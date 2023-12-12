30 of the best jewellery gifts to give this Christmas—from fingerprint-embossed necklaces to timeless gold hoops
For all the magpies in your life
I’ve been obsessed with jewellery for my entire life. A magpie through and through, one of my earliest memories is of gripping onto my mum’s ruby pendant so hard it fell off its sparkly gold chain. So naturally selecting jewellery gifts for loved ones is my happy place (especially my mum - I have to make up for the ruby necklace incident after all).
There’s a reason that jewellery is one of the most classic Christmas gift options. Jewellery gifts feel both luxurious and thoughtful, they’re a small token that your giftee can carry around with them every day, thinking of you every time they put the piece of jewellery on. And let’s be honest, the smallest boxes under the tree usually contain the best gifts.
Team Marie Claire UK has compiled several curated edits of the best gifts to give this Christmas, no matter who you’re buying for. From Christmas gifts for women and gifts for all the men in your life, to personalised gifts, luxury beauty gifts, ethical gifts, self-care gifts and even stocking filler ideas. But there’s something special about jewellery gifts.
Whether they prefer delicate or more statement pieces of jewellery, whether they’re team silver or gold, I’ve compiled a list of options to suit pretty much any giftee. Keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.
The best jewellery gifts to shop now:
Jewellery Gifts: Earrings
You can't go wrong with some small gold hoops, and these double-layered ones are a twist on a classic earring style.
Astrid & Miyu is my go-to for on-trend jewellery styles that always look more expensive than they actually are. Case in point: these star-studded hoops.
I've been seeing this curved drop hoop earring style everywhere recently - these ones are made from recycled gold vermeil.
These huggie hoops are from Dinny Hall's popular Suffragette collection, the colours a subtle nod to the the pivotal historical movement.
If they love a statement piece of jewellery, these disco ball drop earrings from Tatty Devine are ideal.
You can't get more classic than these pavé diamond white gold hoops - a piece of jewellery they'll never want (or need) to take off.
Get them ready for party season with these fringed earrings that feel both stylish and playful.
Jewellery Gifts: Necklaces
This celestial pendant comes complete with a beautiful gold vermeil chain. There's something so timeless about the black enamel against the gold and diamonds.
I can't quite believe this Leo necklace is under £30. Choose your giftee's star sign to make this classic gold pendant feel super personal with minimal effort.
Silver jewellery lovers will adore this chunky chain necklace. It'll add a chic edge to casual outfits.
If they like their jewellery to have a bit of drama, allow me to introduce you to this lariat necklace with gold plated, cubic zirconia and freshwater pearl detailing.
I'm a huge fan of the elegant monochrome effect of this Jia Jia beaded necklace. It's handmade from gold, black tourmalines pearl beads.
Atelier VM's Impronta collection is personalised jewellery with a twist. You can get your own fingerprint (or theirs, or a combination of both) embossed onto a solid gold pendant or ring to cherish forever. You can even get their dog's paw printed if you prefer. I'm not crying, you are.
Jewellery Gifts: Rings
I own this green onyx ring myself and it adds the perfect pop of colour to a neutral look.
Signet rings are timeless, and you can get this classic ridged design personalised with a significant initial.
From its elegant mother of pearl stone to its winding serpentine silhouette, this ring is simply stunning.