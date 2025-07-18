Forget Engagement Rings, The Coolest Girls Are Wearing Diamonds on Their Toes

2001 called, it's time the toe ring made a return

Toe ring trend flip flops Simuero
(Image credit: Simuero)
Jump to category:
Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
published
in Features

I’ll whisper this—to avoid any side-eye—but it’s time to invest in your feet. And no, I don’t just mean treating yourself to a sleek summer pedicure. I’m talking silver, gold, and maybe even a diamond or two if you’re ready to fully embrace the most luxurious trend of the moment: the toe ring. Yes, really. And before you dismiss it, allow me to make my case.

At first, it started subtly. Burberry sent models down its Spring/Summer 22 runway with toe rings stacked against minimalist sandals. Then Rihanna stepped out in a rumoured £450,000 pear-shaped toe ring ahead of the 2023 Met Gala—cue the “shine bright like a diamond” jokes—and model Carla Bruni wore not one, but three silver toe rings to the 80th Venice Film Festival.

Rihanna is seen on May 05, 2023 in New York City wearing fur coat toe rings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A little while later, Rabanne followed suit for its Spring/Summer 24 runway, with gold-tone rings accentuating metallic-embellished sandals. Meanwhile, Miu Miu took a more playful approach, wrapping models’ toes in vibrant plasters. All signs pointed to a subtle shift: we’re back to celebrating our feet. Yes, your 2001 self would be thrilled.

But what began quietly is now gathering momentum. Look down at your chicest friend’s sandals and you might spot the newest addition to their jewellery rotation.

A post shared by Leandra Medine Cohen (@leandramcohen)

A photo posted by on

Leandra Medine Cohen recently unveiled a diamond toe ring to her 1.2 million followers—proof that no expense is spared in this trend. Livia Nunes Marques can be spotted styling several silver rings on her equally vast Instagram account. And artist Bad Bunny is sporting multiple sparkling toe rings on the cover art for his new single Alambre Púa. The toe ring trend is non-binary, after all.

Yet despite its rise among fashion’s coolest names, sourcing a truly chic toe ring isn’t as simple as it sounds—sleek, modern designs remain few and far between.

A post shared by 𝓛𝓲𝓿𝓲𝓪 𝓷𝓾𝓷𝓮𝓼 𝓶𝓪𝓻𝓺𝓾𝓮𝓼 (@livia)

A photo posted by on

Spanish jewellery label Simuero is leading the charge on social media, with sculptural silver rings stylish enough to tempt even the most foot-averse—just take a look at the opening images. Isa Grutman offers more delicate 14k gold designs, while some devotees are reportedly repurposing a number of brands striking ring designs, styling them on toes rather than fingers.

Or, of course, you can step into the growing jewellery sandal trend for an equally as chic solution. Clearly, it’s time to get creative until the luxury labels take hold on the trend en masse. Watch this space.

Shop the chicest toe rings

Simuero, Aurelia Toe Lilac
Simuero
Aurelia Toe Lilac

Simuero's toe rings are chic enough to convince even those who hide their feet to invest in the trend.

Double Band Toe Ring
ISA GRUTMAN
Double Band Toe Ring

For a more dainty design, take a look at Isa Grutman's 14k gold double band.

Simuero, Orilla Toe
Simuero
Orilla Toe

Handmade from recycled sterling silver and a lab-grown orange sapphire stone, this Simuero toe ring is for those looking to make a statement with the trend.

14ct Gold Ruby Serpent Ring
Seb Brown
14ct Gold Ruby Serpent Ring

If you're still struggling to find a toe ring, some chic insiders are repurposing finger rings. An adjustable design makes this much easier.

9ct Gold Graduated Flat Band Toe Ring
JewelCo
9ct Gold Graduated Flat Band Toe Ring

Simple and sleek, a classic gold band can never go amiss.

Charlotte's Web Jewellery, Karma Fortune Silver Toe Ring
Charlotte's Web Jewellery
Karma Fortune Silver Toe Ring

Fond of clashing your metallic colours? This gold and silver tone toe ring may take your fancy.

Yellow Gold and Diamond Orbit Ring
Anita Ko
Yellow Gold and Diamond Orbit Ring

The open front detail on this design will make it just a touch easier to add on to your toe.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 