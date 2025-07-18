Forget Engagement Rings, The Coolest Girls Are Wearing Diamonds on Their Toes

I’ll whisper this—to avoid any side-eye—but it’s time to invest in your feet. And no, I don’t just mean treating yourself to a sleek summer pedicure. I’m talking silver, gold, and maybe even a diamond or two if you’re ready to fully embrace the most luxurious trend of the moment: the toe ring. Yes, really. And before you dismiss it, allow me to make my case.

At first, it started subtly. Burberry sent models down its Spring/Summer 22 runway with toe rings stacked against minimalist sandals. Then Rihanna stepped out in a rumoured £450,000 pear-shaped toe ring ahead of the 2023 Met Gala—cue the “shine bright like a diamond” jokes—and model Carla Bruni wore not one, but three silver toe rings to the 80th Venice Film Festival.

A little while later, Rabanne followed suit for its Spring/Summer 24 runway, with gold-tone rings accentuating metallic-embellished sandals. Meanwhile, Miu Miu took a more playful approach, wrapping models’ toes in vibrant plasters. All signs pointed to a subtle shift: we’re back to celebrating our feet. Yes, your 2001 self would be thrilled.

But what began quietly is now gathering momentum. Look down at your chicest friend’s sandals and you might spot the newest addition to their jewellery rotation.

Leandra Medine Cohen recently unveiled a diamond toe ring to her 1.2 million followers—proof that no expense is spared in this trend. Livia Nunes Marques can be spotted styling several silver rings on her equally vast Instagram account. And artist Bad Bunny is sporting multiple sparkling toe rings on the cover art for his new single Alambre Púa. The toe ring trend is non-binary, after all.

Yet despite its rise among fashion’s coolest names, sourcing a truly chic toe ring isn’t as simple as it sounds—sleek, modern designs remain few and far between.

Spanish jewellery label Simuero is leading the charge on social media, with sculptural silver rings stylish enough to tempt even the most foot-averse—just take a look at the opening images. Isa Grutman offers more delicate 14k gold designs, while some devotees are reportedly repurposing a number of brands striking ring designs, styling them on toes rather than fingers.

Or, of course, you can step into the growing jewellery sandal trend for an equally as chic solution. Clearly, it’s time to get creative until the luxury labels take hold on the trend en masse. Watch this space.