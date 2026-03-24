This month, Marie Claire Master, Leila Kashanipour returns to share the spring 2026 accessories she relies on to refresh her winter outfits and transition her wardrobe into the new season, along with her latest additions. From vintage-inspired tassel handbags to must-haves from Matthieu Blazy's viral Spring/Summer 2026 collection - read on to be inspired.

Last week, I boarded the Simplon Orient Express from Paris to Venice, bringing along some of my favourite new-season accessories. Spring is officially here, and while we may hesitate to pack away our winter wardrobes entirely, updating our accessories—and how we style them—is an easy way to refresh last season’s looks. Right now, I’m loving pieces with Western motifs, tassels, lace and silk accents, and turquoise jewellery, to name a few.

Below, discover my edit of everything I packed and the pieces I’m already wearing nonstop.