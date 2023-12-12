30 of the best jewellery gifts to give this Christmas—from fingerprint-embossed necklaces to timeless gold hoops

For all the magpies in your life

Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
I’ve been obsessed with jewellery for my entire life. A magpie through and through, one of my earliest memories is of gripping onto my mum’s ruby pendant so hard it fell off its sparkly gold chain. So naturally selecting jewellery gifts for loved ones is my happy place (especially my mum - I have to make up for the ruby necklace incident after all).

There’s a reason that jewellery is one of the most classic Christmas gift options. Jewellery gifts feel both luxurious and thoughtful, they’re a small token that your giftee can carry around with them every day, thinking of you every time they put the piece of jewellery on. And let’s be honest, the smallest boxes under the tree usually contain the best gifts.

Team Marie Claire UK has compiled several curated edits of the best gifts to give this Christmas, no matter who you’re buying for. From Christmas gifts for women and gifts for all the men in your life, to personalised gifts, luxury beauty gifts, ethical gifts, self-care gifts and even stocking filler ideas. But there’s something special about jewellery gifts.

Whether they prefer delicate or more statement pieces of jewellery, whether they’re team silver or gold, I’ve compiled a list of options to suit pretty much any giftee. Keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.

The best jewellery gifts to shop now:

Jewellery Gifts: Earrings

jewellery gifts woman wearing small hoop earrings

Rachel Jackson double gold hoops

You can't go wrong with some small gold hoops, and these double-layered ones are a twist on a classic earring style.

jewellery gifts chunky gold hoops with white crystals studded throughout
Cosmic Star Dome Hoops

Astrid & Miyu is my go-to for on-trend jewellery styles that always look more expensive than they actually are. Case in point: these star-studded hoops.

jewellery gifts woman wearing gold drop hoop earrings
By Pariah The Curve hoop earrings

I've been seeing this curved drop hoop earring style everywhere recently - these ones are made from recycled gold vermeil.

jewellery gifts gold hoops with purple green and white gemstone design
Dinny Hall Suffragette Huggie Hoop Earrings

These huggie hoops are from Dinny Hall's popular Suffragette collection, the colours a subtle nod to the the pivotal historical movement.

jewellery gifts disco ball earrings
Disco Ball Earrings

If they love a statement piece of jewellery, these disco ball drop earrings from Tatty Devine are ideal.

jewellery gifts white gold hoops with diamonds
Pavé Diamond Huggies

You can't get more classic than these pavé diamond white gold hoops - a piece of jewellery they'll never want (or need) to take off.

jewellery gifts gold long drop earrings with fringed chain detail
Crystal Haze Behind The Blinds Earrings

Get them ready for party season with these fringed earrings that feel both stylish and playful.

jewellery gifts silver drop earrings
Ada Dome Earrings

All I want for Christmas is this pair of chic dome drop silver earrings.

jewellery gifts woman wearing gold studs with diamonds scattered at the base
18ct Gold Urban Winter Mini Stud Earrings

You can't go wrong with a classic gold stud. These ones from Nada Ghazal have a brushed gold finish and scattered diamond detail which makes them feel really modern.

Jewellery Gifts: Necklaces

jewellery gifts woman wearing black pendant with diamond star detail
Compass Pendant

This celestial pendant comes complete with a beautiful gold vermeil chain. There's something so timeless about the black enamel against the gold and diamonds.

jewellery gifts gold disc pendant with the leo sign in white crystals
Leo Gold Vermeil Necklace

I can't quite believe this Leo necklace is under £30. Choose your giftee's star sign to make this classic gold pendant feel super personal with minimal effort.

jewellery gifts woman wearing chunky short silver chain necklace
The Silver Juliet Necklace

Silver jewellery lovers will adore this chunky chain necklace. It'll add a chic edge to casual outfits.

jewellery gifts gold lariat necklace with pearl on the end of the extended chain
Lariat Pearl Necklace

If they like their jewellery to have a bit of drama, allow me to introduce you to this lariat necklace with gold plated, cubic zirconia and freshwater pearl detailing.

jewellery gifts black and white 3 chain beaded necklace
Gold, Tourmaline and Pearl Necklace

I'm a huge fan of the elegant monochrome effect of this Jia Jia beaded necklace. It's handmade from gold, black tourmalines pearl beads.

personalised gifts gold pendant with finger print embossed
Impronta Charm Gift Card

Atelier VM's Impronta collection is personalised jewellery with a twist. You can get your own fingerprint (or theirs, or a combination of both) embossed onto a solid gold pendant or ring to cherish forever. You can even get their dog's paw printed if you prefer. I'm not crying, you are.

Jewellery Gifts: Rings

jewellery gifts gold ring with asymmetrical green stone
Monica Vinader Siren Stacking Ring

I own this green onyx ring myself and it adds the perfect pop of colour to a neutral look.

gold signet rings stacked on a woman
Kate 9ct Yellow Gold Signet Ring

Signet rings are timeless, and you can get this classic ridged design personalised with a significant initial.

jewellery gifts gold ring with ball detail around the rim and band
Boucheron Gold Mother-of-Pearl Serpent Bohème Ring

From its elegant mother of pearl stone to its winding serpentine silhouette, this ring is simply stunning.

jewellery gifts - gold ring with purple heart-shaped stone and pink crystals on the band
Vilavi 'Sex in the City' Ring

If they love their playful jewellery, this Vilavi ring is perfect. I'm obsessed with the deep purple shade of the stone.