Calling all Miu Miu lovers: here's how to create the looks in your closet

Any fashion expect can attest: Miu Miu is having a huge moment. Ranking not once, but twice, as the number one hottest brand on the Lyst index last year (a quarterly ranking of fashion’s most popular brands and products) and almost doubling its revenue in Q3 , it’s safe to say we’re lapping up the label.

Emma Chamberlain attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week (Image credit: Getty Images)

And with viral fashion fan favourite products, including the Miu Miu Arcadie Suede Bag (£2,300) and the Miu Miu x New Balance trainers (£740) spotted all over our social media feeds, it’s easy to see that it’s pieces are incredibly popular. But what makes Miu Miu so special is the key question.

Sydney Sweeney is seen wearing Mui Mui in Gramercy in New York City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Known as the fun, younger sister to Prada, Miu Miu style has a fresh feel to it that’s very in keeping with current trends. The House plays with pieces in unexpected ways. Piling on multiple belts, clashing micro shorts with suit jackets, and simply styling trainers with mismatched shoelaces – all elements of a trending Pinterest perfect style that pushes elements of personalisation.

A guest wears Miu Miu blue jacket, striped jeans, black bag outside Magliano during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s chic yet kitsch in an incredibly cool way, drawing in many a fashion fan and a few famous faces: Emma Chamberlain and Sydney Sweeney, included. Although, of course, it comes with quite the hefty price tag. And while many of us may be prepared to save up for a bag, shoes, or even a statement jacket, copping a full look can seem rather unrealistic. So, I’m here to help you Miu Miu-ify your own wardrobe with five easy styling hacks that really lean into the look. Consider it your luxury styling cheat code – just keep scrolling.

Cop a colourful windbreaker

A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Granted, a waterproof jacket may not scream chic style, but Miu Miu makes a strong case for weaving one into our wardrobes. Sending multiple versions down the runway in vibrant purple, yellow and a more modest neutral hue, the House proves that functional pieces can indeed be fashionable. And who doesn’t want a coat that will also protect them from any sudden downpour?

The key to making it more Miu Miu, however, comes from subtle styling tweaks. Leave the buttons or zip undone to show off a simplistic outfit underneath – a simple sweater and shorts will truly lean into the look.

Start styling swimwear

A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 25 collection is certainly crafty with cut-outs, and swimwear is a great way to step into the style. To bring your beachwear into your everyday wardrobe, style it like any other top. Or, to really steal the Miu Miu look, pair with a knee-length skirt and multiple belts. The result is sure to be striking.

Of course, if a pleated skirt seems a little too adventurous, a classic pair of tailored trousers or even a great pair of jeans will suffice. The key is to emphasise the cut-outs, after all.

Step into suede and knee-high socks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Suede has been a fashion fan favourite this season and Miu Miu’s here to prove it isn’t going anywhere for Spring/Summer 25. Sending jackets and skirts down the runway in the fabric, it’s sure to reign supreme as the soft-to-touch style to turn to this season, particularly when worn in the classic preppy fashion: popped polo shirt collars, plenty of belts and, of course, a number of knee high socks.

To recreate the look, style your suede pieces in a similar way, using the chunky knit socks to add a fresh spin to your outfit no matter what footwear take your fancy.

Old-school athleisurewear all the way

Model on the runway at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Palais d'Iéna (Image credit: Getty Images)

While modern athleisurewear may revolve around super soft leggings and coordinating sports bras, Miu Miu has moved back to old-school styles, sending iterations of the shell suit down the runway. Although, of course, there’s a Miu Miu twist.

Colourblock jackets are styled with pleated skirts and more formal suit trousers for a fresh take on the smart-casual dress code while more formal shirt sleeves and collars peek out underneath. So, if you’re looking to put a preppy spin on your outfit, try a tracksuit top. Bonus points if the sleeves are pushed up above the elbows.

Turn to tennis whites

A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week (Image credit: Getty Images)

All-white outfits have long been a summer staple and Miu Miu proves they aren’t going anywhere. Tuning into classic tennis style, pleated skirts, classic cut T-shirts, and sporty dresses all sauntered down the runway, teasing the label’s latest collab with Petite Bateau .

Recreating the look is incredibly easy, simply select pieces in the same crisp white shade and add an unexpected choice of footwear – a chunky loafer or even a sandal instead of a go-to trainer will work wonders.