Best sexy Valentine’s gifts for couples: 10 ideas to treat your partner

Spice up your sex life this Valentine's Day
Although we believe in spreading love all year round, Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to show your partner just how much you appreciate them. Whether it’s writing a heartfelt card, treating them to a lavish gift (see our Valentine’s day gifts for her and our best Valentine’s gifts for boyfriends) or taking them out for dinner, what you choose to do is totally up to you.
It doesn’t have to be all about spoiling your other half either. In our opinion, Valentine’s Day should be all about celebrating as a couple. That’s why we think Valentine’s gifts for couples are such a great idea. An even better idea? Treating yourselves to some sexy gifts to spice up your sex life.
Best sexy Valentine’s gifts for couples: Quick Links
- Sexy Time Game, £12 | Ann Summers
- Wilder Weekend Rechargeable Couple’s Sex Toy Kit, £99.99 | Lovehoney
- Durex Play Saucy Strawberry Lubricant, £8.99 | Lovehoney
- Big Aubergine Bath Bomb, £10 | Lush
- Moregasm+ Couple’s Gift Set, £85 | Ann Summers
- The Hero Lace Blindfold, £14 | Ann Summers
- Extra Powerful Multispeed Mains Powered Magic Wand Vibrator, £49.99 | Lovehoney
- Spa of The World™ French Lavender Massage Oil, £15 | The Body Shop
- The Romantic Vibrator, £69.95 | Smile Makers
- Sex Cheques, £5 | Ann Summers
There are so many fun options out there this Valentine’s Day. From sexy card games to the best sex toys for couples, blindfolds, massage oils and more, our guide has everything you need for your sexiest Valentine’s Day to date.
If you are looking to try something new, we’ve also covered lots of topics such as bondage for beginners, pegging and even everything you need to know about tantric sex. Oh, and don’t forget to buy a bottle of the best lube to make your night even more enjoyable.
Without further ado, check out our guide to the best sexy Valentine’s gifts for couples and treat your partner to a night to remember…
10 best sexy Valentine’s gifts for couples:
Sexy Time Game, £12 | Ann Summers
Have a fun evening in with your partner playing this sexy game from Ann Summers. Spin the wheel, choose an exploration card to explore and discover some of your deepest desires.
Wilder Weekend Rechargeable Couple’s Sex Toy Kit, £99.99 | Lovehoney
This couple's sex toy kit has all you need for an adventurous night with your partner. It contains everything from vibrators, anal beads, penis rings and more.
Durex Play Saucy Strawberry Lubricant, £8.99 | Lovehoney
Lube is an essential when it comes to experimenting in the bedroom. It reduces friction, and makes trying something new a safer experience. Switch things up with this fun strawberry flavour that you and your partner will love.
Big Aubergine Bath Bomb, £10 | Lush
Nothing says romance like sharing a bath with your partner. Make it more exciting with this fun bath bomb from Lush.
Moregasm+ Couple’s Gift Set, £85 | Ann Summers
This couple's gift set contains the Moregasm+ Egg and Moregasm+ Couples Ring, both controllable via a handy remote so that they can be enjoyed together. Make sure to apply the water-based lubricant for maximum pleasure.
The Hero Lace Blindfold, £14 | Ann Summers
A blindfold is a great way to spice up your sex life, as it can help remove inhibitions and increase trust. This one is made from a combination of satin with delicate black and red eyelash lace.
Extra Powerful Multispeed Mains Powered Magic Wand Vibrator, £49.99 | Lovehoney
This extra powerful vibrator can be used for shared play and massage. Plus, when your partner isn't around, it is also suitable for solo use.
Spa of The World™ French Lavender Massage Oil, £15 | The Body Shop
A massage is another great way to get your partner in the mood. Use a scented massage oil, like this one from The Body Shop, to make the experience even more sensual.
The Romantic Vibrator, £69.95 | Smile Makers
This vibrator is perfect for use with a partner or for solo self love. It has nine pleasure modes and comes with an easy to read educational leaflet about the female anatomy and instructions on how to use. How neat?
Sex Cheques, £5 | Ann Summers
These sex cheques are such a great gift idea to promise your partner a fun night ahead.