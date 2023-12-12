I’ve been obsessed with jewellery for my entire life. A magpie through and through, one of my earliest memories is of gripping onto my mum’s ruby pendant so hard it fell off its sparkly gold chain. So naturally selecting jewellery gifts for loved ones is my happy place (especially my mum - I have to make up for the ruby necklace incident after all).

There’s a reason that jewellery is one of the most classic Christmas gift options. Jewellery gifts feel both luxurious and thoughtful, they’re a small token that your giftee can carry around with them every day, thinking of you every time they put the piece of jewellery on. And let’s be honest, the smallest boxes under the tree usually contain the best gifts.

Team Marie Claire UK has compiled several curated edits of the best gifts to give this Christmas, no matter who you’re buying for. From Christmas gifts for women and gifts for all the men in your life, to personalised gifts, luxury beauty gifts, ethical gifts, self-care gifts and even stocking filler ideas. But there’s something special about jewellery gifts.

Whether they prefer delicate or more statement pieces of jewellery, whether they’re team silver or gold, I’ve compiled a list of options to suit pretty much any giftee. Keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.

The best jewellery gifts to shop now:

Jewellery Gifts: Earrings

Jewellery Gifts: Necklaces