Galentine’s Day gifts 2022: 18 ideas your besties will love

Spread the love with our selection of the best Galentine's Day gifts

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Whether you are single, taken or somewhere in between, we think it’s the perfect excuse to tell your friends just how much you love them. That’s right, forget all those loved up couples holding hands over dinner, because this year it’s all about the girls.

If you are thinking of treating your bestie to something special, we’ve got you covered with our selection of the best Galentine’s Day gifts. From Monica Vinader friendship bracelets, Bloom and Wild flower deliveries, designer pyjamas and limited edition fragrances, our edit has everything you could ever dream of and more.

Are you heading out for a night on the town? Prepping the popcorn for a movie marathon? Getting out your best face masks for a girly sleepover? However you decide to celebrate, these Galentine’s Day gifts are bound to put a smile on your friend’s face. We’ve thought of everyone, from the luxury beauty lover to the homebody and the one that loves to accessorise.

Galentine’s Day gifts 2022:

Best jewellery brands:

Corda Fine Chain Friendship Bracelet, £100 | Monica Vinader

Who knew you could get such a chic friendship bracelet? This 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil bracelet has an adjustable slider for the perfect fit. You can even get it engraved with your bestie’s name, how sweet? View Deal

Zodiac Pendant Necklace, £95 | Astrid and Miyu

If your friend is into astrology, then they will love this zodiac pendant necklace. You can get one for each star sign, and a gift wrap option is also available. View Deal

Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings, £85 | Missoma

These Missoma earrings are perfect for the friend that likes to make a statement with their jewellery. Plus, the rhodochrosite stone is the ideal colour for Galentine’s Day. View Deal

Best flower deliveries:

Luxury Rose Gift Bag, £50 | Marks and Spencer

Nothing says ‘I love you’ like a bunch of flowers, or in this case, a bag. It comes filled with the most beautiful selection of roses, alongside rosemary and eucalyptus. View Deal

The Hannah Bouquet, £33 | Bloom and Wild

Bloom and Wild make the perfect gift, thanks to their easy letterbox flowers that come with arranging tips. This bunch includes lilies, roses, snapdragons, pussy willow and eucalytpus. View Deal Pretty in Pink Bouquet, £38 | Arena Flowers

Arena Flowers is one of our favourite flower delivery services, thanks to the fact that all of their blooms are sustainably sourced and they plant a tree for every order they receive. Brighten someone’s day with this ‘Pretty in Pink’ arrangement. View Deal

Best chocolate gifts:

With Love Sleekster, £23.50 | Hotel Chocolat

For the chocolate lover in your life, go all out with this box from Hotel Chocolat. It contains 27 chocolate hearts, filled with everything from truffles to tipples and caramels. Yum. View Deal

Miniature Heart Chocolate Truffles Selection, £10 | Fortnum and Mason

Enclosed in a heart gift box, this selection contains ruby chocolate salted caramel truffles. Need we say more? View Deal The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker, £99.95 | Hotel Chocolat

If your friend loves hot chocolate, then you can’t go wrong with this luxury hot chocolate machine. The copper design looks super stylish, and it makes barista-grade hot chocolate from the comfort of your very own home. View Deal

Best beauty gifts:

Body Hero Duo, £28 | Glossier

This Glosser set makes such a lovely gift, and it includes the brand’s signature body cleanser and moisturizer. Not only are the products ultra luxurious, but they will look super cute displayed in the shower. View Deal

Morphe 35T Sweetest Tea Artistry Palette, £26 | LookFantastic

Any beauty lover knows that you can’t beat a Morphe eyeshadow palette. This one is inspired by the brand’s much-loved lipstick shade, Sweetest Tea. It includes pinks, lavenders and nudes, perfect for creating a fun Galentine’s Day look. View Deal

Best home gifts:

Diptyque Roses Scented Limited Edition Candle, £60 | Liberty

Aside from the super chic packaging, this limited edition candle from Diptyque will fill your friend’s home with a long-lasting floral scent. View Deal

Joy Notebook, £21.99 | Papier

If you bestie loves to journal or is looking to get more organised, they will adore this personalised notebook by Papier. It comes with blank lined pages, so they can fill it out however they desire. View Deal

Grind coffee, £9 | Grind

For that friend who always has a cup of coffee in their hands, treat them to a delicious tin of ethically sourced Grind coffee. Not only does it come in a stylish pink tin, but you can also subscribe to letter-box friendly refills. View Deal