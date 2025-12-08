I Love LA Is the Viral Show of 2025 – Here’s What We Know About It

For fans of Girls and Too Much, there's a new show to fill the hole in your hearts in the form of I Love LA.

The HBO series, created and written by lead actress Rachel Sennott, has truly hit the cultural zeitgeist, exploring influencer culture, internet addiction and the dysfunctional friendships of young adulthood.

And with Sennott famed for her comedic skills, with her previous credits including Shiva Baby and Bottoms, the satyrical sitcom has become one of the "fastest growing original comedies" on HBO, and already renewed for a second season.

I Love LA | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

I Love LA cast

I Love LA stars show creator Rachel Sennott as Maia Simsbury, with the comedian joined by a star-studded ensemble cast. We're talking Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) as Dylan, Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl) as Alyssa and Odessa A'Zion (Marty Supreme) as Tallulah. Not to mention, Jordan Firstman (Call Your Father), Ben Feldman (The Perfect Man), Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit) and Josh Brener (The Internship).

I Love LA celebrity cameos

The HBO Max show also features some star-studded cameos, with Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood and TikTok star Quenlin Blackwell playing dramatised versions of themselves. Not to mention, The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri who appears as fictional British pop star Mimi Rush.

I Love LA plot

The 2025 series follows a Gen Z friendship group of young adults, chasing their career aspirations in Los Angeles. Maia Simsbury (Sennott) is at the show's centre, whose dreams of becoming a talent manager take on a new turn after her chaotic influencer frenemy Tallulah Still's surprise return to town.

I Love LA season two

I Love LA has already been renewed for a second season, with show creator Rachel Sennott confirming the news herself in November, posting "Season 2 baby!" to Instagram.

Casting and release dates for the second instalment have not yet been confirmed, with season one still in the process of airing, but more information is expected in 2026.

Episode 1: Block Her - 2 November 2025

Episode 2: Roger & Munchy - 9 November 2025

Episode 3: Girl's Girl - 16 November 2025

Episode 4: Upstairses - 23 November 2025

Episode 5: They Can't All Be Jeremys - 30 November 2025

Episode 6: Game Night - 7 December 2025

Episode 7 - 14 December 2025

Episode 8 - 21 December 2025

Episodes for I Love LA air each Sunday, with two more instalments before the season finale on 21 December 2025.

All released episodes of the show are available to watch now on HBO Max.

We will continue to update this story.