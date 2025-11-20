With Christmas just a few weeks away, this is the time to start thinking seriously about gifts—if you haven't already, that is. Obviously, your first port of call should be Marie Claire's 2025 Christmas gift guide, which is broken down into helpful categories covering everything from wellness, luxury, beauty sets, and stocking fillers, to gifts for the notoriously tricky-to-please Gen-Z.
But, if you want to simplify your Christmas gift-giving even more, there is one thing that's always guaranteed to go down a treat—and that is, of course, jewellery.
Whether you're shopping for a partner, sister, mother or friend, taking the time to hand-select a great piece of jewellery that perfectly suits their style is one of the most thoughtful and sentimental things you can do. Ergo: the perfect present, and when done right, the most joy-sparking to boot.
Finding said "perfect piece", however? That's the tricky part—but only for those unfortunate souls not armed with this guide to the best jewellery gifts of Christmas 2025...
First up, take a close look at their existing jewellery to deduce which metal to go for, and work out whether they tend towards the more bold, statement and chunky pieces, or prefer a more subtle, low-key look.
Then, start scrolling to see my expertly curated selection of jewellery that is guaranteed to please even the most discerning recipient, covering everything from cheap-yet-cheerful treats and cool, under-the-radar brands to seriously spoiling luxury investment items made to be loved and worn forever.
Best Jewellery Gifts under £150
Missoma
Lucy Williams Pavé Knot Small Hoop Earrings
Lucy Williams' Missoma line is nothing short of a modern day must-have, so these just-dropped gold-plated everyday hoops is sure to delight.
Daisy
Polly Knot Chain Necklace Silver Plate
Available in either silver or gold, this vintage-inspired chain will make an excellent addition to any necklace stack—while still being chunky enough to stand on its own, too.
Reformation x Clare Waight Keller
Gertrude Ring
Clare Waight Keller's newly released second jewellery collection for Reformation is a modern minimalist's dream. This recycled-silver ring is particularly excellent. One for each of their fingers, perhaps?
Otiumberg
Roscida Heart Hoops
Otiumberg is one of those cool, female-founded, under-the-radar jewellery brands that will get you major kudos, and its signature Roscida hoops make for a failsafe gift. They're also available in gold vermeil.
Pandora
Sparkling Tennis Bracelet
If a real-diamond tennis bracelet isn't quite within price-range, Pandora's will make the same sparkling statement but for much much less.
Sandralexandra
Mariner Glass Link Necklace
Mariner-link chains are having a major moment right now, and this necklace featuring a contrast colourful glass charm offers a fun take on the trend.
The Promise Co
East West Half Bezel Marquise Ring
All the impact of a serious sparkler, minus the gigantic price-tag (or constant fear of theft). Perfect for wearing on your pinkie finger.
Jewellery Gifts under £250
COMPLETEDWORKS
Recycled Silver Agate Beaded Earrings
Completedworks is another of those insider-favourite brands that will seriously impress the fashion-lover in your life. I'd be delighted to receive these red beaded earrings for Christmas, and would wear them to all the best festive events.
YSSO
Pisces Recycled Gold-Plated Cord Necklace
One for the bohemienne, whose mind and soul are still on a glorious Greek island somewhere...
Solange Azagury-Partridge
Classic Red Hotlips Ring
If their style veers towards the fabulous and statement-making, you can't go wrong with the cult Solange Hotlips ring.
Polène
Éole Spiral Earrings
French brand Polène might be famed for its leather handbags, but its lesser-known jewellery line also merits attention. The White Lotus fans might even recognise this exact pair from a certain Leslie Bibb scene...
Atelier VM
L'Essenziale Luce Bracelet
Few pieces of jewellery say "forever" like a welded bracelet, and if you're going to gift one, you might as well go straight to Atelier VM—the Italian brand that first came up with the concept, and still does it best. Perhaps you can ca
PACHAREE
Gold-Plated Pearl Necklace
For the person who prizes uniqueness, how about Pacharee's choker necklace that's crafted from gold and natural Birch pearls?
Heavenly London
The Gold Zephyr Hoops
Heavenly London makes some of the best imitation diamond pieces around, and is known for nailing that classic-yet-unexpected vibe. These sculptural hoops embedded with a pear-shaped stone will suit absolutely anyone.
Jewellery Gifts under £500
Mejuri
Diamond Letter Bracelet
If you're looking for everyday jewellery that still feels special, Mejuri is the name to know. This natural-diamond, solid-gold bracelet is the perfect example.
Tiffany & Co.
Ziegfeld Collection Pearl Drop Earrings
Tiffany's pearl drop earrings are the epitome of minimalist elegance.
Maya Brenner
Custom Gold Necklace
LA-based jeweller Maya Brenner is best known for her custom initial necklaces, that have become everyday staples for the likes of Meghan Markle, Lily James and Lindsay Lohan over the years. Whether you design it with their initials, their children's or both of yours together is entirely up to you.
Bulgari
Serpenti Forever Leather Bracelet
If they've always lusted after a Bulgari Serpenti watch, but your budget doesn't quite stretch to the high four-figures, opt for this fabulous leather bracelet instead.
Jewellery Gifts under £1,000
Cartier
Cartier D'amour Extra Small 18ct Rose-Gold and 0.04ct Diamond Necklace
Yes, you can get a Cartier diamond necklace for less than £1,000. A true forever piece.
Schiaparelli
Charms Earrings
Schiaparelli Couture might still be a pipe dream for most, but the brand's surrealist jewels are well within reach—and will go down a treat with maximalist dressers in
COMPLETEDWORKS
Pool Silver-Plated Cuff
A cuff this epic means you don't need to worry much about the rest of your outfit—and that in itself is gift-worthy.
Roxanne First
Pink Sapphire Heart Icon Ring
Roxanne First is the brand to know for playful, colourful jewels that are as precious as they are joy-sparking. This pink tourmaline ring will provide a daily reminder of how much they're loved.
JACQUIE AICHE
14-Karat Gold Opal Anklet
For the jet-setter who has everything... Surely they can't already be in possession of a luxurious gold and opal ankle bracelet, too?
Luxury Investment Jewellery Gifts
Lucy Delius
14ct Gold Victorian Set Hinged Hoop Earrings
Hands down the coolest everyday diamond hoops in existence, and the epitome of effortless chic.
Pomellato
Nudo Petit 18ct Rose & White Gold Blue Topaz Ring
The Pomellato Nudo is one of the most iconic cocktail rings of all time, and has all the makings of a lifelong staple.
Jessica McCormack
Beaches Mini Diamond Shell Gypset Hoop Earrings
For the super stylish, a pair of Jessica McCormack Gypset earrings is the pinnacle of gifting.
Loquet London
Fortune’s Keeper Gift Set
Loquet London has completely reinvented the classic locket for the modern luxury market, and half the fun is filling your chosen crystal casing with the precious charms that resonate most. But, if in doubt, opt for this four-leaf clover set—no one could possibly turn their nose up at a bit of extra luck.
Triolette by Cecily Morris
Hexagon Diamond Ring
David Morris' granddaughter Cecily has been quietly rising up the ranks at the legendary family-owned fine jewellery brand, and has just launched her debut Triolette collection that's centred around effortlessly wearable, stackable pieces—including this elegant ring.
