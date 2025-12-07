FYI, Jennifer Aniston's Trainer Swears By These 3 Simple Moves For Boosting Muscle From Home

If there's one woman inspiring my workouts this winter, it's Jennifer Aniston. Put simply, her approach to exercise is fab: proof that building muscle should and can be the priority, no matter what age we reach or how busy our lives become.

Speaking of busy lives, December always comes with its own set of challenges, doesn't it? As lovely as this time of year is, I always find it super hard to keep up with my regular strength training sessions. Between a busy social calendar, wrapping up work before the break, and the (not so) occasional extra sweet treat here and there, my motivation in the muscle-building department slides.

But here's the thing: building strength is one of the best ways to stay grounded amidst the festive chaos. It might sound bizarre - how does increased muscle mass lead to a calmer mind and better mood, exactly? - but there's some pretty interesting science to back this up.

This paper, for example, was published in Frontiers in Psychology back in 2014, and showed that strength training at even low to moderate intensities "produces the most reliable and robust decreases in anxiety". Then there's this more recent study, published in Psychiatry Research, which again showed that resistance training is an effective type of exercise for improving depressive and anxiety symptoms.

And who better to turn to for tips on how to build muscle at this time of year than one of Pvolve's Master Trainers and Jen An's own PT, Dani Coleman?

Speaking to MC UK, Coleman said: "By building muscle and improving metabolic health, women often see better energy, mood, and sleep, along with changes in their body composition. And as lean muscle increases through progressive overload, everyday tasks become easier and more manageable."

Which is exactly why I'm determined to keep strength training up - through the festive period and beyond. With that in mind, I asked Coleman to share her top three exercises for building muscle at home, so that no matter what December throws our way, we can slot these exercises in and work towards full-body strength. And I was pretty pleased to find out that Jen An herself swears by these three moves too.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want to learn more about Pvolve, check out our Pvolve Longevity Bundle review and Pvolve Sculpt review to find more about how this brand is elevating our home workouts. Or if you want more strength training content, we've done a deep dive on how women can strength train at home and a round-up of the best strength training exercises for building muscle.

3 strength training moves you can do at home, recommended by Jen An's PT

What are the benefits of strength training?

When we strength train, we gradually increase our muscle mass, which has a tonne of benefits for our health.

"Building lean muscle mass supports the body in multiple ways," Coleman agrees. "It increases our resting metabolic rate and improves posture and movement quality, reducing the risk of injury."

Strength training also increases bone density, which plays a vital role in preventing or managing conditions like osteoporosis.

And all that's before we even get into the benefits for our mental health. "It's been proven to improve our mood and increase energy levels, making it a truly holistic form of exercise," Coleman summarises.

Why is Pvolve Jen An's go-to?

As workout trends go, this one seems buzzier and more appealing than others, so if you're finding yourself desperate to give it a go, you're in great company.

"Social media trends are favouring low-impact, home-based sequences at the moment, possibly due to a rise in exercising from home as a long-term result of the pandemic," notes personal trainer Eloise Skinner. "Pvolve's partnership with Jennifer Aniston has certainly raised the profile as well," personal trainer Eloise Skinner previously shared with MC UK.

"Her belief, weekly practice, and first-hand results from training in the Pvolve method have been a game-changer," adds Coleman. "People can experience some of her favourite Pvolve workouts under 'Jen’s picks' on the app, or they can train like Jen in the Pvolve method at any of our studios, our two-way live virtual studio or on-demand platform."

Try Jennifer Aniston's go-to home strength training moves

1. Squat to overhead press

How?

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out, and core engaged.

Sit back by bending your knees and sending your glutes back as if reaching for a chair.

Keep your chest slightly inclined forward, creating a long line from the crown of your head to your tailbone

Lower until your thighs are near parallel to the floor

Push through your heels to stand, fully extending your hips at the top.

As you rise, use the power from your legs to press your dumbbells or band overhead, bringing your biceps in line with your ears and arms straight.

Why? "A squat to overhead press is a powerful compound exercise that works multiple muscle groups at once," Coleman advocates. "It’s time-efficient, helps build balanced strength, and supports you in performing daily tasks with more ease."

How many? 8 to 15 reps.

Optional equipment: Dumbbells or Pvolve's full-body bands.

2. Single leg deadlift

How To Do A Single Leg Deadlift | The Right Way | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

How?

Start standing tall in a slight split stance, holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Engage your mid-back to keep your shoulders from rounding, and brace your core.

Hinge at your hips as your back leg lifts straight behind you.

Lower your torso forward until it’s parallel to the floor, with your arms reaching down, and your back staying long and engaged.

Drive through your standing leg to return to an upright position.

Why? "Stability is a key pillar at Pvolve, and Jen and I train it together in every session in a variety of ways," Coleman said when speaking to MC UK. "One of our go-to moves is the single-leg deadlift, which helps strengthen the core, improve balance and stability, and build the hamstrings and glutes."

How many? 8 to 15 reps each side.

Optional equipment: Dumbbells or Pvolve light ankle band.

3. Dead bug

How to Do a Dead Bug: A Guide from Physical Therapists - YouTube Watch On

How?

Lie on your back on a cushioned surface and find a neutral spine.

Bring your legs into a table-top position and extend your arms up toward the ceiling at shoulder height.

Reach one arm back toward your ear while simultaneously extending the opposite leg forward.

Return both limbs to the starting position.

Repeat on the other side.

Why? Jen An and her PT are both big dead bug stans. Speaking to MC UK, Coleman explained: "At Pvolve, we train every part of your core - not just the surface-level abdominals. One of our favorite ways to do this is through deadbug variations, which help Jen strengthen her deep core muscles."

How many? 10 reps each side.

Optional equipment: Dumbbells or Pvolve's p.3 trainer.

Shop new strength training essentials here:

Pvolve Ankle Workout Bands for Home Workouts £22.18 at Amazon Pvolve's light ankle band is the ideal way to upgrade your home workouts. I'll be taking mine with me on holidays from now on - it's an easy way to build and maintain lower body strength in a short amount of time. Women's Strongfeel Training Shoe £54 at lululemon lulu is my go-to brand for activewear, and I've heard good things about their strength training shoes, too. Designed to help you feel grounded, strong, and dynamic. BetterMe Sculpt Dumbbells £38 at BetterMe BetterMe's light weights are the sleekest on the market. I love the pretty neutral colourways, but more importantly, they're easy to slot into home workouts. I add these when I want to challenge myself beyond bodyweight.

Can you really build muscle from home? We all know strength training is good for us, both physically and mentally - as Coleman pointed out above, "Building lean muscle mass increases our resting metabolic rate and improves posture and movement quality, reducing the risk of injury." But is strength training from home really worth it? Short answer: yes, especially if you're someone who finds the gym intimidating or would rather get a sweat on from the comfort of your own home. Multiple studies have proven strength training from home to be as effective as gym sessions - the key metric being consistency here. So, what are you waiting for?