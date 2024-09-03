Uniqlo announces Clare Waight Keller as the new creative director
Exciting times ahead
It’s safe to say Uniqlo has a pretty impressive track record when it comes to creative directors. From Jil Sander to Christophe Lemaire, they work with some of the most exciting names in the industry and their latest appointment, of Clare Waight Keller, is no different.
Following on from the success of her ultra-chic Uniqlo C collection, which first dropped in Autumn/Winter 2023, her new role will now expand to include Uniqlo’s LifeWear across both womenswear and menswear, and, while it may not come as a surprise to those who’ve followed Waight Keller’s professional career, it most definitely promises exciting things ahead.
When talking about her new role she shared, “Working with UNIQLO over these past two years, I have been hugely impressed by their innovation and ability to create exceptional products. Working with the team, I became deeply immersed in the brand and the future they are creating. It is very exciting and an honor for me to be involved in the evolution of LifeWear.”
While the high street giant may be best known for their viral crossbody bags and cosy cashmere knitwear, they’ve also quietly become the fashion insider's go-to for chic separates, clean cut tailoring and easy-to-wear wardrobe staples. Under the helm of Waight Keller, who is best known for her love of fluid shapes and modern elegance, we can only imagine this will continue. With her first full collection set to drop imminently, watch this space.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
