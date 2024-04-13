These Net-a-Porter new in buys come shopping editor approved

Whenever it reaches this time of year, I feel inspired to add to my Spring/Summer capsule wardrobe, and when it comes to timeless investment purchases, the Net-a-Porter new in section is one of the first places I look.

It’s no secret that Net-a-Porter houses some of the most coveted brands, loved by the fashion set - including Toteme, Loewe, La Ligne and Ganni, just to name a few, and there's a brand to satisfy any personal style and budget.

Personally? I’m on the lookout for the best summer dresses, sandals and shoulder bags to prepare me for the warmer season ahead, and here, Net-a-Porter definitely delivers and thanks to the brand's carefully curated edit, you can rest assured that each purchase is approved by those in the know. Plus, we've selected on-trend pieces with a timeless feel that will ensure they stand the test of time.

But I’m here to talk you through the best Net-a-Porter new in finds - from timeless dresses to chic sandals, keep scrolling to shop this week's best Spring/Summer 2024 buys, as chosen by myself, a Shopping Editor.

Our top Net-a-Porter new in picks

Toteme, suede lace-up sandals £370 at Net-a-Porter These simple yet elegant sandals have an on-trend tie ankle detail. They'll pair perfectly with maxi dresses and jeans alike.

Ganni, striped gathered organic cotton-poplin blouse £225 at Net-a-Porter I've had my eye on Ganni's iconic tie-front shirts for a while now, and this chic green striped one is calling my name.

Faithful the Brand, Annato cropped one-shoulder linen top £159 at Net-a-Porter Chocolate brown linen is the addition you didn't know your summer wardrobe needed. Pair this asymmetrical top with the matching maxi skirt for a co-ord that can be styled so many different ways.

Deiji Studios, The 03 washed-linen shirt and shorts set £171.70 at Net-a-Porter Speaking of versatile co-ords, this washed linen shirt and shorts set can be worn as a beach cover-up or styled up for dinner with strappy sandals.

Le Monde Beryl, Leather-trimmed mesh Mary Jane ballet flats £395 at Net-a-Porter Mesh ballet flats are the shoe style of the season, and Le Monde Beryl has definitely delivered with this leather-trimmed pair.

Toteme, Pleated organic cotton-twill shorts £260 at Net-a-Porter Trust me - you're going to want to invest in a great pair of Bermuda shorts this spring/summer. Enter: this pleated pair from Toteme.

La Ligne, Striped cashmere-blend tank £163 at Net-a-Porter Style this cashmere-blend top with wide leg linen trousers or the Bermuda shorts above for an effortlessly luxurious look.

Toteme, Suede tote £870 at Net-a-Porter I'm a huge fan of this classic suede tote. The tan shade is perfect for the warmer months and its large capacity makes it great for busy office days.

La Ligne, Stretch-knit and cotton-poplin midi dress £396 at Net-a-Porter Meet my ideal summer dress: La Ligne's midnight blue stretch knit and cotton poplin midi.

Loewe, Flamenco leather clutch £2,550 at Net-a-Porter Crafted from supple leather and featuring a long chain strap, this Loewe shoulder bag is the perfect balance of timeless and contemporary.

Matteau, one-shoulder organic cotton and silk-blend midi dress £475 at Net-a-Porter This Matteau dress is ideal for days when you want to put in minimal effort but still look put-together.

Hunza G, Tonya seersucker swimsuit £165 at Net-a-Poter Hunza G's crinkle swimwear has reached cult status for a reason. This classic red swimsuit can also be worn as a body under wide leg trousers.