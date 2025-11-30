Roxanne First Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her Fun-Filled Fine Jewellery Brand

'Fun' and 'fine jewellery' are not two concepts that tend to overlap—especially when it comes to those most storied maisons with a habit of taking themselves rather seriously. But for those who prefer their luxury jewels of the more playful, colourful, and decidedly joy-sparking type, there's only one name to know: Roxanne First.

Founded in 2018 by the South Africa-born, London-based designer of the same name, Roxanne First has brought a much-needed fresh and fun-filled attitude to the industry—one that's all about unrestrained individuality, unexpected creative inspirations, and dopamine-inducing pieces designed for effortless everyday wear. Think: bubblegum-style beads, gobstopper gemstones, rainbow colour combinations, diamond-studded smiley-faces, and a Kensington flagship modelled on a candy store.

Here, the brilliant woman behind the brand lifts the lid on her colourful world, and shares a glimpse into her what goes on in her nine-to-five—and beyond...

I can't start my morning without... A glass of water (as my best mate Nina tells me it's good for me) and a coffee, obviously.

My go-to look for work is... Jeans, loafers, and a great knit. It’s funny: I used to really embrace colour in everything, but as I’ve got older—and maybe just busier—I’ve found myself leaning into a more pared-back, capsule wardrobe. Sometimes, a great pair of jeans and the right shoes is all you need. It’s easy, it works, and it leaves room for the jewellery to do the talking. I always think of Jonathan Anderson: you’ll always see him in blue jeans, a jumper, and Solomon trainers—and he’s one of the coolest. Of course, I layer on the jewels. When it comes to jewellery, more is always more.

My in-office essentials are... My bulldog Boicey, who is in the studio with me from Tuesday to Thursday. He works from home with my fiancé James the rest of the week (flexible hours, obviously). He’s the best vibe, even if full-time office life isn’t really his thing— too many naps, not enough hustle. I’ve got a few crystals on my desk (yes, I’m that person), and there’s always music playing. It's a space with energy. Oh, and coffee, always more coffee.

I usually get home pretty late, so it never feels like I have much of an evening... But if I can carve out a bit of time, I’ll run a hot bath and lather myself in Olverum—the smell is divine. I’m also a big fan of a red light mask in bed, just before the lights go out. Very sci-fi, very soothing. And mint tea, always a mint tea.

The women around me and the way they wear their jewellery have always been my greatest inspiration. All I need to do is look, and I’ll see something that sparks an idea. It’s instinctive. When I’m designing a new collection, it always starts with a moodboard—colours, textures, themes, a feeling. I bring those early thoughts to the team, and we sit together to discuss and develop them. Design is never just a single moment, it’s a process, an evolution. And my team’s ideas, input, and honest opinions are so important to me. They shape the direction just as much as I do.

My favourite thing about my job? That’s a tough question. When you work in a small business, we all have to wear so many hats—and I actually enjoy wearing a few of them. But if I had to choose, it would be creating collections and learning more about the materials I work with. That’s where the magic is for me.

There have been so many real pinch-me moments along the way... Getting an email from the Palace; A$AP Rocky purchasing three pieces in a London department store for Rihanna’s birthday; my old headmistress walking past our store on Walton Street, coming in and letting me know how proud she was—and how proud I should be of myself. But honestly, the best moments are seeing people I don’t know walking down the street or through an airport wearing RF. They’ve chosen to wear something I designed—and that means the world to me.

My biggest achievement? Starting and building RF over the past eight years, and getting to where we are now. Starting your own thing is incredibly tough, and I think it’s often glamourised on social media. The highs are brilliant, of course, but the lows can be just as intense. Working with amazing retail partners like MyTheresa and Liberty London has been a privilege, and meeting such creative, talented people along the way has lifted me during moments I’ve needed it most. But yes, for me, it’s simply still being here. Still building. Still doing it.

Every day is a school day when you run your own business. But the biggest lessons I've learnt are, first: always be on top of your balance sheet. It’s easy to get swept up in the creative or the momentum, but the numbers tell the real story—they determine the health of your business. Second: people. I’ve learned so much about how people behave under pressure, in growth, and in uncertainty. Someone once said to me, "Products don’t build businesses—people do," and I truly believe that. You’re only as good as the team around you. Not everyone will be right for every stage, and that’s one of the hardest, but most important, lessons to learn.

My brand has evolved as I have... At its core, it has always been an extension of me and how I interpret fine jewellery for women today. This year, we sat down as a team and really asked ourselves: why do we exist? How do we serve our clients? All roads led back to them—which is why we introduced our new brand ethos: You, First. Forever. We continue to create, experimenting with new materials, stones.

If you stop dreaming, it's kind of game over. Fundamentally, I believe that for a brand to live on, it has to evolve. Roxanne First started from a passion I had, and a dream—and I’ve just kept dreaming.

Currently, I'm working on... Super cool collections for 2026 as well as some potential collaborations. Watch this space!

I'd love to share what's in the pipeline, but I can't just yet... We’ve got some big plans for next year, and a few exciting changes in the works. See you in 2026.

