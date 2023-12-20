After some last minute gift ideas? These gift cards require no delivery and still feel really thoughtful

In my opinion, gift cards are way underrated. Left your gift buying to the last minute? Gift card. Shopping for someone who’s notoriously tricky to buy for? Gift card. Buying a present for your long-distance pal? Gift (and I repeat) card.

We’re now dangerously close to Christmas, so if you’ve left your gift shopping to the very last minute, gift cards might be the best option. They often get a bad rap for feeling quite impersonal, which is why I’ve carefully selected the gift cards that still feel pretty personal—from gifting a cake lover an afternoon tea treat to sending a loved one on a wellness escape for some much-needed R&R.

As a shopping editor and incredibly fussy gift receiver (seriously, there are precious few gifts I’ve received and actually loved), getting a gift card for Christmas is my dream present. Here at Marie Claire UK, we’re all about giving the perfect gift for the right person (because there’s nothing worse than getting a present you’ll never actually use), so gift cards allow people to choose something they’ll actually use and love.

We’ve rounded up the best last minute gifts to shop if you still have a little time, alongside the best gifts for her and gifts for him if you’re determined to give a physical gift this Christmas, but I’m here today to talk about the best gift cards.

Not only are Gift cards an ideal option for particularly picky loved ones, but you won’t have to wait for delivery or even take time wrapping them in the case of e-gift cards. So you can pretty much make your purchase right up until you’re due to see your giftee. Sounds like a pretty great last-minute gift idea if you ask me.

So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the best gift cards that you can shop right up until Christmas Eve and that still feel quite personal.

Shop the best Christmas gift cards in 2023

Spa Breaks Gift Voucher From £50 at Spa Breaks Who wouldn't love a spa treat in the New Year? You can get them an e-voucher for super last minute gifting, or if you have a few days to play with, you can choose the physical gift card which comes packaged in a box or one of the gift sets which includes a selection of soothing self-care treats.

Papier E-Gift Card From £10 at Papier Whether they buy a wellness journal, 2024 diary planner or personalised recipe book, the chic stationery options at Papier are endless.

AncestryDNA Kit £59 at Ancestry This kit allows them to discover more about their ancestors and perhaps even find new family connections. Fun fact, our editor actually found a long-lost relative thanks to AncestryDNA.

Missoma E-Gift Card From £10 at Missoma Give the gift of jewels without agonising over what to pick. A Missoma gift card is a great shout if you know that they love jewellery but aren't quite sure which piece they'd love most. You can choose the amount and get it delivered straight to their inbox.

LEGO Gift Card From £10 at LEGO Kids and adults alike can let their creativity run wild with a gift card from LEGO. From child-friendly large building blocks to pieces of art made exclusively out of the iconic little bricks, there's something to suit anyone (making it a pretty fail-safe gift).

National Trust Membership From £84 at National Trust Do they love wildlife and exploring new places? Treat them to a membership at the National Trust for free entry to over 500 of their spaces access to the online Members' Area and more.

Space NK Gift Card From £15 at Space NK If you're certain they'd love a beauty gift but just aren't sure what they'd love, a Space NK gift card is a great option. From Sol de Janeiro and Eve Lom to Charlotte Tilbury, they can choose from hundreds of the best beauty brands.

Unplugged 3-Night Stay Gift Voucher From £380 at Unplugged If they love immersing themselves in nature, Unplugged offers the ultimate digital detox. Buy them a 3-night stay in a tranquil cabin in the woods, they'll have to lock their phone away for the entire trip (with an old-school Nokia provided for emergencies), so can really detach and escape. It's the perfect last-minute wellness treat.

Asics Gift Card From £25 at Asics If you know they've been after a new pair of running trainers for a while. they can choose their preferred style and size with this Asics gift card.

Townhouse Gift Card Any amount at Townhouse Let's be honest, who wouldn't want to start the New Year with a fresh manicure? I never leave Townhouse with a less-than-perfect mani, and I'm sure your loved one would appreciate a gift card as a little pick-me-up treat.

Deliveroo Gift Card From £20 at Deliveroo Whether they use it for a cosy Boxing Day treat or a leisurely EFH lunch, there's no way they wouldn't appreciate a Deliveroo gift card.

Afternoon Tea Selection for Two Gift Card £44 at Prezzybox Nothing says 'thoughtful gift' like an experience you know they'll love, so why not treat them to an afternoon tea for two? They can choose from loads of venues—and you might even be chosen to come along!

Supercar Rush Gift Card £49 at Prezzybox And if supercars are more their style, this driving experience allows them to drive their dream car around a racing track—we're talking Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Porsche, Nissan GTR, Audi R8, and more.