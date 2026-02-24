For all the buzzy designer handbags that are released each season, only a few hold true cult status—namely, the Hermès Birkin, the Chanel flap bag, and more recently, The Row's Margaux. Iconic, timeless, and increasingly difficult to get ahold-of, they're status symbols in and of themselves, sitting lofty and untouchable within their own 'holy grail' tier.

But if the past few weeks are anything to go by, it seems that another style is poised to join their ranks—one that cleverly brings together elements of each, while still feeling fresh, exciting and new. I'm talking about the Chanel XL Tote, of course—a bag so new that it doesn't even have an official name yet, but that's already being dubbed the It bag of 2026, and beyond.

Similar in aesthetic to the Chanel Executive Tote that came out in the early Noughties—but even more oversized and featuring a top flap, slender straps and subtle 'CC' logo closure—the XL Tote is one of creative director Matthieu Blazy's first for the storied French fashion house, and it's been spotted on the runway in a few slightly varying iterations for both Spring/Summer 2026 and the Métiers d'Art show.

Smart, structured, functional, understated and ludicrously capacious, it offers the status of Chanel, the timeless aesthetic of the Birkin, and the spacious interior and quiet luxury vibes of the Margaux all in one. Little wonder the likes of Hailey Bieber, Jennie, Kylie Jenner, Pedro Pascal, and Margot Robbie have been so quick to get their hands on one of the new totes and, it seems, barely left their sides since.

Unfortunately for us mere mortals, however, it seems the Chanel XL Tote will have to remain but a dream at this point in time. Not only is it nowhere to be seen on the Chanel website, but we're still completely in the dark about how much it might set us back, too. A quick call to the boutique, however, confirmed that there won't be too long to wait—the style should be dropping mid-March, so if you're set on getting your hands on one, we'd recommend giving your details to a personal shopper in-store who can contact you as soon as it arrives. Though understandably, there's been a lot of interest already, so there are no guarantees...

If you simply can't wait til then, take solace at least in this fact: the very similar-looking and equally as practical OG Chanel Executive bags can be easily sourced right now via pre-loved, vintage and re-sale sites—and usually for around the £1,500 mark. And past examples are anything to go by, this is your prime time to invest.

