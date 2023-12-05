21 personalised gifts that are as thoughtful as they are effortless

We all know that personalised gifts make the best Christmas presents. Well, there’s a reason for that. Not only does it show that you bought this gift specifically for your loved one (and your loved one alone), but it also takes a little extra effort and planning, proving you’ve really thought about your purchase.

Here at Marie Claire UK, we’re big on shopping mindfully and buying the right gifts for people - because there’s nothing worse than receiving a gift you won’t actually use. Not only is this quite wasteful, it usually results in disappointment on both sides.

So we’ve rounded up our top gifting suggestions to ensure maximum satisfaction. From gifts for her at any budget to gifts for every man in your life, the best fragrance gifts, ethical gifts, luxury beauty gifts, and even affordable Secret Santa gifts - all have of course been carefully selected by our team of editors. But I’m here to talk about personalised gifts (AKA my favourite type of present to give and receive).

As somebody with quite a unique name, I never get over the thrill of seeing my name embroidered, embossed or engraved on something I can keep forever. The Lucys and Sarahs of the world had far too much real estate on the pre-personalised keyring shelf, in my opinion.

It’s undeniable: personalised gifts feel the most special. But of course, thanks to their customised element they do take a little longer to be delivered than your average gift. So if you’re planning on buying a personalised gift, you’d better get a wiggle on. Luckily, I’ve scoured the internet to find the best personalised gifts for you to shop now. From beautiful photo books to sentimental pieces of jewellery and even practical products they’ll use every day, keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.

The best personalised gifts to shop this Christmas

Personalised Gifts Under £50

Personalised Gifts Under £150

Luxury Personalised Gifts Over £150