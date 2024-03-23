23 best new-season buys at Massimo Dutti

Act fast

Massimo Dutti new in
Sofia Piza
By Sofia Piza
published

Massimo Dutti is one of our favourite shopping destinations for modern, everyday wardrobe staples on the High Street. From their amazing collection of leather ballet flats, sandals and boots, to their occasionwear dresses and timeless capsule wardrobe staples, Massimo Dutti nails designer looks without the designer price tag. Even more highly anticipated are the limited-edition capsule collections - and this season might just be their best one yet!

Featuring a muted colour palette of burnt amber, ecru, and espresso, across draped linen capes, wide leg palazzo trousers, billowy blouses and buttery leather jackets - Massimo Dutti is a one-stop shop for luxe contemporary classics you won't find anywhere else on the High Street. For those looking for pared-back timeless basics and smart dark denim staples - they have you covered.  

The bad news? This once best-kept fashion editor’s secret, now has a dedicated following meaning you won’t want to keep things in your basket for long as they sell out fast. So, there is no time to waste. I've scoured through the latest collection, choosing the best 23 pieces that, unsurprisingly, are already in my shopping basket. 

Shop Massimo Dutti New in

Open-knit sweater


Split suede flat sandals


Crackled Nappa leather jacket


Heeled red sandals


Long strappy neckline detail dress


Creased-effect buttoned suit blazer


Nappa leather belt


Strappy Halterneck top


Rigid bracelet


Technical co-ord bermuda shorts


Mesh ballet flats


Earrings with piece detail


Creased-effect voluminous blouse


Long linen-blend skirt


Straight-leg linen suit trousers


Poplin waistcoat top with buttons


Asymmetric brooch


Asymmetric technical top


Suede leather ide-leg trousers


Long necklace with knot detail


