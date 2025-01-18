These are the everyday jewellery pieces to invest in now and wear forever

When it comes to jewellery, there are, in my opinion, two distinct categories: firstly bold, statement-making pieces (be sure to check our our round up of the biggest jewellery trends for 2025) —such as the giant crystal earrings that you dust off for the Christmas party or a playful beaded anklet you wear all summer long—and then there are the everyday staples that you barely, if ever, take off.

The latter often becomes part of your personality, almost like a second skin. Think of the curated earring stack that adorns your ear day-in, day-out or a welded bracelet that feels like it’s almost part of you. These pieces that we live in are practical in our busy lives, adding an element of effortless elegance to any outfit, with very little thought involved but also become arguably more sentimental than anything else we wear. Furthermore, everyday jewellery is the epitome of the age old consideration of ‘cost-per-wear’ value, making it well worth an investment in quality.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Building a collection of timeless, versatile jewellery allows you to accessorise without overthinking. Whether you’re rushing to a meeting, running errands, or heading out for a casual dinner, the right jewellery can subtly transform your look, adding polish and personality. Investing in quality pieces crafted from durable materials like solid gold and diamonds not only ensures longevity but also provides the satisfaction of owning something truly special, a future heirloom to pass down to loved ones.

So where should you start when looking for everyday jewellery to invest in? My advice would be to choose relatively simple yet luxurious pieces that you feel will work with most of what you wear and that you won’t tire of, but equally let yourself be drawn to interesting design and curations, meaning the jewellery you wear every day will really reflect your personality.

From iconic bracelets to contemporary rings, we’ve curated an edit of the best everyday investment jewellery. These are pieces designed to complement your life, elevate your wardrobe, and remain cherished forever.

Shop everyday investment jewellery

Tiffany & Co. — Hardware Collection £12,700 at Tiffany & Co. Since its launch in 2017, Tiffany’s Hardware collection has become an icon of modern jewellery. Inspired by the industrial elegance of New York City, the designs all feature sleek, polished ‘gauge’ links that strike the perfect balance between boldness and versatility. The Medium Link Necklace is statement enough to elevate a simple outfit yet simple enough that you can wear it every day.

Cartier — Love Bracelet £6,700 at Cartier No conversation about investment jewellery is complete without a mention of Cartier. Renowned for exceptional craftsmanship, their iconic Love Bracelet has become a symbol of modern love, individuality, and status as well as simply being a great addition to any ‘wrist stack’. You can rest assured that this bangle will remain a forever classic piece and therefore it makes a wise investment. This version -featuring six brilliant-cut diamonds- feels like a slight twist on the familiar design.

Pomellato — Nudo Rings £2,300 at Pomellato Pomellato’s Nudo rings bring a refreshing, colorful twist to the often monochromatic world of everyday fine jewellery. Launched in 2001, these rings feature chunky colourful gemstones encased in rose gold and their aesthetic still feels as contemporary as ever, perhaps due to the way the ring is set ‘nudo’ or ‘naked’, floating on the band.The smoky quartz version is a Marie Claire favourite — it’s warm tone is still easy to team with neutrals while adding a subtle dose of colour to whatever you are wearing

Bvlgari — Serpenti Collection £3,630 at Bvlgari The Serpenti Collection from Bvlgari is a celebration of the brand’s heritage and bold Italian glamour. The Viper Ring, with its sleek, coiled design is instantly recognisable as a Bvlgair piece, however it's delicate enough to incorporate into your everyday jewellery repertoire.

Van Cleef & Arpels — Alhambra Collection £5,600 at Van Cleef & Arpels Van Cleef & Arpels’ Alhambra motif — inspired by a clover leaf- is synonymous with timeless luxury. This bracelet, featuring the recogniseable design re-imagined in yellow gold makes a change from the mother of pearl version, whilst still being an iconic piece to add to your collection.

Kimai — Ethical Diamonds £345 at Kimai Antwerp based fine jewellery brand, Kimai, was founded by two women keen to redefine luxury diamond jewellery. Their lab-grown diamonds merge sustainability with modern design. Their stand-out pieces are arguably their delicate diamond earrings, many of which are designed to be stacked. The Riva Earring, will look great layered with other dainty earrings and are a subtle twist on a classic diamond drop earring, reimagined in miniature form.

Messika — Move Collection €2 150 at Messika French brand Messika, founded by Valérie Messika, combines understated sophistication with innovative diamond designs. The brand's iconic Move Collection’s signature feature — freely moving diamonds — offers a fresh, modern take on fine jewellery and that understated, French approach to luxury. The Baby Move Chain Bracelet - a more delicate version of the original - is perfect for everyday wear and mixing with other pieces.

Jessica McCormack — Day Diamonds £3,250 at Jessica McCormack Jessica McCormack has a cult following for a reason — her designs marry vintage inspiration with contemporary elegance and although easy to wear every day are by no means understated. Her Gypset Mini Hoops, part of her chic-ly named Day Diamonds collection, are a versatile choice for daily wear with additional eye-catching sparkle. Housed in a stunning Mayfair townhouse, her creations are as much about artistry as they are about luxury.

Sophie Bille Brahe - Minimalist Elegance 75.000 kr at Sophie Bille Brahe Hip Danish designer Sophie Bille Brahe captures femininity in her minimalist yet bold designs. The Ensemble Ring, with its clean lines and understated sophistication, is a perfect example of her delicate yet impactful approach to fine jewellery and a unique way to buy into personalised jewellery. Choose a ring with your own initials, or that of a loved one, or go all-out and spell out a name across your fingers.

Lucy Delius - Heirloom-Inspired Designs £5,500 at Lucy Delius Inspired by antique jewellery, Lucy Delius creates pieces that complement heirlooms while standing out on their own, with Victorian symbols such as stars and wishbone’s often featuring in her work. Her Victorian watch chain has become the piece for which she is best known - making a great foundation for layering, or worn standalone, it can be customised with whichever pendant you choose.

Pandora - Affordable Luxury £594 (was £990) at Pandora Pandora’s lab-grown diamond collection is at a higher price than the brand is traditionally known for, but makes an affordable yet elegant option for fine jewellery. The Nova Open Bangle, with its simple, sleek design, is a perfect addition to any wrist worn alone or teamed with other pieces.

Jessie Thomas - Handcrafted Beauty £2,200 at Jessie Thomas London-based designer Jessie Thomas trained under her father, master goldsmith David Thomas and continues to make every piece by hand at her Chelsea workshop. Her jewellery combines artisanal craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics and, as an example, this Gold Tube Bracelet, feels just as modern as it does timeless.