These are the best Jo Malone perfumes to add to your collection

Is there anything more luxurious than a Jo Malone perfume? We don’t think so. When it comes to fragrances, the British brand is known for its unique portfolio of scents, that are adored by celebrities and beauty lovers alike. In fact, even royals are a fan.
That’s right, it is believed that Kate Middleton’s favourite perfume is none other than Orange Blossom by Jo Malone, a fresh, fruity fragrance with notes of Clementine Flower, White Lilac and Orriswood.
It’s not just perfumes either. The brand has a huge range of products from candles, diffusers, hand wash, shower gel, hair mists and more, so you can have your favourite scent with you wherever you go.
The iconic packaging can be recognised from a mile off, and we love nothing more than displaying the chic, neutral bottles on our dressing table. A perfume that doubles up as décor? Now that’s interior goals.
If you are new to the world of Jo Malone, it can be tricky to know which scent to try first. From their classic bestsellers to their exciting new releases, we’ve rounded up our favourite fragrances from the brand to add to your collection. We’ve included all the stand out notes and the best occasions to wear each scent, because choosing the best perfume for women isn’t an easy task.
The best Jo Malone perfumes to buy now:
Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne (50ml), £74 | Net-A-Porter
Jo Malone's Lime Basil & Mandarin cologne was the first fragrance the British brand released in the late '90s, and it's still one of their bestselling scents today. Opening with notes of freshly cut Limes, Bergamot and Mandarin, it settles to a peppery base of White Thyme and Basil. A perfect daytime scent for all year round if you ask us.
Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Cologne (100ml), £108 | Lookfantastic
As the name suggests, Jo Malone's Wild Bluebell fragrance has top notes of Bluebell, with heart notes of Persimmon and base notes of White Musk. The clean, floral scent is one of our favourite perfumes for a summer's day.
Jo Malone London Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense (100ml), £135 | John Lewis
Jo Malone's Velvet Rose & Oud fragrance is rich and woody, thanks to notes of Damask Rose and Oud. Top notes of Clove add a hint of spice, making it ideal for the evening. This is the sort of perfume where everyone will be asking you what you are wearing.
Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne (100ml), £108 | Jo Malone
Another classic from the brand is their English Pear & Freesia perfume. This scent is the essence of Autumn, with the freshness of King William Pear wrapped up in a bouquet of Freesias.
Jo Malone London Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense (100ml), £135 | Feelunique
This modern, unisex scent is truly like no other. It features rich, hand-harvested sap of the Namibian Myrrh tree, mingling with warm Almond and lush Vanilla notes of the Tonka Bean. Seductive and warming in all the right ways, this will always be one of our go-to evening fragrances.
Jo Malone London Sea Daffodil Cologne (50ml), £76 | Selfridges
Sea Daffodil is one of the brand's new releases, and has quickly become a staple in our collection. Designed with summer in mind, this scent is inspired by rare and exquisite white sea daffodils in the salt-blown sands of southern Italy. Notes of Vanilla and Sandalwood add an enveloping warmth to the floral heart, and we can't get enough. If you're looking for a holiday in a bottle, then this perfume is for you.
Jo Malone London Jasmine Sambac and Marigold Cologne Intense (50ml), £90 | Lookfantastic
Another one of our go-to evening fragrances is Jasmine Sambac and Marigold by Jo Malone. It features floral notes of Marigold and Jasmine Sambac, while Vanilla and Amber give it a rich, warm edge. Simply delicious.
Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Cologne (100ml), £108 | Selfridges
If you're new to Jo Malone, then you need to know about Pomegranate Noir. This unique scent combines Pomegranate, Plum, Watermelon, Jasmine, Cedarwood, Musk and Amber, and the results are divine.
Jo Malone London Vanilla & Anise Cologne (100ml), £108 | Jo Malone
For us, Vanilla is a scent that works all year round. That's why we love Jo Malone's warm Vanilla & Anise perfume. The Vanilla Orchid forms the perfect counterpoint to the oaky, rich Vanilla Bourbon, spiced with Star Anise.
Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne (50ml), £74 | John Lewis
If you are a Jo Malone fan, then you will definitely have heard of this scent. Perfect for both day and night, notes of Peonies, Jasmine, Rose and Gillyflower mingle with Suede for a seductive finish.