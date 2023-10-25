As an editor, I give most of my beauty samples away—but these candles are too good to gift

Fewer things fill me with more joy than lighting a luxury candle when it's cold and blusterous outside. I like to make sure my flat is clean, that all clutter is put away and that my to do list is ticked off for the day. Then, and only then, will I light my most precious candle and relax.

While this month marks the start of cosy season (and thus gives the green light to start burning all of the warming, autumn candles), I'm willing to admit I'm a total snob. While I have a candle burning for most of the day, I like to save my most precious for especially relaxing moments. For example, my Diptyque favourites and Jo Malone must haves only get lit for special occasions (mainly for when I'm by myself and can truly enjoy them).

Because, let's be frank here, when it comes to luxury candles, I don't like to share. While there's no doubt they make for the best gifts, whenever one of my favourite candles lands on my desk, I refuse to share. In fact, I scurry away with it in my bag before any of fellow Marie Claire UK colleagues notice. It's petty, and I don't care. My luxury candles are the only beauty product I'm selfish about.

What gives a candle luxury status, I hear you ask? Well, it's everything from how they look and burn to how intense and expensive they smell. The thing that makes a candle luxurious, to me, is all about how it makes you feel. Whether you're looking to treat yourself or a loved one (no matter how begrudgingly), these are without question the best, most special luxury candles in existence—trust me, I've tried them all.

1. Byredo Tree House

(Image credit: Byredo)

Byredo Tree House Candle Best woody luxury candle Specifications Size: 240g Key notes: Bamboo, pimento, hay, labdanum, myrrh, leather Today's Best Deals View at Byredo View at NET-A-PORTER View at Amazon

This candle takes me back to crisp autumn afternoons as a child, watching the embers of a November bonfire slowly burn out, while the smells of rain-soaked trees mingles with ribbons of firewood smoke. It's woody and a little smoky without being overbearing or eye-watering (like so many woody candles can be).

2. Diptyque Tubereuse

(Image credit: Diptyque)

Let's keep it real, every candle that Diptyque has ever created deserves to be on this list, but if I could only choose one to make the cut it would be this. Tubereuse isn't one of Diptyque's most iconic scents, but in my opinion it is the brand's best. It's powdered, soft and lightly floral, all while filling a room effortlessly. I'm not sure I have ever burned Tubereuse and not had compliments on it.

3. Cire Trudon Ernesto

(Image credit: Cire Trudon)

Cire Trudon Ernesto Candle Best smoky luxury candle Specifications Size: 270g Key notes: Tobacco, leather Today's Best Deals £90 at Selfridges

In the candle world, things don't get much more luxe than Trudon. Originally loved by Louis XIV and Napoleon, the popularity of Trudon home fragrance has transcended generations. My personal favourite? Ernesto is a heady, smoky concoction that oozes expense and luxury.

4. Loewe Honeysuckle

(Image credit: Loewe)

Loewe Honeysuckle Candle Best aesthetically-pleasing luxury candle Specifications Size: 170g Key notes: Lonicera periclymenum Today's Best Deals £82 at Net-a-Porter

I challenge you to find me a candle as chic as this one. Not only does it smell deliciously light, subtle and fresh, as soon as it's all burned you can keep the vessel as a seriously luxe homeware accessory. In fact, I wish I had the whole collection to line my shelves.

5. Jo Malone London Wild Berry & Bramble

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Jo Malone London Wild Berry & Bramble Townhouse Candle Best fruity luxury candle Specifications Size: 300g Key notes: Red berries Today's Best Deals £100 at Jo Malone London

I know that the standard Jo Malone London candles are special and luxe enough on their own, but to me, it's these Townhouse Collection candles that really stand out as the most luxurious. It's rare to come across them being burned anywhere, making them feel that extra bit exclusive. This particular scent is a fresh, green but fruity delight—like taking a walk in a berry-bush-lined, woodland trail with branches snapping underfoot.

6. Carrière Frères Tomato

(Image credit: Carrière Frères)

Carrière Frères Tomato Candle Best fresh luxury candle Specifications Size: 185g Key notes: Tomato Today's Best Deals £50 at Selfridges

If I was asked to create a candle that smells like the British countryside, I would want it to smell like this. This candle smells exactly like juicy, freshly-picked tomatoes. It's the sort of candle I'd very much like to have burning in my kitchen all year long.

7. Dior Ambre Nuit

(Image credit: Dior)

Dior Ambre Nuit Candle Best rich-smelling luxury candle Specifications Size: 250g Key notes: Ambergis, rose Today's Best Deals £86 at Dior

If you want a candle that oozes expense and wealth, look no further. Beyond just being a Dior candle, it also smells every bit as rich as it sounds like it should. With powerful rose and punchy ambergis, it's one of the most luxurious scents out there.

8. Le Labo Santal 26 Concrete

(Image credit: Le Labo)

Le Labo Santal 26 Concrete Candle Best unique luxury candle Specifications Size: 127g Key notes: Australian sandalwood, cedarwood, vanilla, amber, coco, musk Today's Best Deals £60 at Le Labo

You might be familiar with the scent of Santal 26. The famous Le Labo Santal 33 fragrance actually started off as a candle—this candle to be exact. It is probably the most iconic sandalwood candle out there, and for good reason. It's woody, sure, but the addition of vanilla and musks makes it light, warm and inviting in a way that entices. And in this concrete vessel, it's an absolute no-brainer for me.

9. Verden D'Orangerie

(Image credit: Verden)

Verden D'Orangerie Scented Candle Best citrus luxury candle Specifications Size: 220g Key notes: Orange blossom Today's Best Deals £44 at Cult Beauty (was £55)

While this candle doesn't have the largest price tag on this list (although it's still by no means cheap), it still stands up. I first came across it while visiting a countryside retreat, where each communal room had a jar burning away. If you're not familiar with the scent of orange blossom, think a creamy, warming citrus that remains light on the nose.

10. Earl of East Shinrin-Yoku