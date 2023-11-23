I'm a fashion editor who is tricky to buy for – these are the gifts on my Christmas wish list

If you're looking for a gift for a fashion-loving friend, or merely inspiration for your own Christmas wish list, you've come to the right place. This is my definitive guide to excellent things to buy for stylish people – compiled by a very fussy fashion editor (me).

As a self-confessed maximalist, there is lots here to satisfy the fashion magpie. Think crystal-embellished earrings and jewel-hued velvet, as well as hard-to-find pre-loved Miu Miu and Prada pieces that are guaranteed to delight Miuccia devotees. For those who prefer their luxury a little quieter, there is classic cashmere and timeless jewellery, perfect for donning on Christmas day – and for many, many years to come.

I've also included some of my favourite independent designers, from jewellers to purveyors of chic pyjamas, as it's important to support them all year round, and during the festive season especially.

In case Santa is reading, I've been very (OK, moderately) good and I'm a shoe size 5.5...