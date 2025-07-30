Bella Hadid’s Boho Dress Looks Designer—It’s Actually Under £100

Bella Hadid has officially reawakened boho style from its early-2000s slumber. The supermodel, and noted Y2K revivalist, was recently spotted in Los Angeles wearing a flimsy buttermilk camisole dress from Mango. It’s £89.99 and it’s still in stock.

Hadid has been quietly championing boho elements for months, weaving gauzy crochet, patchwork denim, and slouchy suede into her off-duty wardrobe. A true fashion magpie, she grounds these vintage-tinged textures with rugged staples—leather belts, beaten-up cowboy boots (there have been many cowboy boots), and layers of vintage silver jewellery that suggest a well-travelled past or at least an extensive treasure trove of vintage finds.

Bella Hadid wears boho dress from Mango (Image credit: Backgrid)

All of these hallmarks were on show earlier this week, when she went to a friend’s baby shower in a Los Angeles park. Her whisper-thin high street slip dress also nodded to one of the season’s most enduring trends: lingerie dressing. Delicate lace inserts framed the bodice, which hung from pin-thin, tie-fastening straps.

Gone are the tired tropes of festival fashion. Instead, Hadid is channeling the original ethos of bohemianism—eccentricity, individuality, and a touch of romance.

In an age of algorithmic style when it’s hard to even work out your own style, let alone stay true to it, Bella Hadid’s dedication to boho (with a cowboy boyfriend to boot) feels refreshingly instinctive.

Scroll on to shop Bella Hadid-inspired boho styles.

Shop Bella Hadid-Inspired Boho Dresses

