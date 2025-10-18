I Workout From Home Every Week - 5 Sessions I Swear By When I'm Short On Time But Keen to Sweat

As a Health and Fitness Writer, you may assume that I have endless time and motivation to dedicate to working out; it is part of my job, after all. And while I am pretty consistent in my exercise habits, there are inevitably times when life gets in the way: the kids are poorly, work is busier than usual, or maybe I'm just feeling a bit meh.

And sometimes, I have to go with the flow and allow my sweat sessions to take a back seat (I'm firmly on the outs with the no-excuses club), but there are some days when I just know that my body and mind are crying out for some movement.

On days like these, I have a few tried-and-trusted sessions that never fail me, and one thing they all have in common? They're all under 15 minutes long. When life is hectic, I've found that 15 minutes is my exercise sweet spot: short enough to feel manageable, but long enough to give me space to forget that endless to-do list and get those endorphins flowing.

The science stacks up here, too. Research (like this study, published in the European Heart Journal) shows that vigorous physical activity lasting just 15 minutes is effective in reducing our risk of all-cause mortality and developing certain cancers, while further studies (such as this one, from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine) reveal that shorter sessions foster better adherence, too.

With this in mind, we've asked top coaches for their favourite home workouts that can all be done in less than a quarter of an hour - you can thank us later. Keep scrolling for all the details, but in the meantime, don't miss our guides to the best simple home workouts , the best home workouts for beginners and the most effective home workouts of all time. If it's YouTube workouts specifically that you're after, enter: the best YouTube workouts and the best YouTube workouts in under 10 minutes.

I workout from home multiple times a week - these 5 sessions are my go-tos when I want to work up a sweat

What makes a short workout effective?

You might be wondering why we even need to explain this, but one of the most important things to consider when integrating short workouts into your exercise routine is how they should be structured, because after all, if they're not effective, then they're a waste of your (very limited) time.

So, what makes the perfect short workout? "For short workouts, full body sessions are almost always the best option," says Rowan Clift, training and nutrition specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics. "You want to recruit as many muscle groups as possible to maximise metabolic burn, cardiovascular output, and strength gains in such a small window.

"Compound movements like squats, burpees, push-ups, and lunges deliver more bang for your buck than isolation exercises. That said, you can also structure 15 minutes around a specific focus. For example, an AMRAP (as many rounds as possible) of core work if your goal is core strength, or a sprint interval workout if you want to prioritise cardio."

What are the benefits of home workouts under 15 minutes?

So, what are the benefits of a succinct sweat session? You'll be pleased to hear they are plentiful.

1. They're accessible

Arguably, the biggest benefit to a short, sharp sweat session is its accessibility. It's a fact that one of the main barriers to entry when it comes to exercise is time: research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine shows that half of adults perceive lack of time as the reason they're not more active.

Enter stage right: the 15-minute workout. We're talking less time it takes to make a meal, watch a TV programme, or sort the washing (a lot less time than that!)

"I am a big fan of the express workout, as I like to call it, since we don’t always have 30 minutes or more to commit to a longer session," says personal trainer Edwina Jenner. "They are also excellent workouts if you are short on time but want to find a way to stay committed to your training, which helps to keep you motivated."

2. They encourage consistency

Of all the vital components of a successful and rewarding exercise regime, trainers advocate for consistency above all else.

"In terms of staying consistent, 15-minute workouts are ideal," notes Jenner. "Doing a shorter workout is much better than going days or weeks without training because you just cannot find a longer slot in your day."

3. They focus on intensity

Now, we know we're not alone in saying that sometimes, working out feels hard. And rightly so: while we won't go so far as to endorse the no pain, no gain mentality, it is true that if your goals are to progress your strength and fitness, these gains happen when the work feels tough.

And a shorter session allowed you to go all-in, safe in the knowledge that your efforts will be short-lived. "Short workouts also encourage intensity. When you only have ten to twelve minutes, you’re far less likely to waste time and far more likely to push yourself harder," says Clift. "Physiologically, this means you can still trigger cardiovascular, muscular, and metabolic results similar to longer sessions."

4. They're efficient

As well as being intense, there's no doubt that a short, sharp workout is efficient - not only in time, but also in terms of how you're challenging your body. Most brief sessions combine compound moves with cardiovascular work for a balanced, full-body workout.

"When you combine strength training with cardio and focus on compound moves, you can stimulate your muscles and enhance both your metabolic and cardiovascular health simultaneously," notes Jenner.

5. They're great stress relief

You know what they say: a change is as good as a rest. If nothing else, adding a quick workout into your day will provide variety and a change of scene, not to mention help to counteract a sedentary lifestyle, too.

"These short sessions are excellent for breaking up long periods of sitting and can help to reduce stress and fatigue," agrees Jenner.

Who are under 15-minute workouts best for?

Quite literally, anyone and everyone can benefit from an under-15-minute workout, whether you're a regular exerciser or just starting out on your fitness journey.

"Sub 15-minute workouts are perfect for people who are time poor, whether that’s parents, busy professionals, or students balancing multiple commitments," says Clift. "They’re also great for beginners who may find the idea of a 60-minute gym session intimidating. Starting with manageable, short workouts builds confidence and makes fitness feel achievable.

"Advanced athletes or avid exercisers may also use short, intense sessions as a form of top-up training on busy days or as a way to improve conditioning alongside their main training."

Are short workouts effective for improving strength and fitness?

In a word: yes - with a few important caveats.

"Short sessions can absolutely be effective, but crucially only if the workout is designed properly," advises Clift. "Research shows that high-intensity, short-duration training can build both cardiovascular endurance and muscular strength. For strength gains, it’s all about maximising the stimulus within the time available, so bodyweight moves like push-ups, lunges, squats, and burpees, when performed with intensity and good form, can trigger real results.

"While ten minutes may not replace a full heavy lifting session, it can build functional strength, muscular endurance, and overall fitness. For cardiovascular health, short workouts that elevate the heart rate repeatedly, such as interval style training, are proven to improve VO2 max and stamina. With these workouts, it's really about quality over quantity and making every minute and rep count."

5 best under-15 minute workouts you can do from home

1. Freeletics 10-minute core and lower body workout

What? A 10-minute, no-equipment core and lower body workout from Freeletics.

Why? "This is a brilliant example of how structured intensity and smart progression can deliver a full body workout in a short amount of time," says Clift. "The design of five descending rounds, starting with higher reps and gradually reducing the volume, creates a pyramid structure that feels challenging at the start and motivating as you move through to the finish. This structure keeps you working at a high intensity while also giving a clear psychological boost as the reps decrease.

"The three chosen movements, climbers, sit-ups, and squats, ensure balance across strength, core stability, and cardiovascular conditioning.

"The inclusion of short rests between rounds makes the workout accessible while still demanding. It encourages you to push hard during each work period, knowing you’ll have just enough recovery to go again."

How long for? 10 minutes.

2. Caroline Girvan's 10-minute upper body dumbbell workout

What? A 10-minute upper body workout, using dumbbells.

Why? If you want to work hard in your 10 minutes, you can't go far wrong with Caroline Girvan. "Caroline Girvan delivers well-structured and easy-to-follow routines, offering a variety of options from bodyweight exercises to using dumbbells," advises Jenner.

How long for? Again, 10 minutes.

3. Heather Robertson's 10-minute standing abs with weights

What? A 10-minute, weighted standing abs workout with Heather Robertson.

Why? Along with Gervan, Robertson is another of Jenner's favourite instructors. "Robertson includes a variety of compound movements, incorporates progressive overload when using weights, and provides very clear instructions," she tells MC UK.

How long for? 10 minutes.

4. Fit by Mik's 10-minute cardio workout

What? An upbeat, 10-minute cardio HIIT workout.

Why? This one will get that blood pumping and your endorphins flowing! A no-equipment cardio blast, this will work the whole body, leaving you energised and invigorated.

How long for? Another 10-minute session.

5. Lottie Murphy's 10-minute Pilates stretch

What? A gentle, restorative Pilates stretch session with Lottie Murphy.

Why? Not all workouts have to feel intense, especially if you're already feeling stressed. This Pilates stretch will leave you feeling relaxed and restored, ready for whatever your day brings.

How long for? You've got the gist: 10 minutes.

Do I still need to warm up and cool down for a short workout? Tempted to skip the warm-up? A word from the wise: don't. "You absolutely still need to warm up and cool down, no matter how short your workout is going to be," cautions Jenner. "A short warm-up helps you get into the right mindset for training, primes your joints, increases blood flow, and activates key muscles, allowing you to move safely. "You just need a few bodyweight squats, arm circles, and light cardio, such as marching or jogging in place. After your session, take a couple of minutes to cool down, slow your heart rate, and stretch the muscles you’ve worked. This will help to improve your recovery."