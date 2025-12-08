Prince Harry’s Surprising Joke About the Royal Family Drama Is Going Viral

Prince Harry joked about royal life during a recent LA event, comparing life with the Mountbatten-Windsors to Downton Abbey.

"Only one of those worlds is filled with drama, intrigue, elaborate dinners, marriages to Americans," teased the Duke. "And the other is a TV show."

Prince Harry is reportedly keen to build bridges with the royal family.

Prince Harry's relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors continues to make headlines, with tensions well-documented since the Sussex family's 2020 relocation and step down from royal life.

Five years and a tell-all memoir later, the royal drama is still front and centre, with Prince Harry even making a joke about it this week.

The royal's rare comment took place at the British American Business Council's (BABC) LA lunch, where Prince Harry was delivering a tribute to Lord Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey.

"People sometimes ask if growing up with the royal family was a bit like Julian’s Downton Abbey," the Duke of Sussex announced. "Yeah," he continued. "But only one of those worlds is filled with drama, intrigue, elaborate dinners, marriages to Americans – and the other is a TV show.”

The 41-year-old's rare statement comes amid reports of peace talks with his relatives, with Harry meeting with King Charles as part of a "secret peace summit" earlier this year.

Their reunion - the first time the pair had seen each other since February 2024, was reportedly successful, marking "an important first step towards rebuilding their father and son relationship."

And with Princess Kate reportedly stepping up as peacekeeper, it has been speculated that Prince Harry will soon pay another visit to the royal family, accompanied by his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"There have been so many disagreements, differences,” Prince Harry has previously explained to BBC’s Nada Tawfik of his relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors. "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious."

We will continue to update this story.