21 personalised gifts that are as thoughtful as they are effortless

We all know that personalised gifts make the best Christmas presents. Well, there’s a reason for that. Not only does it show that you bought this gift specifically for your loved one (and your loved one alone), but it also takes a little extra effort and planning, proving you’ve really thought about your purchase.

Here at Marie Claire UK, we’re big on shopping mindfully and buying the right gifts for people - because there’s nothing worse than receiving a gift you won’t actually use. Not only is this quite wasteful, it usually results in disappointment on both sides. 

So we’ve rounded up our top gifting suggestions to ensure maximum satisfaction. From gifts for her at any budget to gifts for every man in your life, the best fragrance gifts, ethical gifts, luxury beauty gifts, and even affordable Secret Santa gifts - all have of course been carefully selected by our team of editors. But I’m here to talk about personalised gifts (AKA my favourite type of present to give and receive).

As somebody with quite a unique name, I never get over the thrill of seeing my name embroidered, embossed or engraved on something I can keep forever. The Lucys and Sarahs of the world had far too much real estate on the pre-personalised keyring shelf, in my opinion. 

It’s undeniable: personalised gifts feel the most special. But of course, thanks to their customised element they do take a little longer to be delivered than your average gift. So if you’re planning on buying a personalised gift, you’d better get a wiggle on. Luckily, I’ve scoured the internet to find the best personalised gifts for you to shop now. From beautiful photo books to sentimental pieces of jewellery and even practical products they’ll use every day, keep scrolling to shop them for yourself. 

The best personalised gifts to shop this Christmas

Personalised Gifts Under £50

personalised gifts red leather 2024 diary
Papier New Year Leather 2024 Diary

You can get their initials engraved on this classic leather bound diary. If they've made a point of being more organised in 2024, this is the perfect thoughtful gift.

personalised gifts - three triangular corner bookmarks in different colours and prints
SBRI Personalised Leather Corner Bookmark

If they're a fan of reading, this leather corner bookmark makes an ideal present. You can choose from plenty of colours and prints and stamp it with their name or initial.

personalised gifts red and white stocking iced biscuit reading happy christmas alexandra
Christmas Stocking Letterbox Biscuit

How adorable is this festive little biscuit? Securely packaged and letterbox-friendly, it's a great gift idea for somebody who lives far away.

personalised gifts gold chain necklace with sparkly gold text reading twinkle and a star charm attached
Tatty Devine Name Necklace

Tweens and jewellery magpies alike will adore this unique necklace from Tatty Devine. You can choose from a few different fonts, finishes and additional charms to make it feel extra personal.

personalised gifts red velvet pouch with heart and floral embroidery customised with the name beth

Elizabeth Scarlett Sacred Heart Everyday Pouch

It's no secret by now that I adore Elizabeth Scarlett, and it's no wonder, with designs as gorgeous as this everyday pouch. You can get your giftee's name embroidered in the middle of the heart. Adorable.

personalised gifts wooden phone stand with slots for charger and airpods case
Personalised iPhone And Apple Airpods Charging Stand

If your giftee is a little more on the practical side, this monogrammed phone stand is perfect. It has space for a charging cable and a set of Airpods.

personalised gifts hand holding 3 pairs of socks with initials embroidered on
TORE Women's Boot Socks

After an eco-friendly personalised Christmas gift? Look no further than Tore, who makes 100% recycled socks which are cushioned for extra comfort and can now be monogrammed.

personalised gifts mug with miniature skiiers making the shape of an s
Alphabet Ski Mug

Get them a subtly wintery gift with this alphabet ski mug. Adding a sachet of hot chocolate and some marshmallows to round of the gift is optional (but encouraged).

personalised gifts small knitted santa hats with an R embroidered on one
Santa Claus Hats

The Little Worne Store makes the most exquisite hand-embroidered clothing for children. Standouts include the selection of knitted jumpers but these little Santa hats are equally adorable.

Personalised Gifts Under £150

personalised gifts res aspinal leather card holder
Aspinal of London Slim Credit Card Holder

A luxury monogrammed leather card holder from Aspinal? Sign me up. It's also reduced by 20% right now, just FYI.

personalised gifts - blue and green checkered scarf
TBCo x Amy Bell The Dunnottar Scarf

This scarf from Amy Bell's collaboration with the Tartan Blanket Co. is beautifully thick and visually stunning. I adore this blue, green and grey option - especially as you can get it embroidered with initials or star sign.

personalised gifts jo malone wild bluebell candle
Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Home Candle

Did you know you can get Jo Malone candles engraved with a message? That's all my Christmas shopping sorted then. I'm partial to this fresh wild Bluebell scent.

personalised gifts gold pendant necklace with a bird sky and pyramid etched into it
Rachel Jackson Air Art Coin Pendant Necklace

For a subtle personalised touch, this Rachel Jackson necklace depicts the qualities of air signs, if they're into astrology.

personalised gifts black leather wallet with embossed initials

Aspinal of London 8 Card Billfold Wallet

You can add personalisation and luxury gift wrap to this classic leather wallet. It truly is a failsafe gift.

personalised gifts cream leather phone case on an iphone
Casetify Custom Phone Case

If they've been complaining about their old worn-out phone case, now is the excellent time to get them this Casetify option which can be customised with their name or initials. 

Luxury Personalised Gifts Over £150

personalised gifts round gold locket with star detail
Rachel Jackson Small Personalised Star Locket

If your giftee doesn't love to have sentimental things out on show, they'll appreciate the picture enclosed inside this locket. You can also put an engraved message on the back.

personalised gifts book with screen showing picture of woman and her daughter
The Visual Book

You've heard of a photo book, but The Visual Book takes recreating memories to another level. It can store their most-loved photos and up to two hours of video footage, all in a slim linen-bound book.

personalised gifts gold bangle with slim bar for engraving
Monica Vinader Signature Thin Bangle

You can get a significant date or meaningful message engraved on the bar of this chic Monica Vinader bangle.

personalised gifts gold pendant with finger print embossed

