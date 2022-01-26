Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A bunch of flowers is bound to put a smile on their face...

Is there anything better than receiving an unexpected bunch of flowers? We don’t know about you, but a flower delivery always brightens up our day. With Valentine’s Day approaching, there has never been a better time to spoil your loved ones with a beautiful bunch. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best flower delivery services for you to choose from.

You can’t go wrong with a bunch of red roses, however, we’ve also included lots of unique floral arrangements to show someone just how special they are. From multi-coloured bunches to letterbox friendly blooms, there is something for everyone.

If you were thinking of going one step further and treating your loved one to a gift, don't forget to check out our best Valentine's day gifts for her and best Valentine's gifts for boyfriends. We've also got lots of Valentine's Day outfit ideas so you can feel your best no matter what your plans are.

Best flower delivery services 2022:

Pastel Rose Medley Bouquet, £50 | Marks and Spencer

You can’t go wrong with flowers from M&S, and we love these pastel coloured roses. The best news? You can add a free gift message and get free nominated-day delivery, too. View Deal

The Maria, £30 | Bloom and Wild

We are big fans of Bloom and Wild thanks to their letterbox flower deliveries. Their bouquets come in 100% recyclable packaging with easy arranging tips. If your loved one is into a more neutral colour palette, they will love these warm white blooms. View Deal

Red Tulip Bouquet, £40 | Arena Flowers

Looking for a more ethical way to shop? Look no further than Arena Flowers. All of their blooms are sustainably sourced, and they plant a tree for every order they receive, how great is that? We are obsessed with these red tulips, and they make a beautiful alternative to roses. View Deal

Rose Free Beautiful Brights Bouquet, £40 | Interflora

This colourful arrangement is ideal for that special someone who always lights up the room. The expertly hand-crafted bouquet is delivered pre-arranged in kind-to-the-planet packaging. View Deal