletes and non-athletes was likely down to their deconditioned lumbar extensor muscles - meaning the muscles running down their spine were weak. Meanwhile, plenty of other research has found that strengthening the muscles in the back significantly reduces pain.

What these studies highlight is that, while those with chronic pain need support from professionals, working on muscle strength is a good first step for those to avoid extreme lower back pain (lower back pain exercises, at the ready).

That's not the only reason to build back exercises into your weekly rotation - a strong back can help to build overall body strength, meaning you'll progress better in your training, have more open posture and build a well-balanced physique.

If you don't know which back workout to go for, don't worry. I'm a qualified fitness trainer and Health Editor who has scoliosis, aka a curvature of the spine. As a result, I've been curious about back-strengthening workouts for a while and know which moves work and which - well, don't. Again, if you have a serious back condition, do go and see a doctor or professional who can guide you through your specific pain (this isn't a case of "it worked for me so it'll work for you"). That said, I'm here to share the research and tips that will have helped me to build a stronger back. Also sharing her knowledge is Samantha Cubbins, manager at Gymshark's Lifting Club.

This is my go-to back workout for building a strong and pain-free upper body

What are back workouts?

Back workouts are, of course, workouts consisting of back exercises that use - and therefore strengthen and build - your back muscles. who says: "Training your back and posture is so important - for almost two decades, it's been something I've been banging on to, to clients, friends and family about," shares Cubbins.

But you might not know that the best way to target your back in strength training exercises is with pulling motions. This might look like pulling your upper body off the floor from a lying position, pulling a weight over your head or pulling your body over a bar.

We'll get onto the best back workout in a moment but when performing your workout moves, notice and remember the pulling pattern. That way, you'll be well on your way to working your back muscles.

What are the benefits of back workouts?

As if the above benefits weren't enough, here are some more benefits of building a strong back:

1. They build overall strength

"A strong back will transfer to strong movements," says Cubbins. That means you'll be able to lift heavier and build more muscle over time.

2. They improve spine health

"Your spine is one of the most precious possessions you will ever own and back exercises build the main structural support of your body," reminds Cubbins. Another small paper published in the Biology of Sport journal found that back exercises improved the range of motion in the spine - essential for mobility and longevity.

3. They shape your physique

"If appearance is a priority, training your back will lead to aesthetics changes of a leaner upper body and waist," says Cubbins.

4. They boost your overall wellbeing

"Again, we live in a world on laptops and phones. Opening out your body will help you breath clearer, easier, which can reduce anxiety, sleeping problems," says Cubbins.

5. They boost your confidence

"Holding yourself high has a huge psychological effect - and that's easier to achieve with a strong back," says Cubbins. Small studies show that those who adopt an upright posture have a more positive general mood and faster processing, so get working on your back strength to feel and perform better.

How to effectively perform your back workout:

"There are 40 muscles in your back," says Cubbins. But don't worry, you don't need your workout to target every back muscle individually - that would take a very long time. "You will hit more than one muscle with most back exercises so you can be time efficient with a back session. You do not need to do 40 different exercises," explains Cubbins.

You can build your back muscles with different rep ranges - such as lifting a weight one to five times to build strength, six to twelve times to build muscle size and more for muscular endurance. But the most important part is that your muscles feel challenged: doing 20 reps of a weight is pointless if you don't feel like your muscles are fatiguing.

You can also do a dedicated day for back exercises, or add them into general workouts. "I'd try to perform back muscles two to four times a week. I would advise giving 24-48 hours in between hitting these muscle groups, but this does depend on what program you are following, how experienced you are with training, what you eat and how you rest and recover. Hiring a coach or personal trainer with experience and knowledge can help with this," says Cubbins.

The best back workout to try now

Keen to give a back workout a go tonight? Choose four to five of the following exercises and aim for ten to twelve reps of each move, for three rounds.

If that feels too much, listen to your body and adjust accordingly. Cubbins always advises working within whatever rep range will help you meet your goals.

1. Lat pulldown

What? Using a pull-down machine in the gym, you'll pull a bar down to your chest and release it back up. You could also do this with a long resistance band tied to a high, sturdy surface at home.

Why? It targets the lats - the muscles that wrap from your back, down the side of the body - which are one of the biggest muscles in the back.

2. Deadlift

What? Deadlifts involve pulling a bar off of the floor.

Why? While thought of as a lower-body exercise, you'll need to engage your back to pull (the pattern we know works those muscles) the bar up. Using the muscles in deadlifts will help to strengthen them, too. Top tip: After you've worked on nailing your form, try to go heavy with deadlifts to make them super efficient, performing around three to eight reps.

3. Single arm bent over row

What? Performed with one side of your body supported on a raised surface - such as a bench - you'll pull a dumbbell up with your opposite arm.

Why? Single-arm work is so important for building equal strength on both sides. This move will also improve your core stability as you keep your supporting side still while pulling the weight - another key way to reduce back pain.

4. Bent over row

What? Bent over rows are the double-arm version of the above, meaning you can lift a little heavier.

Why? A perfect pulling motion to build your back while also requiring glute and hamstring activation. You can use dumbbells or a barbell, depending on what's available or you prefer. Make sure with this one to perfect the movement first.

5. Seated row

What? Performed on a piece of kit in the gym or using resistance bands, this is another great row variation.

Why? Being seated takes the pressure for total body alignment out, meaning you can lift heavier to build more muscle (while maintaining perfect form, of course).

6. Pull up

What? A pull-up involves hanging from a bar or similar surface and pulling yourself up so your chin comes over the bar.

Why? It's such a versatile, full-body movement that will target the lats, abdominals, shoulders and biceps.

7. Superman hold

What? A brilliant bodyweight movement that involves lying on your front and lifting your chest off the floor using *almost* every muscle in your body.

Why? This one can be done from anywhere and requires brilliant form to really work - teaching you all about the mind-to-muscle connection. The hold makes it an isometric exercise which is brilliant for improving stability. As this is body weight, aim for fifteen to 20 reps.

8. YTI

What? Another bodyweight exercise performed from the same lying position, this time lifting up with your arms into a 'Y', 'T' and 'I' position.

Why? It's amazing for improving mobility through the shoulder blades which can restrict your back strength.

9. Reverse fly

What? These can be done seated, standing or with a machine at the gym. They involve bending forward and opening your arms, elbows pointing towards the sky.

Why? It works the back of the shoulders to strengthen the muscles that "shrug" at your laptop.

10. TRX row

What? Another row, this time using a TRX or gymnastics rings.

Why? TRXs can wobble, meaning your stability will be challenged. They're also easy to transport so you can do this anywhere.