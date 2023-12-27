The bigger and sparklier the earring, the closer to heaven – isn't that how the saying goes? Regardless, I am a firm believer that no party dress or cocktail outfit is complete without a pair of statement earrings, and I'm not the only one – designers including Simone Rocha, Alexander McQueen and Bottega Veneta all accessorised their Autumn/Winter 2023 runway looks with larger-than-life ear adornments, from whimsical ribbons to giant golden raindrops.

From crystal-laden drop earrings and sculptural styles to bows and love-hearts for your lobes, I've rounded up 21 of the best statement earrings to see you stylishly from New Year's Eve well into wedding season.

TASSELLED

The quintessential party earring is loaded with sparkle, and these tasselled beauties are exemplary. Moreover, they shimmer even more as you move – a fine incentive to head straight to the dance floor, I say. Alessandra Rich's shooting stars are a personal favourite.

CHANDELIER

Elizabeth Taylor would approve; the chandelier earring is officially back – not that it really ever went away. Opt for a vintage pair by long-time purveyor of sparkle, Kenneth Jay Lane, or go space-age with Rabanne's signature chainmail.

DROP

Shoulder-grazing cocktail earrings are always a good idea, especially with swept-up hair, a red lip and a liberally sequinned dress. Monica Vinader's green onyx drops exude red carpet glamour – unsurprising, considering they are part of the brand's collab with Kate Young, stylist to Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, et al.

HEARTS

Love-hearts for your lobes? Yes, please. Go supersized and rhinestone-studded; the gaudier, the better, in my opinion. They lend a touch of irreverence to little black dresses and velvet suits alike. I've been known to wear this Mango pair to weddings as a pleasingly garish ode to love.

FLOWERS

These floral earrings bring new meaning to the term 'garden party.' Think daisies cast in brass, threaded with pearls or set with crystals; they're the perfect accompaniment to romantic, flower-print gowns – or even a crisp white shirt.

BOWS

Take a bow – two ideally, one for each ear – to amp up the whimsy at your next cocktail party. No one does bows quite like Simone Rocha; the designer's ribbon and pearl earrings are instantly recognisable, and the ideal partner to an equally romantic tulle dress.

SCULPTURAL

Make Peggy Guggenheim your party style icon and clip on a pair of oversized gold earrings. Think of them miniature sculptures in that they'll be an artful addition to evening ensembles. Keep the rest of your outfit pared-back, either in terms of colour or silhouette (or both).