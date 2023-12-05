21 personalised gifts that are as thoughtful as they are effortless
Get major Christmas brownie points with barely any effort
We all know that personalised gifts make the best Christmas presents. Well, there’s a reason for that. Not only does it show that you bought this gift specifically for your loved one (and your loved one alone), but it also takes a little extra effort and planning, proving you’ve really thought about your purchase.
Here at Marie Claire UK, we’re big on shopping mindfully and buying the right gifts for people - because there’s nothing worse than receiving a gift you won’t actually use. Not only is this quite wasteful, it usually results in disappointment on both sides.
So we’ve rounded up our top gifting suggestions to ensure maximum satisfaction. From gifts for her at any budget to gifts for every man in your life, the best fragrance gifts, ethical gifts, luxury beauty gifts, and even affordable Secret Santa gifts - all have of course been carefully selected by our team of editors. But I’m here to talk about personalised gifts (AKA my favourite type of present to give and receive).
As somebody with quite a unique name, I never get over the thrill of seeing my name embroidered, embossed or engraved on something I can keep forever. The Lucys and Sarahs of the world had far too much real estate on the pre-personalised keyring shelf, in my opinion.
It’s undeniable: personalised gifts feel the most special. But of course, thanks to their customised element they do take a little longer to be delivered than your average gift. So if you’re planning on buying a personalised gift, you’d better get a wiggle on. Luckily, I’ve scoured the internet to find the best personalised gifts for you to shop now. From beautiful photo books to sentimental pieces of jewellery and even practical products they’ll use every day, keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.
The best personalised gifts to shop this Christmas
Personalised Gifts Under £50
You can get their initials engraved on this classic leather bound diary. If they've made a point of being more organised in 2024, this is the perfect thoughtful gift.
If they're a fan of reading, this leather corner bookmark makes an ideal present. You can choose from plenty of colours and prints and stamp it with their name or initial.
How adorable is this festive little biscuit? Securely packaged and letterbox-friendly, it's a great gift idea for somebody who lives far away.
Tweens and jewellery magpies alike will adore this unique necklace from Tatty Devine. You can choose from a few different fonts, finishes and additional charms to make it feel extra personal.
It's no secret by now that I adore Elizabeth Scarlett, and it's no wonder, with designs as gorgeous as this everyday pouch. You can get your giftee's name embroidered in the middle of the heart. Adorable.
If your giftee is a little more on the practical side, this monogrammed phone stand is perfect. It has space for a charging cable and a set of Airpods.
After an eco-friendly personalised Christmas gift? Look no further than Tore, who makes 100% recycled socks which are cushioned for extra comfort and can now be monogrammed.
Get them a subtly wintery gift with this alphabet ski mug. Adding a sachet of hot chocolate and some marshmallows to round of the gift is optional (but encouraged).
Personalised Gifts Under £150
A luxury monogrammed leather card holder from Aspinal? Sign me up. It's also reduced by 20% right now, just FYI.
This scarf from Amy Bell's collaboration with the Tartan Blanket Co. is beautifully thick and visually stunning. I adore this blue, green and grey option - especially as you can get it embroidered with initials or star sign.
Did you know you can get Jo Malone candles engraved with a message? That's all my Christmas shopping sorted then. I'm partial to this fresh wild Bluebell scent.
For a subtle personalised touch, this Rachel Jackson necklace depicts the qualities of air signs, if they're into astrology.
You can add personalisation and luxury gift wrap to this classic leather wallet. It truly is a failsafe gift.
Luxury Personalised Gifts Over £150
If your giftee doesn't love to have sentimental things out on show, they'll appreciate the picture enclosed inside this locket. You can also put an engraved message on the back.
You've heard of a photo book, but The Visual Book takes recreating memories to another level. It can store their most-loved photos and up to two hours of video footage, all in a slim linen-bound book.
You can get a significant date or meaningful message engraved on the bar of this chic Monica Vinader bangle.