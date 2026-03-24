Leila Kashanipour on the 9 New-Season Accessories She’s Wearing and Shopping for Spring
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This month, Marie Claire Master, Leila Kashanipourreturns to share the spring 2026 accessories she relies on to refresh her winter outfits and transition her wardrobe into the new season, along with her latest additions. From vintage-inspired tassel handbags to must-haves from Matthieu Blazy's viral Spring/Summer 2026 collection - read on to be inspired.
Last week, I boarded the Simplon Orient Express from Paris to Venice, bringing along some of my favourite new-season accessories. Spring is officially here, and while we may hesitate to pack away our winter wardrobes entirely, updating our accessories—and how we style them—is an easy way to refresh last season’s looks. Right now, I’m loving pieces with Western motifs, tassels, lace and silk accents, and turquoise jewellery, to name a few.
Below, discover my edit of everything I packed and the pieces I’m already wearing nonstop.
Shop Leila's Spring Accessories Edit
I love indigo denim; it looks especially chic contrasted against a classic Chanel handbag silhouette.
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Leila Kashanipour is a London-based Persian brand strategist with a sharp eye for craftsmanship, heritage, and modern storytelling in luxury fashion, beauty, and accessories. A graduate of Central Saint Martins and GIA, and former founder of her own jewellery label, she brings over a decade of creative and commercial insight to brands—blending design sensibility with strategic thinking.
In 2025, she launched Craft, Carat & Conversation, an Instagram series exploring identity, artistry, and brand positioning in fine & high jewellery. Her work bridges heritage and innovation, establishing her as a trusted voice in brand development, PR, strategy, and creative direction across the luxury space.