Like Clockwork, All the It-Girls Swap Their Handbags for This Niche Bag Brand Come Summer

A Dragon Diffusion bag is the ultimate must-have

Dragon Diffusion Handbags
(Image credit: @_jessicaskye, @monikh)
When it comes to our fashion proclivities, most of us fall into one of two camps: you’re either a shoe lover, or a handbag collector. I myself am usually drawn to the former, especially when it comes to a chic yet comfy pair of slingback heels—or, now that the weather has warmed up, a great pair of sandals.

Recently, however, I’ve turned my attention to the other side, and I’m on the lookout for a new handbag to add to my collection. It turns out that I needn't look too far, as according to all the most stylish women, there’s only one handbag brand to be seen carrying this summer (and every summer going forward, it would seem): a Dragon Diffusion basket bag.

Dragon Diffusion Handbags

(Image credit: @morganewaquez)

I've noticed that with the arrival of warmer weather, each year chic influencers and tastemakers everywhere seem to swap out their designer handbags for one of Dragon Diffusion’s woven styles instead. It’s something that you may not have spotted immediately, but once you've noticed, you will see the subtle swap time and time again.

Especially when you take into consideration that, unlike say Loewe’s logo beach bags or Jacquemus’ La Spiaggia raffia style, Dragon Diffusion’s basket bags aren’t just resigned to holiday wardrobes alone. The great thing about the Belgium-based brand's chic styles is that they look just as good paired with a simple linen dress and ballet flats for a day in the city as they do with a summer dress and sandals on the beach.

The brand's large, elevated totes—as seen carried by Monikh Dale, below—even make for great work bags, as they're spacious enough for a laptop and everything else you may need to carry, while also giving your office looks a stylish twist.

These are basket bags that aren’t limited to a few short weeks of use while you jet away somewhere sunny, but rather, thanks to their understated design, they lend themselves to an endless array of summer styling opportunities both at home and away.

Dragon Diffusion Handbags @monikh

(Image credit: @monikh)

Yet while Dragon Diffusion’s bags may be understated—you’ll find no shouty logos here—that’s not to say they’re ultra-minimalist either. Drawing on age-old artisan techniques, each Dragon Diffusion basket bag is created using strips of leather that are intricately hand-woven to create the brand’s now-signature styles. Alongside classic cross-hatch weaves, you’ll also find cut-out designs and two-tone dyed styles, which offer a fresh take on a timeless practice and style.

Take the brand's recent collaboration with insider-favourite brand Rixo, which brought together Dragon Diffusion’s trademark woven designs with Rixo’s love for vintage charm. The fact that the collection sold out within hours of launch is just further proof that Dragon Diffusion bags are the ultimate chic must-have right now. I've highlighted a few of my favourite styles below.

Shop the Best Dragon Diffusion Bags

Dragon Diffusion Nantucket large woven leather tote
Dragon Diffusion
Nantucket Large Woven Leather Tote

The Nantucket tote is one of the brand's most iconic styles, offering a classic shape with a twist courtesy of its supersized handle.

Dragon Diffusion Bamboo Triple Jump Big woven leather tote
Dragon Diffusion
Bamboo Triple Jump Big Woven Leather Tote

Each bag is dyed using natural vegetable dyes which patinas over time for a lived-in look.

Dragon Diffusion Rosanna woven leather tote
Dragon Diffusion
Rosanna Woven Leather Tote

The Rosanna is Dragon Diffusion's interpretation of a shoulder bag. Perfect for carrying on your next night out or for summer events.

Dragon Diffusion Eclipse woven leather tote
Dragon Diffusion
Eclipse Woven Leather Tote

The mini Eclipse tote has a vintage-inspired look making it a great alternative for those who couldn't get their hands on a Rixo X Dragon Diffusion style.

Dragon Diffusion Bali Basket woven leather tote
Dragon Diffusion
Bali Basket Woven Leather Tote

This two-tone style showcases Dragon Diffusion's incredible hand-woven technique.

Dragon Diffusion Egola woven leather tote
Dragon Diffusion
Egola Woven Leather Tote

A classic black bag with a twist.

Dragon Diffusion Pom Pom Double Jump woven leather bucket bag
Dragon Diffusion
Pom Pom Double Jump Woven Leather Bucket Bag

If you're looking for an on-trend bag to carry everyday, this is a great option.

Dragon Diffusion Bamboo Triple Jump small woven leather tote
Dragon Diffusion
Bamboo Triple Jump Small Woven Leather Tote

The Triple Jump Tote also comes in a slightly smaller variation for those who don't want to go supersized.

Dragon Diffusion Green Santa Croce Big Tote
Dragon Diffusion
Green Santa Croce Big Tote

While many basket bags stick to neutral colour ways, Dragon Diffusion offer a mix of unique shades.

