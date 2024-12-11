I’ve done the research—these are going to be the trending pedicure shades to wear on your toes in 2025

I don’t mean to brag but over the past few years I’ve become something of a pedicure trend expert—pedicures and manicure trends have sort of become my beauty editor niche. Always keeping a ready eye for the hottest shades to wear on our toes or listening out for the finishes everyone asks for at the nail shop, I’ve become a veritable pedicure pro with a knack for spotting the next big thing in toe(nail) trends. Yes, it’s a niche title to hold, even for a beauty editor, but I couldn’t be happier about it and, I’ve got to be honest with you, my toes have never looked better since I (unofficially) accepted the title.

So, to mark the end of 2024, I thought why not put my knowledge to good use?! So that you can enter the new year pedi ready, I’ve rounded up 7 of my best pedicure predictions for 2025. From the shades we’re all going to be wearing to the best nail polishes to shop so you can recreate the looks yourself, I’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling to see the best 2025 pedicure trends…

1. Brown hues

The chocolate brown pedicure was huge throughout autumn 2024, and following Pantone’s announcement of Mocha Mousse as 2025’s colour of the year, I predict our love for brown hues is going to continue with even more variety. For a chic alternative to the classic nude pedicure, opt for a more milky brown tone or, to make a statement, go for a rich, dark shade.

2. Iridescent finishes

When it comes to predicting 2025’s trending pedicure shades, I of course pulled in some experts to gain their insightful advice. For nail artist Ami Streets, iridescent and chrome pedicures are going to be sticking around. “Chrome and cat eye nails will continue to be popular,” she told me. “These eye-catching effects work just as well as in a mirror-like chrome for a bold statement as they do for softer bridal styles, for a celestial vibe.”

3. The French pedi

While I’m of course always on the lookout for new pedicure trends, sometimes it’s classic styles that prove steadfast. Such is the case with the ever-chic French pedicure which is gaining popularity again and proving it’s timeless, elegant appeal.

Rimmel Super Gel Nail Polish French Manicure in English Rose £6.99 at Amazon Kiko Power Pro Nail Lacquer in White Chalk £5.99 at Kiko

4. Sheer perfection

Healthy-looking nails are always on trend, and it’s from this movement that I’m predicting the rise of the sheer pedicure for 2025. Much like the trending BB cream manicure, this look uses barely-there polishes to create a veil of colour on the nails blurring imperfections and giving the nails a perfectly polished yet natural looking finish.

5. Sea Witch Shades

Pinterest has already reported an increase in searches for sea-inspired nails this year, and I predict that’s going to continue to grow as we move into 2025—particularly when the weather warms up and everyone starts planning their summer holiday pedicures. To channel the trend, opt for milky blue or sea green shades for an ocean inspired look.

6. Bold Burgundy

Burgundy is proving the only colour to be seen in right now—and that applies to your pedicure, too. “Burgundy has a huge prevalence in stores right now, and beauty trends tend to align with what we wear,” said Michelle Humphreys, Essie UK Ambassador. “So, why not match your pedi for maximum effect? My current fave shade is Essie Gel Couture in shade spiked with style. I love how this rich, deep red reads as a burgundy with a brown undertone.”

7. Back to Black

If there’s one nail artist to look to for trending pedicure shades, it’s Milly Mason. Recently she’s been favouring glossy black toes, a look which is incredibly chic no matter the season. Finish with a high-shine top coat to copy Milly’s signature glossy look.