These are the best Jo Malone perfumes to add to your collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Trust us, you're going to want to get a whiff of these...

Is there anything more luxurious than a Jo Malone perfume? We don’t think so. When it comes to fragrances, the British brand is known for its unique portfolio of scents, that are adored by celebrities and beauty lovers alike. In fact, even royals are a fan.

That’s right, it is believed that Kate Middleton’s favourite perfume is none other than Orange Blossom by Jo Malone, a fresh, fruity fragrance with notes of Clementine Flower, White Lilac and Orriswood.

It’s not just perfumes either. The brand has a huge range of products from candles, diffusers, hand wash, shower gel, hair mists and more, so you can have your favourite scent with you wherever you go.

The iconic packaging can be recognised from a mile off, and we love nothing more than displaying the chic, neutral bottles on our dressing table. A perfume that doubles up as décor? Now that’s interior goals.

Video you may like:

If you are new to the world of Jo Malone, it can be tricky to know which scent to try first. From their classic bestsellers to their exciting new releases, we’ve rounded up our favourite fragrances from the brand to add to your collection. We’ve included all the stand out notes and the best occasions to wear each scent, because choosing the best perfume for women isn’t an easy task.

If you are looking to expand your collection even further, don’t forget to check out our round up of the best Chanel perfumes. We’ve also got guides to the best winter fragrances and best summer perfumes for you to shop, so that your collection can work all year round. If you’re more into home fragrances, check out our favourite luxury candles and best reed diffusers. Happy shopping, or should we say, smelling…

The best Jo Malone perfumes to buy now: