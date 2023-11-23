I'm a fashion editor who is tricky to buy for – these are the gifts on my Christmas wish list

Fashion fans will love these wear-forever knits, heirloom vintage pieces and timeless jewels

H&M rhinestone earrings
If you're looking for a gift for a fashion-loving friend, or merely inspiration for your own Christmas wish list, you've come to the right place. This is my definitive guide to excellent things to buy for stylish people – compiled by a very fussy fashion editor (me).

As a self-confessed maximalist, there is lots here to satisfy the fashion magpie. Think crystal-embellished earrings and jewel-hued velvet, as well as hard-to-find pre-loved Miu Miu and Prada pieces that are guaranteed to delight Miuccia devotees. For those who prefer their luxury a little quieter, there is classic cashmere and timeless jewellery, perfect for donning on Christmas day – and for many, many years to come.

I've also included some of my favourite independent designers, from jewellers to purveyors of chic pyjamas, as it's important to support them all year round, and during the festive season especially.

In case Santa is reading, I've been very (OK, moderately) good and I'm a shoe size 5.5... 

Massimo Dutti cashmere jumper
Massimo Dutti cashmere jumper

Anyone, fashion lover or otherwise, would be thrilled to find this Prada-esque cashmere knit under the tree. I'll be wearing mine atop a crisp white tee, with jeans and skirts and more.

& Other Stories curb-chain necklace
& Other Stories curb-chain necklace

I can't stop thinking about that Phoebe Philo necklace and this one is a) not sold out and b) an excellent price. It would look great with the above jumper and wide-leg jeans.

Pre-loved Miu Miu matelasse bag
Pre-loved Miu Miu matelasse bag

If you're buying for a fashion maximalist or magpie, you can't go wrong with this pre-loved Miu Miu bag in Barbie-worthy metallic pink – ideal for New Year's Eve parties.

H&M rhinestone earrings
H&M rhinestone flower earrings

I can't stop thinking about these earrings, which would look just perfect with a fuzzy knit and pyjamas-style trousers – the exemplary Christmas day outfit, in my opinion.

Nasty Gal leopard-print coat
Nasty Gal leopard-print coat

I spotted (pun intended) this Shrimps-inspired coat on Sarah and have been dreaming of it ever since. I love how she styled it, with silver jeans and a sparkly mini bag.

Roxanne First heart jewellery box
Roxanne First heart jewellery box

Imagine finding this under the tree, filled with treasures. Heaven. In an ideal world, I'd have a Roxanne First heart jewellery box in every colour.

Hush leather blazer
Hush leather blazer

I think I may just have found the perfect leather blazer. With jeans and a simple tee, this one is v. Jennifer Aniston in season four of Friends, an aesthetic I approve of.

GANNI wool beanie
GANNI wool beanie

When it comes to gifting a fashion-loving recipient, you can't go wrong with a GANNI hat. I have this very beanie, in purple, which I wear every winter. This beret is cool, too.

It’s 9pm Demi pyjamas
It’s 9pm Demi pyjamas

I'm the lucky owner of two pairs of pyjamas from independent brand It's 9pm and I can vouch that they are super soft and make me feel very luxurious while lounging.

Repetto warm-up boots
Repetto warm-up boots

Blame balletcore or Ruby Redstone's Old-Fashioned newsletter (via which I found these), but I want these warm-up boots. So much chicer than slippers.

Prada wool jumper
Prada wool jumper

Prada is always a good idea. Especially when it's a pre-loved piece from the 2018 collection. The heart wants what the heart wants and usually, it's Prada.

Musee Roo bow necklace
Musee Roo bow necklace

Roo of Musee Roo hand-casts and crafts all of her jewellery, which makes this bow necklace – also available in silver – even more of a special gift.

Penelope Chilvers velvet Mary Janes
Penelope Chilvers Mary Janes

These velvet Mary Janes are the fashion girl's answer to Dorothy's red slippers. They'll look great with A-line skirts, '60s shift dresses, and Christmas day PJs.

H&M black A-line skirt
H&M A-line skirt

I actually already own this skirt, so I know that fellow fashion lovers will too. I wear mine with oversized jumpers and wine-coloured velvet Mary Janes.

Loewe sunglasses
Loewe sunglasses

Santa Claus reserves Loewe sunglasses for those who have been exceedingly good. This striped pair is the perfect shape and size for disguising tired, partied-out eyes.

Good Squish Baby Wilder scrunchie
Good Squish scrunchie

Fashion girls love Good Squish; it's a thing. I will be adding this festive version to my Christmas wish list – and hopefully my growing collection.

Arket taffeta top
Arket taffeta top

Never underestimate the power of a great going-out top, like this one from Arket. I love the idea of it with wide-leg, tailored trousers and a red lip.

HAI patent leather bag
HAI patent leather bag

This little Y2K-tinged bag also comes in buttermilk yellow and candyfloss pink but you can't go amiss with classic black.

