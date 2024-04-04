The Arket new in section is a picture of spring sophistication - our shopping editor’s top picks

It’s officially spring. The weather is (slowly) warming up, the days are getting longer and, naturally, we’re looking to update our wardrobes with some warm weather-friendly buys. But that doesn’t mean that your purchase can’t stretch beyond the next couple of months.

The Arket new in page is one of the first places I turn to when I’m after timeless pieces with an on-trend twist - and the brand’s recently-dropped spring/summer offering is no exception. From fashion-forward flats and laptop-friendly bags to swimsuits and summer dresses , Arket has some beautiful pieces right now, so of course I had to round up my favourites.

The new-in theme seems to be: spring sophistication - with relaxed tailoring, elegant pops of colour and on-trend accessories taking centre stage (hello mesh ballet flats and elegant rose detailing). Pieces that have an on-trend feel but can actually be worn well into the warmer seasons and beyond, making them my favourite kind of purchase - one that has all the glamour and excitement of a trend-led buy but still feels timeless enough to know that my investment will stretch a long way.

Whether you’re after groundbreaking florals for spring or want to update your wardrobe with an on-trend silk maxi skirt or Mary Jane flat , the Arket new in page has you covered.

Oh, and if you’re a fan of Arket’s new-in offering, MCUK’s fashion team has also been hard at work rounding up the best new pieces from COS and H&M for your convenience. I know, I know, we shouldn’t have.

Our top Arket new in picks

Wrap Shirt Dress £97 at Arket Made from crisp cotton and featuring an asymmetric wrap around detail, this is the perfect elevated spring shirt dress.

Mesh Ballerinas £139 at Arket If you've had your eye on the iconic Dear Frances mesh Balla flats but they're out of your price range, Arket's affordable iteration comes in three colours.

Sheer Maxi Dress £119 at Arket This floaty dress is an easy way to nail this season's maxi trend. Pair with flats, trainers or statement strappy sandals.

Rose-Detail String Belt £15 at Arket Effortlessly elevate the most casual of outfits with this rose string belt. It can be wrapped around your waist, neck or even the handle of your bag.

CLOUD Low Loose Jeans £97 at Arket You can't go wrong with a new pair of jeans - especially when they have a relaxed fit, low waist and bleached finish - 3 key details for Spring.

Heeled Leather Ballerina £179 at Arket These leather ballerina shoes have a subtle heel and muted tone - they'll elevate your outfit - and you can run around in them. Perfect.

Suede Tote Bag £279 at Arket It's no secret that I'm a fan of laptop-friendly work bags, and this incredibly chic tote is calling my name.

Linen Drawstring Trousers £57 at Arket These striped linen trousers sell out every single year, and they're back in stock just in time for the warmer months ahead. I've been on the hunt for a pair of blue and white pair, and these ones tick every box.

Puff-Sleeve Denim Blouse £77 at Arket I'm more than a little bit obsessed with this denim blouse. I'd style it with contrasting denim and some red flats (preferably the mesh pair above).

Leather Crossbody Bag £179 at Arket I own a larger version of this buckle-detail bag and wear it all the time. This mini crossbody version is crafted from a high-quality leather and will go with practically everything.

Maxi Satin Skirt £87 at Arket This muted lilac maxi skirt is exactly how to add colour to your wardrobe in a grown up and sophisticated way.

Tie-Neck Maxi Dress £119 at Arket I'm a huge fan of a chic throw-on-and-go dress, and this classic black maxi is just that.

Denim Rose Scrunchie £17 at Arket You can probably tell by now that I'm a fan of rose detailing - it just feels so effortlessly elegant. This scrunchie will add some texture and contrast to your outfit.

Loose Linen Shirt £77 at Arket This linen shirt comes in the *perfect* red - I'm just waiting for the matching trousers to come back in stock to make my ideal summer co-ord.

Wide Linen Trousers £67 at Arket Luckily, the matching trousers are still available in white (and a few other colours - most of which I'll be snapping up).

Leather Shoulder Bag £199 at Arket This timeless leather shoulder bag will see you through not just this spring/summer, but countless seasons to come.

Collarless Denim Jacket £149 at Arket Style this short denim jacket with tailored trousers or Bermuda shorts for a fresh Spring feel.

Patent Leather Ballet Flat £149 at Arket Ballet flats are here to stay and this mustard pair in patent leather are the perfect rain-friendly transeasonal pair.

Mid Size Curved Shoulder Bag £159 at Arket And the same goes for this crescent shoulder bag in a matching shade of leather.