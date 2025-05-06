I tried one of the most advanced moves, the Pilates teaser, every day for a week - and wow, it was challenging

With so many modern iterations of Pilates springing up over the past few years, it's never been more tempting to overlook the classical Pilates moves that originally made up the much-loved method in favour of contemporary twists (wall Pilates, HIIT Pilates, modern Pilates, we're looking at you).

But, while I love all forms of the practice, my heart lies firmly with classical Pilates. Back in the early 20th century, in the wake of the First World War, the German physical trainer Joseph Pilates created what was to become one of the most famous movement methods the world has ever known. Originally, the eponymous founder developed 34 moves, designed to be worked through together, in a meticulous and strict order.

The Pilates teaser is exercise number 22 of 34 and stands as one of the most advanced moves. As a decade-long Pilates fangirl, I'm well acquainted with the classics, but I also have a tendency to make life easy for myself. So, when I was asked to try doing a proper Pilates teaser every day for a week, I was apprehensively intrigued. Would my years-long grounding in mat and reformer stand me in good stead, or would I (quite literally) fall flat on my face?

I've made it my mission this year to step outside my (fitness) comfort zone, even signing up for my first advanced Pilates classes (I thought it really was about time), so this challenge falls squarely within my newly adventurous remit.

Why the teaser? Well, I've recently learned that balance is intrinsically linked to longevity and overall wellbeing. Studies (such as this one, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine) show that the ability to maintain postural control reduces the risk of all-cause mortality, meaning that your standing on one leg trick could literally save your life.

Motivation in the bag, keep scrolling to find out how I got on. And if Pilates is your bag, do have a read up on how other MC UK staffers fared when they tried toe taps every day for a week, Pilates roll downs every day, Pilates clams every day and Pilates scissors every day for a week here, too.

The Pilates teaser is a cult favourite - so I tried it for a week

What is a Pilates teaser?

First things first, I turn to the Pilates experts for their take on what the move actually is, and what it's going to involve. It's all too easy to become complacent with exercises, particularly when you're used to doing them, so I was keen to go right back to basics.

"The teaser is a classic Pilates move that targets your deep core, challenges your balance, and demands serious control," explains Pilates instructor Stacy Weeks. "It’s that iconic V-shape position where your legs and upper body lift to meet in the middle – but it’s so much more than a sit-up. It’s about breath, precision, and total-body coordination. I often describe it as a roll-up on steroids – it takes all the principles of the roll-up and dials them up. Most people have a love/hate relationship with the teaser – because let’s be honest, it’s tough."

What are the benefits of Pilates teasers?

Following the no pain, no gain thought process, the Pilates teaser absolutely offers more than its fair share of benefits; bang for your buck, if you will. And it's not just about looking great on the 'gram, either.

"The teaser looks good on Instagram and there's even a #teasertuesday!" laughs Weeks. "But in seriousness, it really tests you, your torso, legs, mind and in some versions your arms and thoracic extension."

Let's drill down into the four key advantages of this underrated move.

1. It's a full-body exercise

As you'd expect from an advanced Pilates exercise, the teaser is going to engage pretty much all your muscles - from the larger abs and glutes right through to those tiny (but crucial) stabilising ones.

"The teaser is a great exercise to challenge the whole body," notes Claire Mills, Pilates instructor, physiotherapist and founder of Core LDN. "It will challenge the strength and control of the anterior and posterior chain. There's a reason it's known as one of the most challenging and iconic movements in the Pilates repertoire."

2. They work the entire core

Core strength is something we all need. Vital for pretty much everything we do, a stable mid-section influences posture, flexibility, balance, reduces back pain, and even enhances overall athletic performance. And the teaser is a great way to challenge those abs, as well as your deeper core muscles.

"Teasers fall firmly in powerhouse territory," agrees Pilates instructor Sam Deville. "They work the entire core – especially the deep transverse abdominals – while firing up the hip flexors, spine stabilisers, and quads. They build stamina, stability, and next-level control, which makes them a brilliant benchmark for overall Pilates strength."

3. They work co-ordination and balance

As touched on above, maintaining good balance and coordination is vital as we age, and the teaser is a fantastic test of these skills.

"Teasers challenge coordination, improve balance, and encourage spinal mobility and control," shares Pilates instructor Aleksandra Warburton. "Since it involves lifting both the upper and lower body up simultaneously, balancing in a 'V' shape with legs extended and arms reaching forward (or up for more of a challenge), it's a great 'milestone' move in Pilates, it highlights not just strength, but the coordination and control developed through regular practice."

4. And finally, mastering it is rewarding

"A full teaser is actually a really fun move and one that you will feel really proud of once you can master it!" says Mills.

And Warburton agrees. "If it feels impossible at first, don’t worry and enjoy practising," she advises. "With consistency, patience, and layering of progressions, it becomes achievable - and incredibly satisfying. As Joseph Pilates said, 'patience and persistence are vital qualities in the ultimate successful accomplishment of any worthwhile endeavour.'"

How to perform a Pilates teaser with good form

Now, the key to getting the most out of any move (and avoiding injury) is always to perform it with good form, and this is arguably even more vital for advanced exercises.

"When it comes to performing a teaser with impeccable form, my top tip has to be using the legs. I call them the teaser's little secret," advises Pilates instructor Tiffany Jansen. Then:

Press the heels together, connect the hip bones, and suck the thigh bones into your hip socket Next, scoop back in your waistband as you lift your legs Keep your stomach pulling back into your C curve as you reach your fingertips to your toes, and watch those legs just float up into the perfect teaser.

I sense this might be easier said than done...

How to Do Teaser 1 | Pilates Workout - YouTube Watch On

I tried doing a Pilates teaser every day for a week — and have some thoughts

Days one to three

As day one of my teaser trial dawns, I'll level with you: I'm feeling apprehensive. Never one to relish not being good at things straight away (it's not a trait I'm proud of!), I'm worried I'll find it super hard and then feel bad about myself. However, we can do hard things, so I channel my inner child and give it a go.

Following my expert's advice, I get my game face on and prepare properly, beginning by lying flat on my back with my arms overhead and legs extended. As an advanced move, I know my breath will be central to my ability to perform it, so I take a deep inhale and draw my ribs down to my hips and the mat, to connect to my core.

On an exhale, I slowly lift my arms, head, shoulders, and legs off the mat simultaneously, rolling up into a balanced (read: wobbly) V position. I've done it!

I'm so relieved to find that I don't entirely mess up my first attempt that I pat myself on the back a little too much and forget everything I'm supposed to be focusing on pretty much straight away. Sure, I might be a bit (a lot) wobbly, and I'm pretty sure my form leaves a little to be desired, but I manage to get all my limbs into more or less the correct position, and maintain it for around 30 seconds, too. I'm taking that as a win for day one.

On days two and three, quietly confident that I can at least manage some semblance of a teaser, I concentrate more on form and technique.

"Keep your spine long, shoulders away from your ears, and arms parallel to your legs," Warburton challenges me. "Avoid leading with the chin or arching through the lower back. Slowly roll back down with control, one vertebra at a time."

It's clear that my spine isn't quite as mobile as Warburton's, as I struggle to roll down slowly and gracefully (I don't think you're supposed to just plop back down!), but perhaps this will improve over the coming days.

Anna trying the move on a yoga mat in the garden (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Days four to seven

Well into the swing of it, by day four I'm keen to try completing more than one (lengthy!) rep, and let me tell you: it's not easy. My core is clearly struggling, something I attribute to having done successive Pilates classes over a few days, and attempting a teaser at the end of my sessions proves a bridge too far today.

My balance is all over the place, and the move is more closely resembling toe taps than a teaser, but I'm reassured by my teacher that I'm likely just tired. Cutting myself some slack, I resolve to try again tomorrow.

With Jansen's advice to try and float my legs up from my glutes ringing in my ears, I spend days five and six really working into my core engagement and control (a slight cheat, as I know my core is stronger than my glutes!) and I thank my lucky stars that I'm diligent with hamstring streches, otherwise this would be a much more unpleasant experience.

And the experts are right: once I've cracked it (I'd love to be able to say nailed it, but we move), I really do feel a huge sense of achievement, which only increases when I see that actually, I've created some pretty pleasing lines (thanks in part to my talented friend taking the photos!) Rather than focusing on reps, I strip right back to work on maintaining the hold for a few more seconds each day to progress the move.

By the end of the week, I feel I can (almost) hang out quite comfortably in my teaser: a good sign, but I'm careful not to compromise my form with complacency. Don't get me wrong, this move really isn't for the faint-hearted. "A beautiful teaser appears effortless, but it takes a real sweat to perfect it," agrees Jansen. "Combining strong hip flexors, flexible hamstrings, switched-on glutes, abdominal control and shoulder stability, the teaser does it all. Magic!"

Will I continue my teaser trend? I'm a convert, and I'm going to try and regularly weave it into my routine. Just maybe not every day.

Anna during her Pilates teaser challenge. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Shop MC UK's go-to Pilates kit now:

Can beginners try a teaser? "While teasers aren’t typically considered a beginner move, there are lots of effective ways to build towards them," says Warburton. "Using props like resistance bands looped around the feet or a Pilates circle can offer support and feedback while lifting. Reformer classes (with medium spring tension) are another brilliant option, as the springs provide some feedback and resistance to help support the movement. "Practising on the Cadillac (or Tower) is also a fantastic progression apparatus, allowing you to engage the right muscles with more control and less strain. Breaking the move down, such as practising just the roll-up portion or holding the V-sit shape separately, can also really help build confidence and strength."