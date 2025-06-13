Jewellery Adorned Sandals Are This Season's Chicest Shoe

The day-to-night style will be one of the most versatile finds in any wardrobe

Fisherman sandals, gladiator styles, and even heeled flip-flops are all well-established summer shoe staples for good reason. But a newer trend has started to emerge, blending key elements from sandal trends gone by. Think: gold and silver-tone accents, intricate beading, embellished toe rings, and even anklet details—all falling under the growing category of jewellery sandals.

While we’ve seen iterations of these features before, this season’s take is far more refined. It’s less about chunky chains and OTT diamantés, and more about delicate, thoughtful design—the kind that seamlessly blurs the line between accessory and footwear.

For those drawn to understated elegance, Loeffler Randall offers barely-there silhouettes with subtle metallic accents and tasteful pops of colour. Amanu’s fashion-forward pairs work seamlessly from day-to-night, while Gianvito Rossi’s gemstone-encrusted designs have fast become a favourite among fashion insiders. Whether you’re elevating a simple tee-and-jeans combo or accessorising a formal summer dress, these versatile styles are designed to do it all—and with ease.

Below, discover the beaded, gem-adorned, and toe ring accessorised sandals that are set to top every summer wish list.

Shop jewellery sandals

The Kigali Aventurine-Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Sandals
AMANU
The Kigali Aventurine-Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Sandals

Toe loop—or toe ring—sandals are proving increasingly popular and are often considered more comfortable than their higher-coverage counterparts. This pair, featuring a sage green stone accent, adds the perfect pop of colour.

Shanti Embellished Leather Thong Sandals
Gianvito Rossi
Shanti Embellished Leather Thong Sandals

The beaded leather flip flops are certainly an upgrade from any rubber style, effortlessly bringing a polished boho layer to any outfit.

Wild Leather Thong Sandals
Zimmermann
Wild Leather Thong Sandals

Known for its incredibly chic summer dresses and co-ords, Zimmermann’s accessories are often—unfairly—overlooked. These anklet sandals are proof that that needs to change.

Giuseppe Zanotti, Icon Ring 40
Giuseppe Zanotti
Icon Ring 40

For anyone partial to a bit of bling, meet the Giuseppe Zanotti Icon sandals, featuring crystal-coloured rhinestones adorning the toe ring.

Lara Embellished Leather Sandals
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Lara Embellished Leather Sandals

Even minimalist fashion fans can embrace the jewellery sandal trend with delicate designs like this Loeffler Randall pair. For a refined yet bolder statement, opt for a more daring shade—like this striking red.

Laurie Embellished Leather Sandals
EMME PARSONS
Laurie Embellished Leather Sandals

Handmade in Tuscany, these Emme Parsons sandals are perfect for those who hate faffing about with straps and buckles. They're also just pared-back enough to wear everyday.

The Cairo Embellished Suede Sandals
AMANU
The Cairo Embellished Suede Sandals

Amanu has an impressive range of jewellery sandals, from gold-tone toe rings to silver accents. This gladiator style is sure to liven up any neutral look.

Pierced Slide in Red, Size 5
Tory Burch
Pierced Slide

Tory Burch’s Slide sandals are fast becoming a coveted buy among fashion fans. Available in red, blue, black, white, and silver, they offer a similar silhouette to the trending Hermès Oran style—but with a bolder twist.

Loop Beaded Leather Sandals
Khaite
Loop Beaded Leather Sandals

While silver and gold-tone accents feel particularly polished, this beaded Khaite sandal is bursting with personality. Pick out one of the bead colours to form the base of your outfit to make them even more standout.

Embellished Snake-Effect Leather Slides
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Embellished Snake-Effect Leather Slides

While most beaded and embellished sandals feel rather delicate, this Dries Van Noten option offers a tougher edge. Silver beads sit on top of the snake-effect leather, creating quite the eye-catching design.

Embellished Metallic Leather Slides
GIANVITO ROSSI
Embellished Metallic Leather Slides

Gianvito Rossi’s coloured gemstone design has proved so popular, the brand has released it in multiple forms—including flip-flops, heels, and slide sandals. For those seeking a more evening-ready option, this gold-tone pair is sure to catch your eye.

Embellished Leather Slingback Sandals
TOD'S
Embellished Leather Slingback Sandals

The more practical sandal seeker is sure to be drawn to this Tod's style. A chunky sole helps create a softer step, while the minimalist straps add a dainty design detail.

