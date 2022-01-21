Best sexy Valentine’s gifts for couples: 10 ideas to treat your partner

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Spice up your sex life this Valentine's Day

Although we believe in spreading love all year round, Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to show your partner just how much you appreciate them. Whether it’s writing a heartfelt card, treating them to a lavish gift (see our Valentine’s day gifts for her and our best Valentine’s gifts for boyfriends) or taking them out for dinner, what you choose to do is totally up to you.

It doesn’t have to be all about spoiling your other half either. In our opinion, Valentine’s Day should be all about celebrating as a couple. That’s why we think Valentine’s gifts for couples are such a great idea. An even better idea? Treating yourselves to some sexy gifts to spice up your sex life.

Best sexy Valentine’s gifts for couples: Quick Links

There are so many fun options out there this Valentine’s Day. From sexy card games to the best sex toys for couples, blindfolds, massage oils and more, our guide has everything you need for your sexiest Valentine’s Day to date.

If you are looking to try something new, we’ve also covered lots of topics such as bondage for beginners, pegging and even everything you need to know about tantric sex. Oh, and don’t forget to buy a bottle of the best lube to make your night even more enjoyable.

Without further ado, check out our guide to the best sexy Valentine’s gifts for couples and treat your partner to a night to remember…

10 best sexy Valentine’s gifts for couples: