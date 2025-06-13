Fisherman sandals, gladiator styles, and even heeled flip-flops are all well-established summer shoe staples for good reason. But a newer trend has started to emerge, blending key elements from sandal trends gone by. Think: gold and silver-tone accents, intricate beading, embellished toe rings, and even anklet details—all falling under the growing category of jewellery sandals.

While we’ve seen iterations of these features before, this season’s take is far more refined. It’s less about chunky chains and OTT diamantés, and more about delicate, thoughtful design—the kind that seamlessly blurs the line between accessory and footwear.

For those drawn to understated elegance, Loeffler Randall offers barely-there silhouettes with subtle metallic accents and tasteful pops of colour. Amanu’s fashion-forward pairs work seamlessly from day-to-night, while Gianvito Rossi’s gemstone-encrusted designs have fast become a favourite among fashion insiders. Whether you’re elevating a simple tee-and-jeans combo or accessorising a formal summer dress, these versatile styles are designed to do it all—and with ease.

Below, discover the beaded, gem-adorned, and toe ring accessorised sandals that are set to top every summer wish list.