Like Clockwork, All the It-Girls Swap Their Handbags for This Niche Bag Brand Come Summer

When it comes to our fashion proclivities, most of us fall into one of two camps: you’re either a shoe lover, or a handbag collector. I myself am usually drawn to the former, especially when it comes to a chic yet comfy pair of slingback heels—or, now that the weather has warmed up, a great pair of sandals.

Recently, however, I’ve turned my attention to the other side, and I’m on the lookout for a new handbag to add to my collection. It turns out that I needn't look too far, as according to all the most stylish women, there’s only one handbag brand to be seen carrying this summer (and every summer going forward, it would seem): a Dragon Diffusion basket bag.

I've noticed that with the arrival of warmer weather, each year chic influencers and tastemakers everywhere seem to swap out their designer handbags for one of Dragon Diffusion’s woven styles instead. It’s something that you may not have spotted immediately, but once you've noticed, you will see the subtle swap time and time again.

Especially when you take into consideration that, unlike say Loewe’s logo beach bags or Jacquemus’ La Spiaggia raffia style, Dragon Diffusion’s basket bags aren’t just resigned to holiday wardrobes alone. The great thing about the Belgium-based brand's chic styles is that they look just as good paired with a simple linen dress and ballet flats for a day in the city as they do with a summer dress and sandals on the beach.

The brand's large, elevated totes—as seen carried by Monikh Dale, below—even make for great work bags, as they're spacious enough for a laptop and everything else you may need to carry, while also giving your office looks a stylish twist.

These are basket bags that aren’t limited to a few short weeks of use while you jet away somewhere sunny, but rather, thanks to their understated design, they lend themselves to an endless array of summer styling opportunities both at home and away.

Yet while Dragon Diffusion’s bags may be understated—you’ll find no shouty logos here—that’s not to say they’re ultra-minimalist either. Drawing on age-old artisan techniques, each Dragon Diffusion basket bag is created using strips of leather that are intricately hand-woven to create the brand’s now-signature styles. Alongside classic cross-hatch weaves, you’ll also find cut-out designs and two-tone dyed styles, which offer a fresh take on a timeless practice and style.

Take the brand's recent collaboration with insider-favourite brand Rixo, which brought together Dragon Diffusion’s trademark woven designs with Rixo’s love for vintage charm. The fact that the collection sold out within hours of launch is just further proof that Dragon Diffusion bags are the ultimate chic must-have right now. I've highlighted a few of my favourite styles below.