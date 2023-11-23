I'm a fashion editor who is tricky to buy for – these are the gifts on my Christmas wish list
Fashion fans will love these wear-forever knits, heirloom vintage pieces and timeless jewels
If you're looking for a gift for a fashion-loving friend, or merely inspiration for your own Christmas wish list, you've come to the right place. This is my definitive guide to excellent things to buy for stylish people – compiled by a very fussy fashion editor (me).
As a self-confessed maximalist, there is lots here to satisfy the fashion magpie. Think crystal-embellished earrings and jewel-hued velvet, as well as hard-to-find pre-loved Miu Miu and Prada pieces that are guaranteed to delight Miuccia devotees. For those who prefer their luxury a little quieter, there is classic cashmere and timeless jewellery, perfect for donning on Christmas day – and for many, many years to come.
I've also included some of my favourite independent designers, from jewellers to purveyors of chic pyjamas, as it's important to support them all year round, and during the festive season especially.
In case Santa is reading, I've been very (OK, moderately) good and I'm a shoe size 5.5...
Anyone, fashion lover or otherwise, would be thrilled to find this Prada-esque cashmere knit under the tree. I'll be wearing mine atop a crisp white tee, with jeans and skirts and more.
I can't stop thinking about that Phoebe Philo necklace and this one is a) not sold out and b) an excellent price. It would look great with the above jumper and wide-leg jeans.
If you're buying for a fashion maximalist or magpie, you can't go wrong with this pre-loved Miu Miu bag in Barbie-worthy metallic pink – ideal for New Year's Eve parties.
I can't stop thinking about these earrings, which would look just perfect with a fuzzy knit and pyjamas-style trousers – the exemplary Christmas day outfit, in my opinion.
I spotted (pun intended) this Shrimps-inspired coat on Sarah and have been dreaming of it ever since. I love how she styled it, with silver jeans and a sparkly mini bag.
Imagine finding this under the tree, filled with treasures. Heaven. In an ideal world, I'd have a Roxanne First heart jewellery box in every colour.
I think I may just have found the perfect leather blazer. With jeans and a simple tee, this one is v. Jennifer Aniston in season four of Friends, an aesthetic I approve of.
When it comes to gifting a fashion-loving recipient, you can't go wrong with a GANNI hat. I have this very beanie, in purple, which I wear every winter. This beret is cool, too.
I'm the lucky owner of two pairs of pyjamas from independent brand It's 9pm and I can vouch that they are super soft and make me feel very luxurious while lounging.
Blame balletcore or Ruby Redstone's Old-Fashioned newsletter (via which I found these), but I want these warm-up boots. So much chicer than slippers.
Prada is always a good idea. Especially when it's a pre-loved piece from the 2018 collection. The heart wants what the heart wants and usually, it's Prada.
Roo of Musee Roo hand-casts and crafts all of her jewellery, which makes this bow necklace – also available in silver – even more of a special gift.
These velvet Mary Janes are the fashion girl's answer to Dorothy's red slippers. They'll look great with A-line skirts, '60s shift dresses, and Christmas day PJs.
I actually already own this skirt, so I know that fellow fashion lovers will too. I wear mine with oversized jumpers and wine-coloured velvet Mary Janes.
Santa Claus reserves Loewe sunglasses for those who have been exceedingly good. This striped pair is the perfect shape and size for disguising tired, partied-out eyes.
Fashion girls love Good Squish; it's a thing. I will be adding this festive version to my Christmas wish list – and hopefully my growing collection.
Never underestimate the power of a great going-out top, like this one from Arket. I love the idea of it with wide-leg, tailored trousers and a red lip.
