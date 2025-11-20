With Christmas just a few weeks away, this is the time to start thinking seriously about gifts—if you haven't already, that is. Obviously, your first port of call should be Marie Claire's 2025 Christmas gift guide, which is broken down into helpful categories covering everything from wellness, luxury, beauty sets, and stocking fillers, to gifts for the notoriously tricky-to-please Gen-Z.

But, if you want to simplify your Christmas gift-giving even more, there is one thing that's always guaranteed to go down a treat—and that is, of course, jewellery.

Whether you're shopping for a partner, sister, mother or friend, taking the time to hand-select a great piece of jewellery that perfectly suits their style is one of the most thoughtful and sentimental things you can do. Ergo: the perfect present, and when done right, the most joy-sparking to boot.

Finding said "perfect piece", however? That's the tricky part—but only for those unfortunate souls not armed with this guide to the best jewellery gifts of Christmas 2025...

First up, take a close look at their existing jewellery to deduce which metal to go for, and work out whether they tend towards the more bold, statement and chunky pieces, or prefer a more subtle, low-key look.

Then, start scrolling to see my expertly curated selection of jewellery that is guaranteed to please even the most discerning recipient, covering everything from cheap-yet-cheerful treats and cool, under-the-radar brands to seriously spoiling luxury investment items made to be loved and worn forever.

Best Jewellery Gifts under £150

Jewellery Gifts under £250

Jewellery Gifts under £500

Mejuri Diamond Letter Bracelet £318 at Mejuri If you're looking for everyday jewellery that still feels special, Mejuri is the name to know. This natural-diamond, solid-gold bracelet is the perfect example. Tiffany & Co. Ziegfeld Collection Pearl Drop Earrings £455 at tiffany.co.uk Tiffany's pearl drop earrings are the epitome of minimalist elegance. Maya Brenner Custom Gold Necklace £368 at Maya Brenner UK LA-based jeweller Maya Brenner is best known for her custom initial necklaces, that have become everyday staples for the likes of Meghan Markle, Lily James and Lindsay Lohan over the years. Whether you design it with their initials, their children's or both of yours together is entirely up to you. Bulgari Serpenti Forever Leather Bracelet £495 at Selfridges If they've always lusted after a Bulgari Serpenti watch, but your budget doesn't quite stretch to the high four-figures, opt for this fabulous leather bracelet instead.

Jewellery Gifts under £1,000

Cartier Cartier D'amour Extra Small 18ct Rose-Gold and 0.04ct Diamond Necklace £960 at Selfridges Yes, you can get a Cartier diamond necklace for less than £1,000. A true forever piece. Schiaparelli Charms Earrings £1,000 at schiaparelli.com Schiaparelli Couture might still be a pipe dream for most, but the brand's surrealist jewels are well within reach—and will go down a treat with maximalist dressers in COMPLETEDWORKS Pool Silver-Plated Cuff £555 at NET-A-PORTER A cuff this epic means you don't need to worry much about the rest of your outfit—and that in itself is gift-worthy. Roxanne First Pink Sapphire Heart Icon Ring £835 at roxannefirst.com Roxanne First is the brand to know for playful, colourful jewels that are as precious as they are joy-sparking. This pink tourmaline ring will provide a daily reminder of how much they're loved. JACQUIE AICHE 14-Karat Gold Opal Anklet £640 at NET-A-PORTER For the jet-setter who has everything... Surely they can't already be in possession of a luxurious gold and opal ankle bracelet, too?

Luxury Investment Jewellery Gifts

Lucy Delius 14ct Gold Victorian Set Hinged Hoop Earrings £3,800 at Liberty UK Hands down the coolest everyday diamond hoops in existence, and the epitome of effortless chic. Pomellato Nudo Petit 18ct Rose & White Gold Blue Topaz Ring £1,950 at Goldsmiths The Pomellato Nudo is one of the most iconic cocktail rings of all time, and has all the makings of a lifelong staple. Jessica McCormack Beaches Mini Diamond Shell Gypset Hoop Earrings £5,500 at jessicamccormack.com For the super stylish, a pair of Jessica McCormack Gypset earrings is the pinnacle of gifting. Loquet London Fortune’s Keeper Gift Set £3,250 at loquetlondon.com Loquet London has completely reinvented the classic locket for the modern luxury market, and half the fun is filling your chosen crystal casing with the precious charms that resonate most. But, if in doubt, opt for this four-leaf clover set—no one could possibly turn their nose up at a bit of extra luck. Triolette by Cecily Morris Hexagon Diamond Ring £8,800 at davidmorris.com David Morris' granddaughter Cecily has been quietly rising up the ranks at the legendary family-owned fine jewellery brand, and has just launched her debut Triolette collection that's centred around effortlessly wearable, stackable pieces—including this elegant ring.