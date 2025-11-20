28 of the Best Jewellery Gifts to Give—and Receive—This Christmas, Covering Every Budget

Beautiful pieces that are guaranteed to delight, hand-picked by a jewellery-obsessed editor

zoe kravitz posing in diamond jewellery from jessica mccormack
(Image credit: Jessica McCormack)
Jump to category:
Clementina Jackson's avatar
By
published
in Buying Guides

With Christmas just a few weeks away, this is the time to start thinking seriously about gifts—if you haven't already, that is. Obviously, your first port of call should be Marie Claire's 2025 Christmas gift guide, which is broken down into helpful categories covering everything from wellness, luxury, beauty sets, and stocking fillers, to gifts for the notoriously tricky-to-please Gen-Z.

But, if you want to simplify your Christmas gift-giving even more, there is one thing that's always guaranteed to go down a treat—and that is, of course, jewellery.

Whether you're shopping for a partner, sister, mother or friend, taking the time to hand-select a great piece of jewellery that perfectly suits their style is one of the most thoughtful and sentimental things you can do. Ergo: the perfect present, and when done right, the most joy-sparking to boot.

lori hirshleifer&#039;s jewellery box filled with rings necklaces and bracelets

(Image credit: Instagram @lorihirshleifer)

Finding said "perfect piece", however? That's the tricky part—but only for those unfortunate souls not armed with this guide to the best jewellery gifts of Christmas 2025...

First up, take a close look at their existing jewellery to deduce which metal to go for, and work out whether they tend towards the more bold, statement and chunky pieces, or prefer a more subtle, low-key look.

Then, start scrolling to see my expertly curated selection of jewellery that is guaranteed to please even the most discerning recipient, covering everything from cheap-yet-cheerful treats and cool, under-the-radar brands to seriously spoiling luxury investment items made to be loved and worn forever.

Best Jewellery Gifts under £150

Jewellery Gifts under £250

Jewellery Gifts under £500

Jewellery Gifts under £1,000

Luxury Investment Jewellery Gifts

Clementina Jackson
Clementina Jackson
Fashion Editor

Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.