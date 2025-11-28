Every year, I tell myself this will be the year I beat the winter blues. That I’ll have my routine so dialled in that, while the rest of the world snoozes their alarms, I’m springing out of bed ready to face the cold and the darkness.

And every year, around late November, it gets me. Because, despite the slight uplift that comes with Christmas lights switching on, days where work starts and ends in the dark play havoc with my sleep and energy levels. But don’t just take my word for it - look at the science. A study of Swedish office workers found that on darker mornings, our saliva contains higher levels of melatonin, the sleepy hormone that leaves you feeling sluggish and groggy first thing.

“The increase in melatonin can cause people to feel excessively tired, often leading to more daytime naps and longer sleep at night,” says Sammy Margo , Sleep Expert at Dreams , who points to a 1994 paper showing people with SAD (seasonal affective disorder) sleep an average of two hours more per night in winter than in summer.

Now, I don’t know about you, but when I’m sleepy first thing, I need to set my expectations for movement low. There’s far less chance I’ll make it to an intense spin class or out for a run than there is of me slipping on my comfiest workout leggings and heading downstairs for a gently energising yoga flow.

And that choice really does make a difference to how energised you feel throughout the day, especially if you practise the right poses. Yogic tradition has long understood the interplay between movement and internal energy: open, expansive poses are designed to uplift the body, while deep folds promote calm and relaxation. One study even found that just two minutes of standing yoga increased participants’ subjective sense of energy and self-esteem.

So, if you’re looking to inject a free boost of energy into your morning (no IV drips or pricey supplements required), read on. With the help of top yoga instructors, we’ve rounded up the most energising morning yoga flows plus what to look for when choosing a practice.

There’s more, too. We’ve also got guides to yoga for relaxation , yoga for lower back pain , yoga for flexibility , and yoga for lower back pain , plus the best 10-minute yoga workouts , best 20 minute-yoga workouts , and best yoga flows for core strength , here. Don't skip MC UK's favourite Yoga with Adriene classes, while you're at it.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ve Asked Top Experts For Their Best Energising Morning Yoga Flows - Your Guide

What constitutes an energising morning yoga flow?

First things first: what should you actually look for in an energising yoga practice?

According to Jessica Stewart , Senior Vinyasa, Hatha and Yin Yoga Teacher at HOME , there are three key criteria to keep in mind.

1. Expansive postures

"Postures where the spine is extended, the arms are outstretched, and the legs are active all communicate energy and vibrancy,” Stewart says. When we’re tired, lethargic or stressed, the body tends to contract, hunch or collapse inwards, all of which signal stress to the nervous system. “Yoga allows us to trick the nervous system into a calmer, more energised state by performing ‘happy’ open postures,” she adds.

For this reason, she recommends turning to standing poses in particular. “Triangle pose, warrior two, half moon and warrior three are all expansive positions which open the body up,” she says. Les Mills Trainer, Bram Prima Halin, agrees, adding that “backbends and heart-opening poses, such as chair or cobra, give an extra boost.”

2. Powerful breathwork

If you’ve been to any yoga class, you’ll know the breath is central, and for good reason. Much of yoga’s energising effect comes from pairing movement with intentional breathing.

It’s why Stewart recommends vinyasa yoga in the mornings. “The essence of the vinyasa flow is linking the breath to the movements,” she explains. “By inhaling into expansive movements and exhaling into contracting or folding movements, we immediately lift sleepiness and lethargy, which allows us to feel light, energised and awake.”

Science backs this up. Studies have shown that yogic breath patterns, such as ujjayi breathing, stimulate the vagus nerve, shifting us from a stress state to a more regulated one, while chanting ‘Om’ can increase physical alertness.

“It’s the combination of breath and movement which heats the body and makes a practice energising,” says Sarah Black , Yoga Instructor at MoreYoga . “This, combined with the calming effect it has on the mind, means that an energising vinyasa flow guides you to a state of balance at the end of class.”

3. Slow rhythmic movements

Sure, most types of exercise will wake you up, but yoga offers a particular quality of energy that makes it ideal for setting the tone for the day.

“It’s important to notice the difference between stressed energy and the kind of energy you get from a mindful practice like yoga,” says Stewart. “High impact exercise will increase adrenaline and cortisol, the stress hormones, even if they are offset with endorphins, whereas yoga switches off cortisol and adrenaline through its slow flowing movements, whilst still giving you the endorphin high.”

Black agrees, noting that structure matters. “A well-structured class will include a warming, strengthening phase followed by a gradual return to steadiness with seated postures, backbends and inversions which cool the body and mind before resting in savasana,” she says.

What are the benefits of a morning yoga practice?

Now that we know what to look for in an energising flow, what difference can practising yoga in the morning actually make to your day?

1. Reduced stiffness and increased circulation

I don’t know about you, but with each year that passes, I seem to wake up a little stiffer, and it definitely affects how much I fancy heading out for a run first thing. Without a walk or some mobility work, my muscles and joints feel sore, tight and generally sluggish.

There’s a reason for that. “When we sleep, the discs between our spinal vertebrae hydrate and repair,” explains Stewart, “which means that we’re longer, but also stiffer when we wake up.” Lubricating the joints with gentle, rhythmic movements (think cat-cows, downward dogs and half sun salutations) helps get the blood moving, ease stiffness and leave you feeling looser and more mobile for the day ahead.

2. Improved mood and mindfulness

“The stresses of daily life, from poor posture to anxiety, repetitive movement or stored emotion, create energetic blockages in the body,” explains Black. “Yoga encourages energy to move through these blockages, helping to restore balance in the physical body, which in turn has a calming effect on the mind.”

Stewart agrees, adding that the breath–movement connection can also boost focus and clarity. “Connecting the mind to the body and breath requires deep concentration. Traditionally, this concentration was channelled into meditation practices, but can equally be a very effective way to deepen your focus and ensure you feel calm and grounded at the beginning of a work day.”

3. Better sleep

You’ve probably heard that a good night’s sleep starts in the morning, with consistent wake-up times, early natural light exposure and gentle movement all playing a part. That’s because our circadian rhythm, the internal clock that governs our sleep–wake cycle, responds to cues like light, temperature, food and movement to align the body with day and night.

Which is exactly why a regular morning yoga practice can pay dividends when it comes to sleep quality. By signalling to the body that it’s time to wake up, and reducing stress and anxiety throughout the day, yoga sets the stage for deeper rest at night. In fact, an analysis conducted by the British Medical Journal found that yoga increased total sleep time by an average of two hours per night, while also improving sleep efficiency (the percentage of time actually spent sleeping while in bed) by 15%.

Who is morning yoga best for?

According to the experts, morning yoga is for everyone. And they’re right - one of the practice’s biggest strengths is that it isn’t one-size-fits-all. Whether you’re hoping for more energy, strength, mindfulness or flexibility, there’s something to be gained from rolling out your mat.

“It’s simply a case of finding the right style of yoga for your unique body and temperament, and finding the right teacher for you,” says Stewart, who reminds us that (no matter what Instagram might suggest) no two people will look the same in a posture. “A truly advanced practice is understanding 'what stops me', whether that’s the shape of your joints, your age, hormonal state or muscular tension, and using that to know when to ease into a stretch and when to back off and build strength and stability,” she explains.

That said, morning yoga can be especially beneficial if you’re battling a stressful job or struggle to keep a consistent routine. “If you’re someone who wakes up with your mind on your to-do list, it’s a really powerful and rebellious act of self-care to put yourself first in the morning,” says Black.

It’s also a great option for anyone who doesn’t love high-impact workouts, wakes up feeling stiff or sluggish, or simply wants to bring more positivity into their day. “Yoga gently wakes up the body, encourages mindfulness and intention setting,” says Prima Halin. Black agrees: “Simple body movements are a nourishing way to wake up, especially after being curled up throughout the night, and can kickstart a positive and powerful daily routine.”

6 best energising morning yoga flows, according to top instructors

1. Yoga with Kassandra - 10-minute morning yoga for energy

What? An energising full-body practice, incorporating some deep side bends and hamstring stretching.

Why? “This session has a beautiful flow to it, and it’s a great energy booster,” says Yoga Instructor and Breathwork Coach, Jenny Haynes. “For those looking to start a consistent yoga routine, Kassandra has a full 30-day series of 10-minute Yoga sessions to start your day.”

How long? 10 minutes.

10 min Morning Yoga To Kick Start Your Day – Day #28 (MORNING YOGA FOR ENERGY) - YouTube Watch On

2. Hayley Havelock - 20-minute dynamic full-body flow

What? A full-body, well-rounded practice including twists, backbends and hip openers

Why? “Havelock has a great variety of flows to fit any timeframe,” says Black. The goal of this flow is to leave you feeling energised and productive throughout the day.

How long? 20 minutes.

Awaken Your Day: 7 Days of Morning Yoga (DAY 1) - YouTube Watch On

3. Yoga with Adrienne - Morning Yoga Flow

What? A morning yoga flow to help improve your flexibility, boost your overall health, reduce stress levels and help you wake up.

Why? “A great energising flow that gently wakes up the body and mind,” says Charlie Hollinshead, founder of Blanc Space Studios .

How long? 20 minutes

Morning Yoga Flow | 20-Minute Morning Yoga Practice - YouTube Watch On

4. Jessica Stewart - Morning Shoulder-Opening Yoga

What? A morning practice to open the shoulder joints and improve posture

Why? Taught by Stewart, she recommends this practice for those “waking up with neck and shoulder tension, or who are guilty of poor desk posture throughout the day.”

How long? 25 minutes

Morning yoga to open shoulders - YouTube Watch On

5. Move with Nicole - Full Body Yoga Flow

What? With an emphasis on hip and shoulder opening, this vinyasa flow has plenty of expansive postures to energise the body and mobilise the joints.

Why? One of my personal favourite teachers, Nicole’s flows combine strength and heat with calm and balance, which always leave me feeling more energised at the start of the work day.

How long? 45 minutes.

45 MIN FULL BODY YOGA FLOW || Vinyasa Flow For Balance, Flexibility & Strength - YouTube Watch On

6. David and Jelena Yoga - Guided Half Ashtanga Series

What? A 60-minute guided half Ashtanga series to bring about connection to the breath, body and mind.

Why? “David and Jelena are hardcore Ashtangis, who share this disciplined morning practice in a loving and accessible way,” says Black. “Here, they have condensed a traditional 90-minute sequence into a 60-minute timeframe.”

How long? 60 minutes

60 Minute | Led Ashtanga Half Primary Series | David & Jelena Yoga - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC-UK Approved Morning Yoga Essentials Now:

Liforme Original Yoga Mat £109.20 at Amazon If you’re a yogi who likes a mat with alignment lines to guide your foot, hand and body placement, then the Liforme Original Mat is the one for you. Loved by beginners and experienced practitioners alike, it’s grippy, sweat-resistant and planet-friendly, thanks to its biodegradable eco-polyurethane and natural rubber base. lululemon Lift and Lengthen Yoga Block £18 at lululemon Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that using a yoga block is cheating. Allowing you to find deeper stretches and more comfortable movements, it’s the perfect prop for stiffer morning practices where you need a little support. Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 £69.99 at Amazon Waking up for my practice has got distinctly easier since I've had the help of a Lumie alarm clock. With a gradual 30-minute sunrise, it’s the perfect accompaniment to a nourishing yoga flow, setting you up with a gently energising start to your day.