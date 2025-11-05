If You Own Any of These Trending Items, You're Officially a Fashion Pro

The phrase "cult product" tends to be bandied around rather indiscriminately nowadays, and has somewhat lost its meaning as a result. The Lyst Index, however, is the one metric by which such a sought-after status can be determined in any official capacity.

The global fashion shopping platform analyses the online shopping behaviour of more than 160 million users to discover which products are genuinely the buzziest and most in-demand, based on searches, views, sales, mentions, and social media engagement to boot. The result? Lyst's official ranking of the 10 hottest products of each quarter—the latest of which has just been released.

Covering the period from July to September 2025, the Q3 Lyst Index features items from brands as varied as Skims, COS, Saint Laurent and The Row, with the top spot being taken by a surprisingly affordable summer shoe that you probably already have at home. In fact, if you own any of the pieces on the list, you can take it as proof that you are a veritable fashion pro, with excellent instincts and impeccable taste. And if not? There's still time to shop the ones that haven't already sold out...

The Lyst Index: The 10 Hottest Products of Q3 2025

1. Havaianas Top Flip Flops

If it felt like everyone was wearing Havaianas flip flops this summer, that's because they absolutely were—and their debut at the top of the Lyst Index is the ultimate proof. Now that they've gone from beach-only to fashion-approved, no doubt these classic and wonderfully affordable shoes will continue to be big news once the weather starts warming up again, too.

2. Saint Laurent Le Loafer

SAINT LAURENT Le Loafer Leather Loafers £880 at NET-A-PORTER

Loafers have been steadily gaining in popularity the last few months, as reflected by the fact that this quarter's Lyst Index features not one, but two pairs. Saint Laurent's are undoubtedly the most iconic, featuring a classic Penny loafer silhouette, subtle gold-tone logo, and distinctive ruched-toe detail that has been endlessly replicated elsewhere—but the originals are still the best.

3. COS Chunky Jumper

If your Autumn/Winter wardrobe doesn't already boast a few COS chunky knits, then this is your sign that it absolutely should. This grey cashmere style is a particular hit thanks to its softness, warmth, versatility, and classic cut, but any of the colourways will do.

4. The Row Eel Loafers

It couldn't possibly be a "hottest products" list without at least one mention of The Row. This time around, it seems everyone's clamouring for the quiet luxury brand's lightly crinkled, glossy Eel loafers, that are swiftly selling out everywhere.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Skims Pierced Nipple Push-Up Bra

Skims Ultimate Pierced Nipple Push-Up Bra £40 at SKIMS

Kim Kardashian knows how to roll out an internet-breaking product like no other, and her pierced-nipple Skims bra was just the latest in a long line of viral hits. It's currently sold out in both colourways, but you can join the waitlist in case they ever get restocked. Alternatively, you could simply go the classic route and simply plump for an actual nipple piercing IRL.

6. Savette Slim Symmetry Pochette Bag

Savette's appearance on this list confirms that its insider-only, IYKYK status is now a thing of the past. The New York-based brand specialises in elegantly pared-back modern handbags crafted from the finest Italian leather, the come with all the must-have status of big-name designer bags, but with a decidedly more manageable price-tag.

7. Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe

Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe £191 at StockX

When two brands as buzzy as Nike and Jacquemus collaborate, an instant sell-out situation is pretty much guaranteed. The limited-edition collection's hero design was undoubtedly the Moon Shoe, that can now only be purchased via resale platforms like StockX and eBay, for a significantly higher price.

8. Nike Shox TL Trainers

A recrafted version of the 2003 Nike icon, the new-and-improved Shox trainers are as bold and fashion-forward as they are incredibly comfortable. A must for modern sneakerheads.

9. Polo Ralph Lauren Midi Dress

Polo Ralph Lauren Striped Silk Blend Dress £385 at Ralph Lauren UK

When Taylor Swift got engagemed to Travis Kelce wearing this striped Polo Ralph Lauren dress, it became an instant must-have—and swiftly sold out (pun intended). Those still desperate to get their hands on the historic piece will have to fork out almost double the RRP on eBay and other resale sites.

10. Coach Soft Empire Carryall 48

COACH Empire 48 Leather Carryall Bag £950 at Selfridges

Whether it's down to an ingenious collaboration with The Summer I Turned Pretty or otherwise, Coach has made a rather triumphant return into the wardrobes of stylish women this year. The brand's Empire 48 bag is the most in-demand, likely thanks to its resemblance to a certain The Row style (minus the massive price-tag).