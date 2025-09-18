Are we Back in The Era of Statement Necklaces?

Can you believe there was a time when no outfit was complete without a statement necklace? Mary-Kate Olsen was an early pioneer, repeat-wearing a turquoise beaded necklace for much of the early Noughties, and boho medallion necklaces were repped (hard) by Sienna Miller. (I distinctly remember wrapping a faux-onyx string of faceted stones around my neck once then twice in homage to MK.) Since then, they’ve fallen out of favour, replaced by subtle rope pendant necklaces, with initial pendants or something artisanal like a fish or wishbone.

At New York Fashion Week, however, the statement necklace was back on the catwalk at Ralph Lauren, where silver coral pendants, as well as geometric stones, hung from none other than lengths of black cord. The trend was also spotted on the streets, with show-goers wearing statement necklaces to jazz up their button-down shirts or long-sleeved white T-shirts.

Just recently, Michelle Williams has something to say about the statement necklace’s relegation. At the screening of Hamilton, the actor turned up on the step-and-repeat wearing a polka dot, off-the-shoulder gown by Dima Ayad. It was the shell around her neck that really turned heads, however. The Juju Vera necklace , which is handcrafted with five teardrop pendants hanging from its sterling silver shell, is definitely a showpiece worthy of the red carpet, but, crucially, could also be used to elevate the simplest of everyday outfits (it also cropped up in New York).

This got me thinking about how, actually, statement necklaces have slowly been plotting a return. At Copenhagen Fashion Week, again, it was statement pendants that made their presence felt as opposed to “power necklaces” that cluster at the neck. Several influencers made a softly tasselled style their outfit’s finishing touch. The overall effect was high-brow, artistic even.

The key to making it look modern is seeking out interesting pendants that, yes, make a statement but also look intriguing around the neck. Influencer Brittany Bathgate is a fan of Lemaire’s Castanet , the brand’s sold-out necklace that is essentially a musical instrument attached to a fine length of cord. The French designer is master of the statement necklace so you can also find pendants that also function as personal brushes so that - bonus! - you never have to worry about dust on your iPhone’s camera again.

On the high street, you’ll find enticing options at Arket, Massimo Dutti and Bimba Y Lola , whose statement necklace features a cord with a giant bubble-letter initial in matte gold.

Remember, this is the kind of necklace that’s meant to do all the hard work for you so give your outfit the day off and let it shine.

