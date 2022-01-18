Trending:

    Is it just us or are men way more difficult to buy for? When it comes to Valentine’s Day, we often find ourselves racking our brains for present ideas. Yes, a novelty gift is bound to make him laugh, but is it what he really wants?

    We don’t know about you, but we’d rather spend our money on something we know our other half is actually going to use. That’s why we’ve put together our guide to the best Valentine’s Day gifts for all the boyfriends out there.

    Whether he’s into fitness, fashion, music, cars or coffee, we’ve covered all bases with our handy guide. We’ve got everything from the best grooming gifts, Nespresso machines, Apple watches, designer trainers and even an unforgettable experience day that will go down a treat.

    Valentine’s Day gifts for your boyfriend – Quick Links

    Trust us, after shopping our edit of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for boyfriends, you will feel confident in your choice. If you are feeling super generous this year and want to treat your friends as well, then check out our Galentine’s Day gift guide, filled with ideas that your besties are bound to love.

    For any boyfriends that may be reading this, we’ve also rounded up our top Valentine’s gifts for her. Ready, steady, shop…

    Best Valentine’s gifts for boyfriends 2022:

    Crosley Voyager Bluetooth Vinyl Record Player - best valentine's gifts for boyfriends
    Crosley Voyager Bluetooth Vinyl Record Player, £100 | Urban Outfitters

    If your boyfriend is into music, he will love this vinyl record player. It comes complete with a headphone jack, RCA audio out, and features dynamic stereo speakers. You could even buy him a few of his favourite records, too.

    Byredo Tree House Candle - best valentine's gifts for boyfriends
    Byredo Tree House Candle, £31 | Cult Beauty

    If he loves the great outdoors, then Byredo's Tree House Candle is a great gift. The woody scent features top notes of bamboo and peppery pimento, alongside notes of hay, rich labdanum and myrrh.

    DIOR Sauvage Eau de Toilette - best valentine's gifts for boyfriends
    DIOR Sauvage Eau de Toilette, £59 | Boots

    There is a reason that this fragrance is such a bestseller. We are yet to meet a man who doesn't love the scent of Dior's Sauvage.

    Off-White Out of Office Low-top Sneakers - best valentine's gifts for boyfriends
    Off-White Out of Office Low-top Sneakers, £375 | Farfetch

    If your partner is into trainers, treat them to this designer pair by Off-White. The monochrome design means they will go with everything in their wardrobe.

    HORACE Kit Shaving Set - best valentine's gifts for boyfriends
    HORACE Kit Shaving Set, £18 | Mr Porter

    This shaving kit has everything a man could need to step up his grooming routine. It contains the brand's Shave Cream, Shave Gel and Aftershave Gel, all in chic black packaging.

    The Dalmore 12-year-old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Giftbox - best valentine's gifts for boyfriends
    The Dalmore 12-year-old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Giftbox, £58.99 | Selfridges

    This gift is ideal for all the whisky lovers out there. This particular bottle has been described as 'dessert in a glass', with hints of orange, dark plums, chocolate and marzipan.

    Apple Watch Series 7 - best valentine's gifts for boyfriends
    Apple Watch Series 7, £369 | Argos

    If your partner is getting into fitness this year, an Apple Watch would make the perfect present.

    Arena Leather Backpack - best valentine's gifts for boyfriends
    Arena Leather Backpack, £229 | AllSaints

    A stylish rucksack makes a practical gift that you know your partner will use everyday. We love this one from AllSaints, thanks to its minimalist detailing.

    Triple Aston Martin Driving Blast with High Speed Passenger Ride - best valentine's gifts for boyfriends
    Triple Aston Martin Driving Blast with High Speed Passenger Ride, £89 | Virgin Experience Days

    Ok, so you might not be able to fulfil his dreams of owning an Aston Martin, but why not gift him the next best thing? This driving experience will allow your partner to go behind the wheel of three Aston Martin cars, with 17 locations to choose from.

    Beats Solo³ Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones - best valentine's gifts for boyfriends
    Beats Solo³ Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, £199.95 | John Lewis

    You can't go wrong with a pair of Beats headphones. This wireless pair has a comfortable and durable design, and integrated controls for music playback and hands-free calls.

    Tom Wood Marble and Sterling-silver Signet Ring - best valentine's gifts for boyfriends
    Tom Wood Marble and Sterling-silver Signet Ring, £285 | Matches Fashion

    Signet rings are such a popular accessory for men, but with so many out there it can be hard to choose. This Tom Wood design is one of our personal favourites, with a green oval-cut marble stone that sits in the centre.

    Polo Ralph Lauren Brand-embroidered Cotton-towelling Bathing Robe - best valentine's gifts for boyfriends
    Polo Ralph Lauren Brand-embroidered Cotton-towelling Bathing Robe, £150 | Selfridges

    Is your boyfriend constantly stealing your fluffy robe? Treat him to his very own style, by none other than Ralph Lauren.

    Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Machine - best valentine's gifts for boyfriends
    Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Machine, £89.99 | Amazon

    Any coffee lover will greatly appreciate a Nespresso machine. This mini one would work perfectly in any size kitchen, and comes with two programmable coffee selections to choose from.

    Nespresso VIEW Collection Espresso & Lungo Kit - best valentine's gifts for boyfriends
    Nespresso VIEW Collection Espresso & Lungo Kit, £30 | Nespresso

    Speaking of coffee, why not get him some new cups to go with? It might not be something he would buy himself, but he will definitely get lots of use out of them.

    Fabien Neoprene Loungewear Hoodie - best valentine's gifts for boyfriends
    Fabien Neoprene Loungewear Hoodie, £110 | Reiss

    Every boyfriend knows that when his partner borrows his hoodie, he's not likely to get it back. Treat him to a new one such as this elevated Reiss number.

    BOSS Two Pack Logo Socks - best valentine's gifts for boyfriends
    BOSS Two Pack Logo Socks, £10 | House of Fraser

    You can never have too many pairs of socks. Especially when they are by Hugo Boss.

