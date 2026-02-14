How you can tell a trending handbag from one that will drift into anonymity isn't set in stone but, typically, it might involve its shape (Dior's curvaceous Saddle), its fabrication (Bottega Veneta's Intrecciato leather) or its ability to earn a one-word moniker (Fendi's Baguette). This season, however, what matters above these qualities is something really quite intrinsic to a bag's success but rarely discussed: the length of its handles.

Put simply, the longer, the better, although not so long the receptacle bounces against your hip like a cross-body. No, what you're looking for is a bag whose strap mirrors its elongated body, in other words, an east-west bag, so named because of its horizontal cut that extends from left to right. It's the play on proportions, the lengthy strap against the miniature height of the bag itself, that makes this accessory so notable.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's focus on the strap, however, because although the long handle is very at home with east-west bags, it's also cropped up on designs that don't exactly fit those specifications. The Attico's La Passeggiata suede tote bag is one such model. With an asymmetric silhouette that almost folds in on itself, lending a squashy lived-in vibe that contrasts with the east-west's polish, La Passeggiata has a set of handles that are longer than its receptacle by several centimetres. Prada's Dada bag, meanwhile, has the long strap you're looking for but a square body, although the brand does also have an east-west model in the form of its buckle-embellished Bonnie

Whether square or oblong, you're looking for a so-called "handle drop" of over 20cm. Alaïa Le Teckel's measures 26cm. Prada's Dada, meanwhile, is 32cm. Remember, when it comes to straps, size (or more specifically length) does matter.

A guest carrying Prada's Dada (Image credit: Getty Images)

