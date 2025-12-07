Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Are Instagram Official and the Internet Is Here for It

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have become Instagram official, with the 'Firework' singer posting a series of photographs of the couple together.

This comes days after the couple made their first official joint public appearance, meeting with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko earlier this week.

The singer and the former Canadian Prime Minister have been dating since July this year.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's new relationship continues to make headlines, with the A-list couple confirming their romance earlier this year.

The singer, 41, and former Canadian Prime Minister, 53, have long been the subject of relationship speculation, with the couple first linked together in July this year.

And five months in, their romance is seemingly going from strength to strength, with the A-listers finally going Instagram official with their relationship.

"Tokyo times on tour and more," the 'California Girls' singer posted to Instagram, captioning a carousel of recent photographs, featuring multiple pictures and even a video of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau together.

And with the surprise post raking in over 167k likes, fans and followers were quick to comment their love and excitement.

"The way that he is looking at her OMG," read one comment, while another fan posted: "The hardest launch".

"The way they look at each other in the 4th slide!", posted a separate follower. Another read: "I just know that Justin is the new MINISTER of her Heart ♥️ and we are SO HAPPY FOR THAT !!!!"

This comes just days after another major milestone, with the A-list couple making their first ever joint public appearance earlier this week.

Trudeau and Perry met with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko, with the politicians sharing a photograph of the foursome to social media.

"Without exaggeration, this year has been a whirlwind for her," sources recently explained of Katy Perry via PEOPLE.

"[The couple is having] a lot of fun," the insider later added, and being sure to "see each other when they can ... Justin keeps making a big effort to see her and she's excited about it."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.