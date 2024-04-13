These Net-a-Porter new in buys come shopping editor approved
*Adds all to basket*
Whenever it reaches this time of year, I feel inspired to add to my Spring/Summer capsule wardrobe, and when it comes to timeless investment purchases, the Net-a-Porter new in section is one of the first places I look.
It’s no secret that Net-a-Porter houses some of the most coveted brands, loved by the fashion set - including Toteme, Loewe, La Ligne and Ganni, just to name a few, and there's a brand to satisfy any personal style and budget.
Personally? I’m on the lookout for the best summer dresses, sandals and shoulder bags to prepare me for the warmer season ahead, and here, Net-a-Porter definitely delivers and thanks to the brand's carefully curated edit, you can rest assured that each purchase is approved by those in the know. Plus, we've selected on-trend pieces with a timeless feel that will ensure they stand the test of time.
If you’re after more of our fashion team’s top new-in picks, don’t forget to check out our roundups of the COS, Arket and H&M new-in offerings. With spring now in full swing, the retailers really are pulling out all the stops, and now is a brilliant time to shop (before they all sell out!).
But I’m here to talk you through the best Net-a-Porter new in finds - from timeless dresses to chic sandals, keep scrolling to shop this week's best Spring/Summer 2024 buys, as chosen by myself, a Shopping Editor.
Our top Net-a-Porter new in picks
These simple yet elegant sandals have an on-trend tie ankle detail. They'll pair perfectly with maxi dresses and jeans alike.
I've had my eye on Ganni's iconic tie-front shirts for a while now, and this chic green striped one is calling my name.
Chocolate brown linen is the addition you didn't know your summer wardrobe needed. Pair this asymmetrical top with the matching maxi skirt for a co-ord that can be styled so many different ways.
Speaking of versatile co-ords, this washed linen shirt and shorts set can be worn as a beach cover-up or styled up for dinner with strappy sandals.
Mesh ballet flats are the shoe style of the season, and Le Monde Beryl has definitely delivered with this leather-trimmed pair.
Trust me - you're going to want to invest in a great pair of Bermuda shorts this spring/summer. Enter: this pleated pair from Toteme.
Style this cashmere-blend top with wide leg linen trousers or the Bermuda shorts above for an effortlessly luxurious look.
I'm a huge fan of this classic suede tote. The tan shade is perfect for the warmer months and its large capacity makes it great for busy office days.
Meet my ideal summer dress: La Ligne's midnight blue stretch knit and cotton poplin midi.
Crafted from supple leather and featuring a long chain strap, this Loewe shoulder bag is the perfect balance of timeless and contemporary.
This Matteau dress is ideal for days when you want to put in minimal effort but still look put-together.
Hunza G's crinkle swimwear has reached cult status for a reason. This classic red swimsuit can also be worn as a body under wide leg trousers.
We've made no secret of our adoration of Loewe eyewear, and this exaggerated cat eye pair will go with basically everything.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
